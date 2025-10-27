Vancouver, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new exercise or wellness program. This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Growing awareness of women’s pelvic health and new research on non-surgical rehabilitation methods have drawn attention to Pelvic Floor Strong, a program created by fitness expert and women’s health specialist Alex Miller. The digital system focuses on education-driven exercises designed to improve coordination between the core, diaphragm, and pelvic floor through structured movement training.

Developed in response to increasing reports of bladder control issues and postural imbalance among women over 40, Pelvic Floor Strong introduces a three-step approach addressing both stress and urgency incontinence. The program’s emphasis on teaching biomechanical connection and body awareness positions it as part of a broader effort to expand accessible, evidence-based resources for women managing pelvic floor challenges.

Learn More About the Pelvic Floor Strong Program

TLDR: Pelvic Floor Strong is an education-based digital fitness program designed by Vancouver fitness expert Alex Miller to help women over 40, postpartum individuals, and those experiencing menopause-related pelvic floor dysfunction. The system focuses on breathing coordination, postural correction, and pelvic floor engagement through a structured three-step movement sequence addressing both stress and urgency incontinence.

In This Release, You'll Discover:

How layer syndrome affects coordination between breathing muscles, abdominal wall, and pelvic floor function in women over 40

Research from Harvard University indicating an estimated 45% of women experience urinary incontinence during their lifetime

Why traditional kegel exercises may prove counterproductive for women with tight pelvic floor muscles

The biomechanical connection between upper body postural muscles and pelvic floor dysfunction

How the Pelvic Floor Strong program's three-step movement sequence addresses both stress incontinence and urgency incontinence

Program components including the Pelvic Floor Strong exercises video instruction, information handbook, and supplementary materials

Considerations for postpartum pelvic floor recovery, diastasis recti rehabilitation, and menopause-related bladder control changes

The scientific foundation behind Alex Miller's approach to pelvic floor strengthening for women experiencing bladder leakage

Urinary Incontinence Prevalence in Women: Understanding the Scope

Pelvic floor dysfunction represents a significant health concern affecting millions of women, yet remains under-discussed in mainstream health conversations. Research from Harvard University indicates an estimated 45% of women experience some form of urinary incontinence during their lifetime, with prevalence increasing with age. Of the approximately 25 million Americans affected by bladder control issues, an estimated 75-80% are women.

Urinary incontinence manifests primarily in two forms that the Pelvic Floor Strong program addresses. Stress incontinence occurs when physical activities creating increased abdominal pressure—such as laughing, sneezing, coughing, jumping, or exercising—trigger urine leakage. This form is particularly common among women over 40, postpartum individuals, and those who engage in high-impact athletics. Urgency incontinence, alternatively, is characterized by sudden, intense urges to urinate that may result in leakage before reaching a restroom, often accompanied by increased urinary frequency throughout the day and night.

Despite the high prevalence of these conditions, many women delay seeking solutions due to embarrassment or the misconception that bladder control deterioration represents an inevitable component of aging or postpartum recovery. The impact extends beyond physical symptoms, frequently affecting social engagement, exercise participation, intimate relationships, and overall quality of life. Individual experiences with pelvic floor dysfunction vary considerably, with outcomes depending on multiple factors including condition severity, intervention consistency, underlying causes, and individual physiological characteristics.

The Pelvic Floor Strong program emerged from recognition that women need accessible, education-based approaches to pelvic floor strengthening that can be implemented independently while complementing professional medical care when appropriate.

Individual results may vary based on consistency of practice, severity of condition, and individual physiology. This program is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Women experiencing pelvic floor symptoms should consult healthcare providers to rule out underlying medical conditions requiring professional treatment.

Visit the Official Pelvic Floor Strong Site

Layer Syndrome: The Core Imbalance Affecting Pelvic Floor Function

Central to the Pelvic Floor Strong methodology is the concept of layer syndrome, based on research by a Physical Therapist who studied at Charles University School of Medicine in Prague in 1952. Layer syndrome describes an imbalance in the core muscle system, specifically disrupting the coordinated function of three interconnected anatomical components that work together as an integrated unit.

This system, referred to as the abdominal canister in pelvic floor rehabilitation literature, comprises the diaphragm (primary breathing muscle positioned at the top), the abdominal wall musculature (encompassing the sides), and the pelvic floor muscles (forming the base of the structure). The pelvic floor itself consists of a complex arrangement of muscles supporting the bladder, uterus, and bowel, functioning much like a woven basket holding these organs in proper anatomical position.

Under normal physiological conditions, these three components coordinate seamlessly during breathing cycles. During inhalation, the diaphragm contracts and descends, the abdominal wall expands outward, and the pelvic floor relaxes and descends. During exhalation, the pattern reverses—the diaphragm releases and ascends, the abdominal wall contracts inward, and the pelvic floor elevates and contracts. This coordinated movement pattern enables proper pelvic floor function, bladder control, and core stability.

