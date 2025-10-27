Volaris Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2025: EBITDAR Margin of 33.6%

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, today reports its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 20251.

Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer, said: “This quarter once again demonstrated that Volaris’ agility and discipline set us apart. We acted decisively, fine-tuning our network, strengthening profitability, and capturing the sequential improvement in demand across our markets. The recovery we anticipated for the second half is unfolding as expected, supported by stable domestic demand in a rational supply environment and resilient cross-border traffic showing steady improvement. Despite external headwinds, we controlled what we can control and delivered on each line of guidance.

As we close the year, forward bookings and holiday demand trends are building momentum, paving the way for a solid start to 2026. Volaris will continue to control growth with discipline, efficiently reintegrating aircraft returning from engine inspections, and maintaining capacity aligned with market demand to ensure every aircraft we fly contributes to sustained profitability.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 3Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)

Net income of $6 million. Earnings per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $5 cents.

of $6 million. Earnings per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $5 cents. Total operating revenues of $784 million, a 4% decrease.

of $784 million, a 4% decrease. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) decreased 8% to $8.65 cents.

decreased 8% to $8.65 cents. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 5% to 9.1 billion.

increased by 5% to 9.1 billion. Total operating expenses of $716 million, compared with $687 million in the previous year.

of $716 million, compared with $687 million in the previous year. Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) remained essentially flat at $7.90 cents.

remained essentially flat at $7.90 cents. Average economic fuel cost decreased 1% to $2.61 per gallon.

decreased 1% to $2.61 per gallon. CASM ex fuel increased 2% to $5.48 cents.

increased 2% to $5.48 cents. EBITDAR of $264 million, a 16% decrease.

of $264 million, a 16% decrease. EBITDAR margin was 33.6%, a decrease of 5.1 percentage points.

was 33.6%, a decrease of 5.1 percentage points. Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $794 million, representing 27% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.

totaled $794 million, representing 27% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue. Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR2 ratio stood at 3.1x, compared to 2.9x in the previous quarter.





1 The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

2 Includes short-term investments.

Third Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights

(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 3Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)

Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Highlights 2025 2024 Var. Total operating revenues (millions) 784 813 (3.6%) TRASM (cents) 8.65 9.38 (7.7%) ASMs (millions, scheduled & charter) 9,067 8,670 4.6% Load factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs) 84.4% 87.4% (3.0 pp) Passengers (thousands, scheduled & charter) 7,855 7,614 3.2% Fleet (at the end of the period) 152 137 15 Total operating expenses (millions) 716 687 4.2% CASM (cents) 7.90 7.92 (0.2%) CASM ex fuel (cents) 5.48 5.39 1.7% Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)3 5.24 4.94 6.0% Operating income (EBIT) (millions) 68 126 (46.0%) % EBIT Margin 8.6% 15.5% (6.9 pp) Net income (millions) 6 37 (83.8%) % Net income Margin 0.8% 4.6% (3.8 pp) EBITDAR (millions) 264 315 (16.2%) % EBITDAR Margin 33.6% 38.7% (5.1 pp) Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR4 3.1x 2.7x 0.4x



Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM ex fuel:

Third Quarter Reconciliation of CASM 2025 2024 Var. CASM (cents) 7.90 7.92 (0.2%) Fuel expense (2.42) (2.53) (4.3%) CASM ex fuel 5.48 5.39 1.7% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses5 (0.32) (0.47) (32.8%) Sale and lease back gains 0.08 0.02 >100.0% Adjusted CASM ex fuel 5.24 4.94 6.0%





Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.

3 Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains. 4 Includes short-term investments.

5 Aircraft redeliveries.



Third Quarter 2025

(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 3Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)

Total operating revenues for the quarter amounted to $784 million, a 3.6% decrease, due to lower unit revenues.

Total capacity, in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 9.1 billion, representing a 4.6% increase.

Booked passengers totaled 7.9 million, a 3.2% increase. Mexican domestic booked passengers increased 2.7%, while international booked passengers increased 4.4%.

TRASM declined 7.7% to $8.65 cents, mainly related to a year-over-year decrease in the average base fare. Total operating revenue per passenger stood at $100, decreasing 6.5%.

The average base fare per passenger stood at $44, a 17.8% decrease. The total ancillary revenue per passenger was $56, reflecting a 4.7% increase. Ancillary revenues accounted for 56.4% of total operating revenues.

The load factor for the quarter reached 84.4%, representing a 3.0 percentage point decrease.

Total operating expenses were $716 million, compared with $687 million in the previous year.

CASM totaled $7.90 cents, a slight decline of 0.2%.

The average economic fuel cost decreased 1.5% to $2.61 per gallon.

