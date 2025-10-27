Lincoln Tech Brings Electrical/Electronics Training to South Plainfield, NJ Campus

Parsippany, NJ, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for nearly 80 years, has announced it will introduce Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology (EEST) training at its South Plainfield, NJ campus later this year. This will become Lincoln’s third New Jersey location to offer training for the electrical field, which is projected by the U.S. Department of Labor to have more than 17,000 openings statewide by 2032*.

The EEST program is designed to have students ready to pursue electrical or electronics industry positions in about one year, with a Certificate and skills for repairing and maintaining both residential and commercial systems. Students receive 1,200 hours of instruction, learning to install, repair and maintain systems for fire alarms, home security, closed circuit TV, whole home automation and more. Students also learn to install cabling for new homes and businesses. A 32-piece tool kit is included as part of the tuition cost.

Upon completion of the program, graduates are ready to join the industry as an electrician apprentice. Students may also apply for advanced manufacturer-sponsored training with organizations such as Johnson Controls International and the Food Processing Suppliers Association. These global employers are actively seeking new candidates to join their workforces, and cover tuition for accepted applicants. Because these programs are available at select Lincoln Tech campuses across the country, relocation expenses are also covered – meaning graduates can embark on a more direct route to their new career at little to no additional cost.

The South Plainfield, NJ campus becomes the third New Jersey location to offer EEST training, following Lincoln Tech’s Union and Mahwah campuses. The program is also available at campuses in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas. The South Plainfield campus also offers career training options for the Diesel, Heavy Equipment, and Welding fields.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2022-2032 and are current as of September 17, 2025.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in four principal areas of study: transportation, healthcare, skilled trades, and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, and Nashville Auto-Diesel College.

