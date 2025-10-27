Lee Health is the First in Southwest Florida to Offer the Noninvasive Histotripsy Procedure for Treating Liver Tumors

Fort Myers, Florida, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Download video here.

Liver cancer care has just taken a major leap forward at Lee Health. For the first time in Southwest Florida, patients can now access the Edison System, a revolutionary noninvasive technology that destroys liver tumors without a single incision.

Using the power of focused sound waves, this breakthrough histotripsy treatment offers a safer, faster, and more precise alternative to traditional cancer therapies. This technology brings world-class innovation and lifesaving care to Southwest Floridians.

The technology, called histotripsy, targets the tumor with quick, powerful ultrasound pulses under the guidance of a robotic arm. It creates tiny bubbles that destroy the tumor cells, while helping protect the healthy tissue around it.

Early liver cancer symptoms are often vague and can cause delayed detection. The standard treatment after confirming a tumor with imaging and a biopsy is usually chemotherapy or surgery, if possible. Histotripsy offers an alternative option and is best suited for patients who cannot undergo surgery. It is ideal for tumors that are high risk for surgery, and histotripsy can also be performed immediately after chemotherapy in some cases.

“This innovative technology is truly a game changer for many liver cancer patients,” said Lee Health surgical oncologist Dr. Mark Bloomston. “It offers a powerful complement to chemotherapy, with the ability to precisely target tumors while preserving healthy blood vessels. Most patients can complete the treatment in a single session but can be repeated if necessary. And because it’s noninvasive, many can return home the same day.”

Histotripsy is only FDA-approved for tumors in the liver. However, in the future, it may also be used for the treatment of other kinds of cancer, including kidney and pancreas.

“We’re proud to offer histotripsy locally so that patients in our community and surrounding areas can access this important new treatment close to home,” said chief physician executive of the Lee Health Cancer Institute Dr. Mark Roh. “At Lee Health, we’re committed to integrating the latest technologies that enhance our exceptional quality of care and provide patients with convenient, advanced treatment options right here in their community, avoiding long drives for care, which makes a big difference in experience and recovery.”

“Lee Health’s robust robotics program features several advanced robotic systems, including 16 da Vinci Xi® systems, which support a range of minimally invasive procedures. The program also includes four ION® systems to help detect lung cancer earlier, three ROSA® orthopedic robots for knee and hip replacements, two da Vinci SP® for single-incision urologic and ENT procedures, two AquaBeam® systems for Aquablation® to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), two of the next-generation da Vinci 5® for soft tissue surgeries, and the ExcelsiusGPS®, used for precise, minimally invasive spine and brain surgeries. Most recently, we added Maestro®, our first robotic technology designed to assist in laparoscopic surgery.”

The introduction of robotic surgical services at Lee Health has been made possible through the visionary leadership of our executives, the firm support of our physicians, a strong partnership with robotic surgery vendors, and generous contributions from our community to the Lee Health Foundation. This synergistic effort is dedicated to bringing cutting-edge medical advancements to Southwest Florida, ultimately improving the quality of care and outcomes for our patients.

Histotripsy will be available at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

To learn more, please visit https://www.leehealth.org/our-services/general-surgery/robotic-surgery.

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served, focused on healthy living and maintaining good health. Health care services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.