CASM ex fuel increased 1.7% to $5.48 cents, reflecting strong cost control despite flying fewer ASMs than planned during the quarter, and the impact of a stronger Mexican peso.

Comprehensive financing result represented an expense of $59 million, compared with a $46 million expense in the same period of 2024.

Income tax expense was $3 million, compared with a $43 million expense registered in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income in the quarter was $6 million, with earnings per ADS of $5 cents.

EBITDAR for the quarter was $264 million, a 16.2% decline. EBITDAR margin stood at 33.6%, down 5.1 percentage points.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

As of September 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $794 million, representing 26.5% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $205 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities were $69 million and $130 million, respectively.

The financial debt amounted to $795 million, reflecting a 1.9% decrease compared to the end of 2024, while total lease liabilities remained essentially flat at $3,070 million.

Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR6 ratio stood at 3.1x, compared to 2.9x in the previous quarter and 2.6x at the end of 2024.

The average exchange rate for the period was Ps.18.65 per U.S. dollar, reflecting a 1.4% appreciation of the Mexican peso. The end-of-period exchange rate stood at Ps.18.38 per U.S. dollar, compared with Ps. 18.89 per U.S. dollar at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

6 Includes short-term investments.

2025 Guidance

For the full year 2025, the Company expects:

2025 2024(1) Full Year 2025 Guidance ASM growth (YoY) ~7% -12.6% EBITDAR margin 32% to 33% 36.3% CAPEX(2) ~$250 million $350 million Average USD/MXN rate ~Ps. 19.30 Ps. 18.30 Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price ~$2.15 $2.34

(1) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 2024 are included.

(2) CAPEX net of financed fleet predelivery payments.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

4Q’25 4Q’24(3) 4Q’25 Guidance ASM growth (YoY) ~8% -5.0% TRASM ~$9.30 cents $9.35 cents CASM ex fuel ~$5.75 cents $5.68 cents EBITDAR margin ~36% 39.6% Average USD/MXN rate ~Ps. 18.60 Ps. 20.07 Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price ~$2.20 $2.06

(3) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 4Q'24 are included.

The full year and fourth quarter 2025 outlooks presented above include the compensation that Volaris expects to receive for the projected grounded aircraft resulting from the GTF engine inspections, in accordance with the Company’s agreement with Pratt & Whitney.

The Company's outlook is subject to unforeseen disruptions, macroeconomic factors, or other negative impacts that may affect its business and is based on several assumptions, including the foregoing, which are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company and its management. The Company's expectations may change if actual results vary from these assumptions. There can be no assurances that Volaris will achieve these results.

Fleet

During the third quarter, Volaris added two A320neo’s, and one A321neo to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 152. At the end of the quarter, Volaris’ fleet had an average age of 6.6 years and an average seating capacity of 199 passengers per aircraft. Of the total fleet, 64% of the aircraft are New Engine Option (NEO) models.

Third Quarter Second Quarter Total Fleet 2025 2024 Var. 2025 Var. CEO A319 1 3 (2) 1 - A320 44 42 2 44 - A321 10 10 - 10 - NEO A320 61 52 9 59 2 A321 36 30 6 35 1 Total aircraft at the end of the period 152 137 15 149 3



Investors are urged to carefully read the Company’s periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.

About Volaris

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 225 and its fleet from 4 to 153 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 450 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 30 cities in the United States, Central and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs, or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," “intends,” "estimates," “predicts,” "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," “potential,” "outlook," "may," “continue,” "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements describing the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's outlook, the expectation of receiving certain compensation in connection with the GTF engine removals, and the anticipated execution of its business plan and focus on its 2025 priorities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results. They will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to several factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry, the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs, the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenue; and government regulation. The Company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings contain additional information concerning these and other factors. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures

We evaluate our financial performance by using various financial measures that are not performance measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures include CASM, CASM ex fuel, Adjusted CASM ex fuel, EBITDAR, Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR, Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. We define CASM as total operating expenses by available seat mile. We define CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense. We define Adjusted CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease back gains. We define EBITDAR as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization, depreciation of right of use assets and aircraft and engine variable lease expenses. We define Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR as Net debt divided by LTM EBITDAR. We define Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

These non-IFRS measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this release that is calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) because we believe that they, in conjunction with the IFRS financial information, provide useful information to management’s, analysts and investors overall understanding of our operating performance.

Because non-IFRS measures are not calculated in accordance with IFRS, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related IFRS measures presented in this release and may not be the same as or comparable to

similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and the items being adjusted.

