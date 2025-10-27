United States Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market Research Report 2025-2033: Rising Disease Prevalence, Advanced Diagnostics, and Regional Adoption in States Like California, Texas, New York, Florida

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market Report by Type, Application, End Use, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market is expected to reach US$ 3.54 billion by 2033 from US$ 1.48 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10.16% from 2025 to 2033

The market for prostate cancer biomarkers in the US is expected to develop due to factors such rising prostate cancer prevalence, improved diagnostic technology, and an increased emphasis on customized therapy for early detection and treatment. Prostate cancer biomarker adoption varies by region in the United States, but it is particularly high in California, Texas, New York, and Florida, where the market is growing due to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, research centers, and awareness campaigns.







The market for prostate cancer biomarkers in the US has become a crucial area of oncology due to the rising incidence of prostate cancer and the urgent need for precise diagnostic and prognostic instruments. Advances in biomarkers have been made possible by the limitations of traditional techniques, such as PSA testing, which has been plagued by false positives and a lack of specificity. Nowadays, determining illness risk, directing treatment plans, and tracking therapeutic results all depend heavily on biomarkers. The increasing focus on personalized medicine is making these solutions essential to raising patient survival rates and treatment quality.



One of the most common cancers that affect males in the US is prostate cancer. One in eight males may receive a cancer diagnosis at some point in their lives, according to the American Cancer Society. It is the second biggest cause of cancer death among American men, with an anticipated 268,500 new cases and 34,500 fatalities reported in 2022 alone. Prostate cancer affects more than 3.1 million men in the United States today. The need for novel biomarkers that can facilitate earlier detection, better risk stratification, and treatment personalization has increased due to this sizable patient population and limitations in conventional diagnostics like PSA testing, which lacks the specificity to differentiate between benign and malignant conditions.



During the American Urological Association's (AUA) 2025 Annual Meeting on April 28, 2025, OncoAssure, a medical technology business based in Ireland, introduced the OncoAssure Prostate Test in the United States. Designed for individuals with localized prostate cancer, this next-generation prognostic test can be done either after surgery or after a biopsy. The test provides an accurate assessment of disease aggressiveness and recurrence risk by combining genomic analysis of "Master Driver" genes with clinical characteristics, such as the CAPRA score. This method reduces needless overtreatment by assisting clinicians in differentiating between aggressive and indolent tumors.



Diacarta Inc., a partner of OncoAssure, will carry out testing in its Pleasanton, California, ISO and CAP/CLIA-certified facility. A 2025 financing round is planned by the business to assist pipeline extension and commercialization, including the creation of a melanoma prognostic test.



Key Factors Driving the United States Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market Growth

Rising Prevalence of Prostate Cancer



The increasing incidence of prostate cancer in the United States has heightened demand for effective diagnostic and prognostic tools. Traditional PSA testing often produces false positives, leading to unnecessary biopsies and patient anxiety. Advanced biomarkers, however, provide more specific and sensitive detection, helping differentiate aggressive cancers from slow-growing forms.

This accuracy allows clinicians to tailor treatment strategies, improving patient outcomes while reducing overtreatment. The rising disease burden also emphasizes the importance of early detection, where biomarker-based tests play a crucial role. With prostate cancer ranking among the most diagnosed cancers in men, the growing need for reliable, personalized diagnostic solutions is a key driver for the expansion of the biomarker market across the country.



Advancements in Molecular and Genomic Technologies



Technological progress in genomics, proteomics, and molecular diagnostics has significantly enhanced biomarker discovery and application in prostate cancer. Sophisticated platforms now allow clinicians to analyze genetic mutations, protein expressions, and metabolic signatures associated with the disease. These advancements enable earlier detection, risk stratification, and monitoring of treatment responses, creating value for both patients and healthcare providers.

