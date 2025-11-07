Lincoln Tech to Expand Presence in Texas with New Rowlett Campus

Parsippany, NJ, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical and skills training for nearly 80 years, today announced plans to expand its presence in Texas with a second campus in the metropolitan Dallas area. The Company’s 24th campus will be in Rowlett, TX, a northern suburb conveniently located near major interstate (635 and 30) highways and will complement the highly successful Lincoln campus in Grand Prairie, Texas. The new 88,000 square foot campus will offer automotive, welding, electrical and HVAC training, playing a pivotal role in filling more than 240,000 anticipated job openings in these fields across Texas by 2032*.

The Rowlett campus is projected to open during the first quarter of 2027, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and timely build-out. Over the past 24 months, the Company has opened new campuses in East Point, GA and Houston, expanded campuses in the Philadelphia and Nashville markets and is building a new campus in Hicksville, NY that is planned to open in 2026. The nationwide campus expansion reflects continued employer demand for skilled employees and job growth projections and is consistent with the Company’s plan to open as many as 20 new campuses as part of its long-term strategic growth plan.

“Having two campuses in high growth markets provides Lincoln with opportunities to accelerate our growth, enhance our return on investment and better serve local businesses and students,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Dallas is one of the largest cities in the U.S. and the third fastest growing city by population. Demand in the area for employees trained in the skilled fields we plan to offer at Rowlett remains high.”

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2022-2032 and are current as of October 27, 2025.