We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety for additional information regarding the Company and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Financial and Operating Indicators Unaudited

(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated) Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2024 Variance Total operating revenues (millions) 784 813 (3.6%) Total operating expenses (millions) 716 687 4.2% EBIT (millions) 68 126 (46.0%) EBIT margin 8.6% 15.5% (6.9 pp) Depreciation and amortization (millions) 167 148 12.8% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions) 29 41 (29.3%) Net income (millions) 6 37 (83.8%) Net income margin 0.8% 4.6% (3.8 pp) Earnings per share (1) : Basic 0.01 0.03 (83.8%) Diluted 0.01 0.03 (83.7%) Earnings per ADS *: Basic 0.05 0.32 (83.8%) Diluted 0.05 0.32 (83.7%) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 1,148,999,873 1,150,640,059 (0.1%) Diluted 1,162,684,556 1,165,976,677 (0.3%) Financial Indicators Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2) 8.65 9.38 (7.7%) Average base fare per passenger 44 53 (17.8%) Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3) 56 54 4.7% Total operating revenue per passenger 100 107 (6.5%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2) 7.90 7.92 (0.2%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) 5.48 5.39 1.7% Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4) 5.24 4.94 6.0% Operating Indicators Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2) 9,067 8,670 4.6% Domestic 5,227 5,201 0.5% International 3,840 3,468 10.7% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2) 7,650 7,575 1.0% Domestic 4,692 4,682 0.2% International 2,958 2,892 2.3% Load factor (5) 84.4% 87.4% (3.0 pp) Domestic 89.8% 90.0% (0.3 pp) International 77.0% 83.4% (6.4 pp) Booked passengers (thousands) (2) 7,855 7,614 3.2% Domestic 5,805 5,651 2.7% International 2,050 1,963 4.4% Departures (2) 48,031 44,720 7.4% Block hours (2) 121,020 114,771 5.4% Aircraft at end of period 152 137 15 Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours) 12.50 13.19 (5.2%) Fuel gallons accrued (millions) 83.88 82.17 2.1% Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6) 2.61 2.64 (1.5%) Average exchange rate 18.65 18.92 (1.4%) Exchange rate at the end of the period 18.38 19.63 (6.4%) *Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share (1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects. (2) Includes scheduled and charter.

(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.

(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale

and lease-back gains.

(5) Includes scheduled.

(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Financial and Operating Indicators Unaudited

(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated) Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Variance Total operating revenues (millions) 2,156 2,307 (6.5%) Total operating expenses (millions) 2,121 2,011 5.5% EBIT (millions) 35 296 (88.2%) EBIT margin 1.6% 12.8% (11.2 pp) Depreciation and amortization (millions) 486 431 12.8% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions) 138 83 66.3% Net (loss) income (millions) (108) 81 N/A Net (loss) income margin (5.0%) 3.5% (8.5 pp) (Loss) earnings per share (1) : Basic (0.09) 0.07 N/A Diluted (0.09) 0.07 N/A (Loss) earnings per ADS *: Basic (0.94) 0.70 N/A Diluted (0.93) 0.69 N/A Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 1,149,377,923 1,150,951,354 (0.1%) Diluted 1,163,357,902 1,165,976,677 (0.2%) Financial Indicators Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2) 8.08 9.21 (12.3%) Average base fare per passenger 40 52 (23.2%) Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3) 54 55 (0.1%) Total operating revenue per passenger 95 107 (11.4%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2) 7.95 8.02 (1.0%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) 5.52 5.30 4.3% Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4) 5.08 5.04 0.7% Operating Indicators Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2) 26,689 25,060 6.5% Domestic 15,621 14,837 5.3% International 11,069 10,223 8.3% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2) 22,434 21,709 3.3% Domestic 13,853 13,399 3.4% International 8,581 8,309 3.3% Load factor (5) 84.1% 86.6% (2.6 pp) Domestic 88.7% 90.3% (1.6 pp) International 77.5% 81.3% (3.8 pp) Booked passengers (thousands) (2) 22,804 21,625 5.5% Domestic 16,889 15,960 5.8% International 5,916 5,665 4.4% Departures (2) 139,383 127,643 9.2% Block hours (2) 355,604 333,772 6.5% Aircraft at end of period 152 137 15 Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours) 12.90 12.99 (0.7%) Fuel gallons accrued (millions) 250.34 239.32 4.6% Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6) 2.56 2.83 (9.5%) Average exchange rate 19.53 17.71 10.3% Exchange rate at the end of the year 18.38 19.63 (6.4%) *Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share (1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects. (2) Includes scheduled and charter.

(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.

(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale

and lease-back gains.

(5) Includes scheduled.

