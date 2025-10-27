Gray Media Names Nick Hasenecz as General Manager of WNDU in South Bend, Indiana

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media announced today the promotion of Nick Hasenecz to General Manager of WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana, serving the South Bend - Elkhart market, effective December 1, 2025.





Nick is a veteran broadcast television executive with more than 30 years of experience leading high-performing teams, growing revenue, and driving innovation across multiple markets. He currently serves as Director of Sales and Interim General Manager for WOIO, WUAB, and Telemundo Cleveland, where his leadership has guided the stations to record-breaking new business results in 2024 and 2025.

Nick began his career in research at TELEREP before becoming Research Director at WAVY-TV 10 in Norfolk, Virginia. His analytical expertise and deep understanding of audience data provided the foundation for a successful transition into sales, where he served as both National and Local Sales Manager for WAVY and WVBT.

In 2013, Nick joined WCAX-TV in Burlington, Vermont, as Director of Sales. During his eleven-year tenure, he built one of the strongest sales teams in the region, leading the station to all-time highs in market share, local direct business, and overall revenue.

Nick is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.



