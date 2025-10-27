CORRECTION - Coterie Insurance Partners with SIAA – Expands Access to Innovative SMB Insurance Solutions

APPLETON, Wis., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the headline "Coterie Insurance Partners with SIAA to Expand Access to Innovative SMB Insurance Solutions" on Thursday, October 16th by Coterie Insurance, please note that the stat in paragraph 4 was updated to reflect 2024 instead of 2023, and the quote attribution in paragraph 6 was changed from Jeff Holmes to Doug Allenbaugh. The corrected release follows:

Coterie Insurance (Coterie), a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA), is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with the SIAA - The Agent Alliance, the largest national alliances of independent insurance agencies in the United States.

This partnership brings Coterie’s fast, modern small business (SMB) insurance solutions to SIAA’s expansive network of independent agencies, helping agents deliver real-time quoting, simplified underwriting, and access to small commercial insurance products. Coterie joins SIAA’s portfolio of partner companies as part of a shared vision to support local agencies through operational support, the development of timely products, and solutions that drive growth.

“Partnering with SIAA will bring our small business insurance products to thousands of agencies across the country,” said John Poucher, SVP, Agency Distribution at Coterie Insurance. “SIAA has a long-standing reputation for helping independent agencies compete and win, and together we can equip agents with what they need to thrive in the small commercial space—speed, simplicity, and accuracy.”

SIAA’s model has helped thousands of independent agencies increase their income and scale their operations through access to competitive markets and strategic partnerships. In 2024 alone, SIAA reported $16.7 billion in in-force premium written by its member agencies. As part of the alliance, SIAA member agencies will now have access to Coterie’s seamless quote-to-bind experience, expansive appetite for small businesses, and embedded tools that eliminate friction from the underwriting process.

“At Coterie, we’re committed to removing the barriers that prevent agents from succeeding in small commercial,” said David McFarland, CEO of Coterie Insurance. “This partnership with SIAA empowers independent agencies to reach more small businesses with less complexity. Together, we’re helping agents grow their business, expand their impact, and deliver a better insurance experience to Main Street America.”

“Our members are constantly looking for ways to better serve small business clients, and Coterie delivers a digital-first experience that makes doing so easier and more efficient,” added Doug Allenbaugh, Chief Partnership Officer at SIAA. “This partnership is a win for our agencies and a natural alignment of values—we both believe in empowering agents to grow their business while serving their communities.”

About Coterie Insurance (Coterie)

Coterie Insurance (Coterie) is a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA) providing commercial property and casualty (P&C) coverages for small business (SMB) owners. Coterie’s technology enables a transparent, accurate, and rapid quote-to-bind process that results in opportunities for agents and the right coverage for small businesses, on-demand. For more information about Coterie, its products, or becoming an appointed agent, please visit www.coterieinsurance.com.

