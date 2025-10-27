Gray Media Names Chris Conroy as General Manager of WOIO, WUAB, and WTCL in Cleveland, Ohio

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. has named Chris Conroy as the next General Manager of WOIO (CBS), WUAB (CW), and WTCL (Telemundo) in Cleveland, Ohio.



Chris brings four decades of extensive media leadership experience to the role. He most recently served as General Manager of Gray’s KFVS in Cape Girardeau, MO, a position he has held since 2018. During his tenure, KFVS enhanced its status as the top-rated station in its market, earning the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Regional Award for Overall Excellence in 2020. He was instrumental in ratings growth and significant year-over-year increases in digital impressions and audience engagement.



Prior to his role at KFVS, Chris was the General Manager at Gray’s KAIT in Jonesboro, AR, where he successfully launched the market’s NBC affiliate, significantly expanding audience reach and market presence. His career also includes significant leadership positions at WMC-TV 5 in Memphis, TN, as Director of Marketing/Regional Director of Marketing, and at stations in Atlanta, GA, New Orleans, LA and Birmingham, AL. He began his career in the industry in May of 1987.

Chris is an accomplished leader, recognized for his insight, innovation, and results in a fast-changing media landscape. He is a two-time Southeast Region Emmy Award winner (2000-2001) and has served on multiple boards for industry and community organizations, including the Missouri and Arkansas Broadcasters Associations.



About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.