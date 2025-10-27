Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Serves as Lead Placement Agent in Focus Universal Inc.’s $10 Million Preferred Equity Offering

New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a premier investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the closing of a $10 million preferred equity offering for Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) (“Focus” or the “Company”), in which it served as the lead placement agent.

The offering, completed on October 23, 2025, totaled $10 million in gross proceeds, including a $7 million round led by Spartan Capital Securities. The funds will provide Focus with additional resources to advance the commercialization of its Universal Smart IoT platform and AI-driven SEC financial reporting software.

“We are pleased to have served as lead placement agent in this important financing for Focus Universal,” said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. “Focus continues to demonstrate innovation in IoT and AI technologies, and we are proud to support their growth and strategic initiatives as they advance toward commercialization.”

Lucosky Brookman LLP acted as counsel to Spartan Capital Securities, while Securities Legal LLP served as counsel to Focus Universal Inc.

For more details on the offering, please refer to the Company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

The securities sold in this private placement were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may be offered or sold in the United States only pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

Spartan Capital Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC/MSRB

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a premier full-service investment banking firm offering a comprehensive range of advisory services to institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Known for its expertise in capital raising, strategic advisory, and asset management, Spartan Capital delivers tailored solutions to meet clients’ financial goals.

For more information about Spartan Capital Securities, visit www.spartancapital.com .

