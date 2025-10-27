New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opioid Story Retraction: Claims Unverified

Rothstein’s inclination to favor a sensational narrative over verification was also on display in a Bisnow long-form piece on opioid use at construction sites. In that feature, a source alleged a rash of opioid overdoses on a major contractor’s job sites – a dramatic claim implying negligent, even criminal, behavior. Rothstein (and the Bisnow team) initially ran with this narrative, underscoring the shocking idea of construction workers overdosing on the job. Only after publication did reality catch up: Bisnow had to acknowledge it “was unable to independently verify evidence of the overdoses”.

In other words, the very cornerstone of the story – that a contractor had “a number of overdoses on their work sites” – could not be confirmed at all. An editor’s note was effectively embedded in the article itself, clarifying that the safety director of the company in question denied any such incidents and that no documentation existed to back the overdose claims. This climb-down was as embarrassing as it was illuminating: How could a reporter publicize such explosive accusations of drug use and life-threatening negligence, only to admit he didn’t have solid evidence? The episode raises serious questions about Rothstein’s standards. In a public forum, publishing grave accusations without verification is astonishingly reckless – an affront to basic journalistic ethics.

It’s Journalism 101 that if you can’t verify a claim, you don’t publish it as fact. By initially presenting the overdose story and then backpedaling with “we couldn’t verify it,” Rothstein handed himself – and Bisnow – a self-inflicted black eye. The situation not only undermined that story’s credibility but also suggested a broader pattern of haste and narrative-driven reporting trumping due diligence.

A Pattern of Narrative Over Facts

These incidents are not isolated blunders; they reveal a pattern in Rothstein’s approach. Across multiple features, he has leaned on one-sided allegations and sensational details to craft compelling stories – at the expense of accuracy. In the LuxUrban piece, dramatic assertions of abandoned hotels, safety hazards, and colossal debts were presented with minimal skepticism, even though they were still under dispute or unproven. In the construction opioid story, an attention-grabbing anecdote of on-site overdoses proved so shaky that it required a public correction. In both cases, Rothstein privileged narrative appeal over substantiated fact, seemingly betting that the drama would captivate readers more than the nuanced truth. A closer look at the LuxUrban coverage by an independent legal analyst underscored just how sensationalized Rothstein’s version was versus reality: “The legal record tells a far more nuanced story than the sensationalized version” printed by Rothstein. In stark contrast to his portrayal of a crisis driven by external chaos, the actual court documents showed a more orderly, internally agreed process with no official findings of fraud or hazard. This gap between Rothstein’s narrative and the factual record is precisely the issue.

It appears Rothstein’s reporting strategy banks on bold claims to drive a story’s momentum – whether or not those claims hold up under scrutiny. Such shoot-first, verify-later journalism is a disservice to readers and subjects alike. It creates splashy headlines and gripping copy, but at a steep cost: the erosion of credibility. When an outlet has to append disclaimers or when outside observers must fact-check basic points, it signals that the reporter’s reach exceeded his research. Trusted journalism relies on verification, balance, and clarity about what is fact versus allegation. By contrast, Rothstein’s recent work blurs that line, favoring the appeal of a good story over the integrity of confirmed facts.

Recklessness and Repercussions

Rothstein’s carelessness in these examples is more than just a bad look – it’s a journalistic failure that carries repercussions. For one, presenting unadjudicated claims as settled facts can unfairly damage reputations. In the LuxUrban case, painting the company as having left “hazardous conditions” in its wake (when that claim originated from an interested creditor and “no court has adopted [it] as fact” ) potentially biases the public against the firm without due process. It’s a reporter’s job to distill truth from claims, not to amplify accusations for shock value. Likewise, the construction opioid story’s flawed approach risked smearing a company with insinuations of rampant on-site drug abuse – a serious charge – without solid proof. Even though a correction was made, the damage of the initial implication can’t be fully undone. Each instance of Rothstein having to correct or clarify a sensational claim chips away at reader trust. How is the audience to know which dramatic details in his articles are vetted truth and which are thinly sourced anecdotes?

Moreover, these missteps invite scrutiny from media watchdogs and industry observers, rightly so. They paint Bisnow – and Rothstein as its senior editor – as willing to sacrifice accuracy for attention. In an era where journalism is under intense public scrutiny, such behavior is remarkably irresponsible. How can a journalist write for a public audience yet be so cavalier with facts? The question practically asks itself as one examines these cases. A reporter’s platform in a public forum comes with the obligation of careful, fact-checked reporting. Falling short of that standard not only harms the subjects of stories but also tarnishes the publication’s credibility. Rothstein’s pattern of publishing first and checking later (or not at all) is antithetical to responsible journalism. It’s a massive black eye for him and a warning sign for any outlet that values its reputation.

