SME Appoints Dr. Brett Conner As Its First Chief Manufacturing Officer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that further strengthens SME’s role as a driving force for manufacturing innovation and workforce development, the organization has appointed Brett Conner, Ph.D., as its first Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO), effective October 27.

Manufacturing is at a defining moment—standing at the frontier of extraordinary opportunity and rapid technological change, yet facing significant challenges in adoption, competitiveness, and workforce readiness. To meet this moment, SME must deepen and expand how it serves the industry. The creation of the CMO role reflects that commitment—ensuring SME’s mission and actions align with the evolving needs of the industry. As the nonprofit dedicated to advancing the widespread adoption of manufacturing technologies and developing North America’s talent and capabilities, SME established this role to close the gap between research and real-world application, helping more manufacturers—especially small and midsized firms—understand, adopt, and benefit from emerging technologies.

In this new CMO role, Dr. Conner will lead SME’s technology strategy and programs portfolio—driving the adoption of advanced technologies, strengthening partnerships across government, industry, and academia, and aligning innovation together with SME’s workforce and education initiatives to unleash the power of talent and technology.

“The Chief Manufacturing Officer role is an important new addition to our executive leadership team as we deepen and evolve SME’s efforts to best deliver on our mission and serve the industry,” said Jeannine Kunz, SME executive director and CEO. “Brett brings deep technical expertise and a collaborative approach to create high-impact alliances and lead the development of transformative programs and services that accelerate technology adoption and its impact on our industry.”

Dr. Conner brings 25 years of experience leading at the intersection of defense, academia, manufacturing innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Most recently, Dr. Conner served as senior program manager for Additive Manufacturing with PM2 Strategies, LLC, supporting the Office of the Secretary of Defense. In that role, he led the 240-member Joint Additive Manufacturing Working Group (JAMWG), coordinating across the Pentagon, military services, and defense agencies to drive policy, strategy, and investments that accelerate adoption of advanced manufacturing.

“SME’s nearly 100-year history of advancing manufacturing and notable impact is a large part of what drew me to this role,” said Dr. Conner. “This is a critical moment for manufacturing in North America, and SME is uniquely positioned to help the industry realize the benefits of new technologies. I’ve found there is “meaning in making”—a deep fulfillment in research and real-world application that our nation relies on—and I’m eager to share that passion through SME’s work.”

Dr. Conner, who received his Ph.D. and M.S. in Materials Science & Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and a B.S. from the University of Missouri, has also served as chief technology officer (CTO) and co-founder of Freshmade 3D, where he co-invented a patented AM composite technology later acquired by ExOne. Previously, he led Youngstown State University’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Center and held technical leadership roles at Honeywell and Alcoa. Earlier in his career, he served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.



