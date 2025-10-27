Xsolis Selected to Present at WEDI National Conference, November 3-6 in Washington, D.C. on AI in Revenue Cycle Management

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis, the AI-driven health technology company fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, has announced that it has been selected to present practical strategies on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in revenue cycle management (RCM) at the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI) National Conference, Nov. 3-6 in Washington, D.C. Xsolis will partner with their client Inova Health, a Virginia-based health system, on the presentation.

Tanya Sanderson, RN, MBA, MHA, CHFP, CRCR, Senior Director of Revenue Integrity at Xsolis, and Michelle Greame, PA-C, M.S.H.S, Associate Vice President of Revenue Integrity at Inova Health, will co-present the session, “AI in Mid-Revenue Cycle: Advancing Data-Driven Collaboration and Financial Integrity,” on Wednesday, November 5, from 11:15 am to 12:00 pm.

The session will explain how responsible, shared applications of objective AI can strengthen revenue cycle operations while fostering payer-provider trust. Greame and Sanderson will provide actionable guidance on distinguishing high-impact, results-oriented AI solutions from less effective approaches, showing how health systems can implement AI to drive both clinical and financial outcomes.

“AI is a tool that can drive real results in revenue cycle management when used responsibly,” says Tanya Sanderson, Senior Director of Revenue Integrity at Xsolis. “At WEDI, we’re excited to show how health systems can harness AI to improve financial performance, boost collaboration with payers and make workflows smarter and more efficient.”

Key focus areas for the session include:

Revenue cycle as the foundation of organizational health — how seamless data exchange across clinical, financial, and payer systems strengthens financial stability and ensures responsible AI use.

Interoperability strategies — approaches for optimizing RCM, enhancing payer-provider collaboration, and ensuring data integrity to drive long-term financial performance.

AI-powered metrics improvement — how AI-enabled, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)-driven solutions can streamline utilization review, reduce denial rates, and boost efficiency across revenue integrity workflows.



The WEDI National Conference, open to nonmembers, is a premier healthcare technology forum that brings together payers, providers, vendors, and policymakers to address best practices, policies, and innovations in health data exchange and interoperability. This year’s conference is hybrid with in-person and virtual programming. To learn more and register, click here .

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.