(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2024 Variance Operating revenues: Passenger revenues 744 782 (4.9%) Fare revenues 342 403 (15.1%) Other passenger revenues 402 379 6.1% Non-passenger revenues 40 31 29.0% Cargo 5 5 0.0% Other non-passenger revenues 35 26 34.6% Total operating revenues 784 813 (3.6%) Other operating income (60) (49) 22.4% Fuel expense 219 219 0.0% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 29 41 (29.3%) Salaries and benefits 119 98 21.4% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 139 121 14.9% Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 33 55 (40.0%) Maintenance expenses 34 24 41.7% Depreciation and amortization 51 46 10.9% Depreciation of right of use assets 116 102 13.7% Other operating expenses 36 30 20.0% Total operating expenses 716 687 4.2% Operating income 68 126 (46.0%) Finance income 11 13 (15.4%) Finance cost (76) (73) 4.1% Exchange gain, net 6 14 (57.1%) Comprehensive financing result (59) (46) 28.3% Income before income tax 9 80 (88.8%) Income tax expense (3) (43) (93.0%) Net income 6 37 (83.8%)





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Variance Operating revenues: Passenger revenues 2,044 2,208 (7.4%) Fare revenues 913 1,128 (19.1%) Other passenger revenues 1,131 1,080 4.7% Non-passenger revenues 112 99 13.1% Cargo 15 15 0.0% Other non-passenger revenues 97 84 15.5% Total operating revenues 2,156 2,307 (6.5%) Other operating income (163) (143) 14.0% Fuel expense 646 683 (5.4%) Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 138 83 66.3% Salaries and benefits 332 299 11.0% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 394 365 7.9% Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 103 133 (22.6%) Maintenance expenses 95 73 30.1% Depreciation and amortization 154 131 17.6% Depreciation of right of use assets 332 300 10.7% Other operating expenses 90 87 3.4% Total operating expenses 2,121 2,011 5.5% Operating income 35 296 (88.2%) Finance income 35 37 (5.4%) Finance cost (233) (207) 12.6% Exchange gain, net 9 17 (47.1%) Comprehensive financing result (189) (153) 23.5% (Loss) income before income tax (154) 143 N/A Income tax benefit (expense) 46 (62) N/A Net (loss) income (108) 81 N/A





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the quarter: Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2024 Variance Other passenger revenues 402 379 6.1% Non-passenger revenues 40 31 29.0% Total ancillary revenues 442 410 7.8% Booked passengers (thousands)(1) 7,855 7,614 3.2% Total ancillary revenue per passenger 56 54 4.7% (1) Includes scheduled and charter.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30: Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Variance Other passenger revenues 1,131 1,080 4.7% Non-passenger revenues 112 99 13.1% Total ancillary revenues 1,243 1,179 5.4% Booked passengers (thousands)(1) 22,804 21,625 5.5% Total ancillary revenue per passenger 54 55 (0.1%) (1) Includes scheduled and charter.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars) As of September 30, 2025

Unaudited As of December 31, 2024

Audited Assets Cash and cash equivalents 779 908 Short-term investments 15 46 Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments (1) 794 954 Accounts receivable, net 207 139 Inventories 15 17 Guarantee deposits 282 227 Derivative financial instruments - - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54 45 Total current assets 1,352 1,382 Right of use assets, net 2,483 2,470 Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net 1,025 1,070 Intangible assets, net 31 26 Derivatives financial instruments - - Deferred income taxes 427 286 Guarantee deposits 353 426 Other long-term assets 32 43 Total non-current assets 4,351 4,321 Total assets 5,703 5,703 Liabilities and equity Unearned transportation revenue 392 343 Accounts payable 265 164 Accrued liabilities 253 222 Other taxes and fees payable 255 274 Income taxes payable 6 29 Financial debt 343 284 Lease liabilities 406 391 Other liabilities 92 63 Total short-term liabilities 2,012 1,770 Financial debt 452 526 Accrued liabilities 8 8 Employee benefits 16 13 Deferred income taxes 16 18 Lease liabilities 2,664 2,670 Other liabilities 273 333 Total long-term liabilities 3,429 3,568 Total liabilities 5,441 5,338 Equity Capital stock 248 248 Treasury shares (13) (13) Contributions for future capital increases - - Legal reserve 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 286 283 Accumulated deficit (130) (22) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146) (148) Total equity 262 365 Total liabilities and equity 5,703 5,703 (1) Unaudited non-GAAP measure.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Three months ended

September 30, 2024 Net cash flow provided by operating activities 205 233 Net cash flow used in investing activities (69) (149) Net cash flow used in financing activities* (130) (54) Increase in cash in cash and cash equivalents 6 30 Net foreign exchange differences 1 (4) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 772 758 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 779 784 *Includes aircraft rental payments of $165 million and $148 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively.



