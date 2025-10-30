Lee Health Launches Cancer Support Group Program at the Lee Health Cancer Institute in Fort Myers

Fort Myers, Florida, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Download available video of the new space here.

A powerful new chapter in cancer care has begun in Southwest Florida, just in time for the holiday season, when many people seek extra care and support. The Lee Health Cancer Institute in Fort Myers has opened the region’s first Cancer Support Community, offering a welcoming space for emotional, social, and practical support to anyone affected by cancer.

As the only program of its kind between Sarasota and Miami, this all-encompassing resource delivers free, personalized support to help patients, families, and caregivers navigate every stage of the cancer journey. From diagnosis and treatment to survivorship and grief, this space provides a comprehensive support system, fostering connection, strength, and healing at a time when it’s needed the most.

Located on the fourth floor of the Lee Health Cancer Institute, the Cancer Support Community is designed to meet the unique needs of everyone.

“We look forward to bringing together individuals impacted by cancer in a safe and welcoming environment where they can find understanding, hope, and strength,” said Dr. Mark Roh, Chief Physician of the Lee Health Cancer Institute. “We’re creating a true community of support. Through free support groups, educational classes, and social gatherings, patients, survivors, caregivers, and families can connect with others who truly understand. This connection is also especially meaningful during the holidays, when the emotional impact of cancer can feel even deeper. Most importantly, members will know they are not alone. There is strength in shared experiences and healing in connection.”

The services offered include:

Education on cancer-related topics for patients and their loved ones

Personalized counseling for all individuals affected by cancer

Healthy lifestyle workshops led by health professionals

Guidance and resources to assist with treatment decisions, referrals, and staying connected

Survivorship programs for post-treatment support and wellness

All programs are led by a team of licensed professionals, including clinical social workers, exercise specialists, physical therapists, and oncology dietitians. This collaborative, holistic approach ensures participants receive high-quality, specialized care, instilling confidence and addressing all their needs.

For even greater convenience, much of the programming is also offered virtually, in addition to in-person sessions, so those traveling and unable to meet in-person can still feel connected.

Lee Health’s Cancer Support Group program was made possible through donations from our community to the Lee Health Foundation, which works to bring novel and enhanced medical options to Southwest Florida. These contributions not only improve care and outcomes for our patients but also provide essential support services for patients and their loved ones, enabling them to navigate their journey with strength, hope, and compassion.

To learn more about Lee Health’s Cancer Support Group program, please visit www.leehealth.org.