Opioids in Construction: Ethan Rothstein’s 2024 Article and Its Aftermath

Overview of the Article’s Key Points

Ethan Rothstein’s 2024 piece on opioid use in the construction industry (published on Bisnow’s platform) shines a light on the outsized impact of the opioid epidemic on construction workers. The article emphasizes that no U.S. industry has been hit harder by opioid overdoses than construction, citing stark statistics from several states. For example, in Massachusetts between 2011 and 2015, 25% of all workers who died of opioid-related causes were employed in construction, and a Boston construction worker was six times more likely to die from an opioid overdose than the average adult. In West Virginia, 32% of male opioid overdose deaths were construction workers, and an Ohio study found construction workers were seven times more likely to die of an opioid overdose than workers in any other industry. One construction executive summed up the risk bluntly: “If you do simple math, you’re 15 times more likely to die in construction from opioids than all the other hazards from a job site combined.” These figures underscore that opioid addiction has become a “silent epidemic” on job sites, often surpassing traditional safety hazards in deadliness.

Workplace injuries and pain management are at the heart of this crisis. The article explains that construction labor is physically strenuous and injury-prone, leading many workers to seek relief in prescription painkillers or illicit opioids. A substance use specialist noted that in construction, chronic pain and repetitive injuries are nearly inevitable, and “opioids can play a role in getting them back to work” – a dangerous cycle when prescriptions turn into addiction. The relentless pressure to stay on the job (even through pain) has fueled misuse; one union leader observed that if multiple workers died in falls or accidents there would be public outcry, yet when the same number died from overdoses, it remained a “dirty little secret” seldom discussed openly. Stigma and fear of reputational damage have long kept companies quiet about addiction problems, the article notes, so the issue was often swept under the rug.

The article (before/with corrections) on Bisnow: “‘The Ignorance Is Still Out There’: Is Construction Fighting Hard Enough Against Opioid Addiction?”

What was corrected

• A claim that the construction firm Shawmut Construction had experienced a number of opioid overdoses on its job sites. That claim was made by an addiction-expert quoted in the article. The correction states that Bisnow was unable to independently verify whether overdoses occurred on Shawmut job sites.

• The quoted expert later clarified (via email) that his memory was faulty: he admitted he “misremembered what motivated Shaun [Carvalho] to reach out” and that he would “not want to mischaracterize their motivation.”

Conclusion: Facts First, Narrative Second

Ethan Rothstein’s recent reporting track record serves as a cautionary tale of what happens when storytelling instincts overtake commitment to truth. From LuxUrban Hotels to the construction opioid piece, he has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to inflate unverified allegations into headline material, only to retreat when pressed by reality. These patterns suggest a troubling reliance on narrative appeal over substantiated fact, an approach that may create engaging articles in the short term but ultimately undermines journalistic integrity. A true media watchdog would note that great reporting can certainly uncover scandal or wrongdoing – but it must do so with evidence and fairness. By contrast, Rothstein’s method has been to lean on convenient assertions (from lawsuits, creditors, or over-eager sources) without doing the hard work to confirm them or provide balanced context. This shortcut journalism might snag some clicks, but it collapses under scrutiny, as we’ve seen through the needed corrections and third-party fact checks.

For Rothstein, the fallout is a self-made credibility crisis – a public blot on his record that was entirely avoidable. The remedy is as straightforward as the original error was egregious: put facts first. That means verifying claims before publication, clearly labeling allegations as allegations, and resisting the urge to oversimplify complex situations for the sake of a punchy narrative. Until such lessons are learned, Rothstein’s byline will carry the stigma of these episodes. In journalism, recklessness with facts is never a virtue; it’s a liability. And in Rothstein’s case, it has resulted in a well-deserved black eye that serves as a reminder to all journalists: credibility is your most valuable asset – squander it at your peril.

Sources: Recent analysis of Rothstein’s LuxUrban Hotels story by The Capital Link highlighted multiple factual mischaracterizations. In the construction industry feature, Bisnow’s own post-publication note conceded an inability to verify the overdose claims, reflecting poor evidentiary support. These instances underscore the criticisms detailed above, illustrating the gap between Rothstein’s published narratives and the verified truth.