Liquid biopsy technologies, which use blood or urine samples, are gaining traction as non-invasive alternatives to traditional tissue biopsies. Their ability to provide real-time insights into disease progression is transforming clinical decision-making. As research funding and commercial investment continue to drive innovation, advanced technologies will remain a cornerstone in expanding the adoption and clinical integration of prostate cancer biomarkers in the U.S.



Growing Focus on Precision Medicine and Personalized Care



The increasing shift toward precision medicine is a major driver for the prostate cancer biomarkers market in the U.S. Biomarker-based tests allow for personalized treatment strategies tailored to individual patient profiles, genetic predispositions, and tumor characteristics. This precision reduces the risk of ineffective treatments and enhances patient survival outcomes.

Clinical guidelines are progressively incorporating biomarker-driven diagnostics, reinforcing their role in decision-making. Pharmaceutical companies are also leveraging biomarkers in drug development, using them for patient stratification and monitoring therapeutic efficacy in clinical trials. With healthcare providers and policymakers emphasizing personalized care, biomarker integration is becoming a standard approach. This growing adoption underscores the importance of biomarkers in advancing both clinical practice and patient-centered oncology care.



Challenges in the United States Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market

High Costs and Reimbursement Barriers



One of the key challenges in the U.S. prostate cancer biomarkers market is the high cost of advanced diagnostic tests. While biomarker technologies offer improved accuracy and clinical value, their associated expenses often make them less accessible to patients without comprehensive insurance coverage.

Reimbursement policies can vary, with some tests not fully covered, creating financial burdens for patients and limiting adoption among healthcare providers. Smaller clinics and community hospitals may also struggle with implementation due to the cost of specialized equipment and training. Unless affordability and reimbursement frameworks are streamlined, these financial hurdles could slow the widespread adoption of biomarker-based testing, preventing equitable access across diverse patient populations in the United States.



Regulatory Complexity and Clinical Validation



Another challenge is navigating the regulatory environment and achieving sufficient clinical validation for new biomarker tests. Regulatory authorities require extensive evidence to confirm the clinical utility, safety, and accuracy of these diagnostics, often resulting in lengthy approval timelines. Many biomarkers remain in the research phase due to challenges in demonstrating consistent outcomes across diverse patient populations.

Clinical adoption can also be hindered by hesitancy among providers who prefer established diagnostic tools until new biomarkers prove reliability in real-world settings. Furthermore, aligning biomarker tests with evolving clinical guidelines requires ongoing validation studies and collaborations. This regulatory and clinical complexity slows market entry for innovative solutions, limiting their immediate availability and broader impact in prostate cancer care.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered United States



Recent Developments in U.S. Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market

The AI-driven prostate cancer technology platform PATHOMIQ_PRAD was licensed exclusively in the United States by Myriad Genetics and PATHOMIQ in February 2025. Through this collaboration, Myriad's oncology portfolio will incorporate AI-enabled diagnostics, facilitating better treatment choices both prior to and following prostate cancer treatment. In line with changing demands in the market for prostate cancer biomarkers, the partnership seeks to improve diagnostic accuracy in prostate cancer treatment by utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

DiaCarta and OncoAssure Ltd. signed a strategic partnership in February 2024 to market a test for prostate cancer prognosis. This six-gene expression assay calculates the likelihood of a biochemical recurrence within five years after surgery and assesses the risk of aggressive illness after diagnosis. Through biomarker-based risk stratification, the collaboration supports the test's validation and market expansion by leveraging DiaCarta's clinical diagnostic capabilities, which helps to provide more individualized prostate cancer treatment.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Exact Sciences Corp

Myriad Genetics Inc

BIO-TECHNE Corp

OPKO HEALTH,INC.

MDxHealth SA

Veracyte Inc

Roche Diagnostic Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Market Segmentations

Type

Genetic Biomarker

Cell-based Biomarkers

Metabolomic Biomarkers

Application

Screening And Early Detection

Diagnostic And Risk Stratification

Prognosis And Treatment Monitoring

Companion Diagnostics

End Use

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