When layer syndrome develops, this coordinated breathing pattern becomes disrupted. The Alex Miller Pelvic Floor Strong program identifies chronic shallow breathing as one primary contributing factor to layer syndrome. Shallow breathing patterns, often resulting from stress, poor posture, or restrictive clothing habits, diminish the diaphragm's full range of motion. Without proper diaphragmatic excursion, the automatic connection between breathing and pelvic floor contraction/relaxation deteriorates.

Research suggests that layer syndrome can manifest through various symptoms that Pelvic Floor Strong exercises are designed to address. These include urinary stress incontinence during activities that increase intra-abdominal pressure, urgency incontinence characterized by sudden strong urges, abdominal bulging or protrusion particularly in the lower abdomen, and in more advanced cases, sensations of pelvic organ prolapse or vaginal heaviness.

The biomechanical principle underlying the Pelvic Floor Strong approach recognizes that pelvic floor dysfunction often stems not from isolated pelvic floor weakness, but rather from systemic imbalance throughout the entire abdominal canister. This understanding distinguishes the Alex Miller program from traditional approaches focused exclusively on isolated pelvic floor muscle training.

Individual responses to exercise protocols vary. Women with diagnosed pelvic floor disorders should work with healthcare providers to ensure exercises are appropriate for their specific conditions. This information is educational in nature and does not replace professional medical assessment.

Why Traditional Pelvic Floor Exercises May Prove Counterproductive

Popular approaches to pelvic floor strengthening, particularly among women over 40 and postpartum individuals, typically emphasize kegel exercises—repeated contraction and relaxation of pelvic floor muscles. While kegel exercises can provide benefits in specific contexts, the Pelvic Floor Strong program emphasizes a critical distinction often overlooked in conventional approaches: the difference between weak pelvic floor muscles and tight, overworked pelvic floor muscles.

The Alex Miller Pelvic Floor Strong system recognizes that many women experiencing urinary incontinence don't have loose, weak pelvic floor muscles requiring strengthening. Instead, their pelvic floor muscles remain in a constant state of tension, chronically contracted and overworked. This chronic tension actually creates weakness, similar to how a rubber band stretched to its maximum capacity loses its ability to contract effectively or relax fully.

When pelvic floor muscles are chronically tight, they function in a perpetually elongated state without room for additional contraction. In these cases, additional kegel exercises designed to further contract already over-tensioned muscles may exacerbate the problem rather than resolve it. The muscles require release and relaxation training before strengthening protocols become beneficial.

The Pelvic Floor Strong exercises include assessment protocols helping users determine whether their pelvic floor muscles exhibit tightness requiring release work or looseness requiring strengthening. This individualized approach recognizes that pelvic floor dysfunction stems from different underlying causes in different women, requiring tailored interventions based on individual assessment rather than universal strengthening protocols.

Beyond kegel misconceptions, the Alex Miller program addresses another common mistake: chronic "abdominal holding" patterns. Many women, particularly those concerned about postpartum abdominal appearance, habitually "hold in" their abdomen or wear restrictive shapewear throughout the day. These habits create chronic shallow breathing patterns by preventing full diaphragmatic expansion. The resulting disruption in the abdominal canister's coordinated function directly contributes to layer syndrome development.

For women with diastasis recti—the separation of rectus abdominis muscles common after pregnancy—certain exercise approaches require significant modification. The Pelvic Floor Strong program provides guidance on movements to avoid initially and progressive protocols for safely building core strength as abdominal separation improves. Traditional abdominal exercises creating excessive intra-abdominal pressure, including standard crunches, planks, sit-ups, and high-intensity core work, may exacerbate abdominal separation during early rehabilitation phases.

The program's educational approach helps women understand not just which Pelvic Floor Strong exercises to perform, but why particular movement patterns support pelvic floor health while others may prove counterproductive.

Women with diagnosed diastasis recti, pelvic organ prolapse, or other pelvic floor conditions should consult healthcare providers before beginning exercise programs. Individual assessment by pelvic floor physical therapists provides valuable guidance for determining appropriate exercise modifications.

The Upper Body Connection: Addressing Postural Muscles in Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation

A distinctive element differentiating the Pelvic Floor Strong program from traditional pelvic floor approaches involves addressing upper body postural muscles, particularly the pectoral muscles crossing the chest. This innovative component of the Alex Miller method recognizes the biomechanical connection between upper body posture and pelvic floor function through the abdominal canister mechanism.

The pectoral muscles attach across the chest and connect to the shoulders. When these muscles become chronically tight—a common condition in modern populations due to prolonged sitting, computer work, smartphone use, and forward-slouched postures—they pull the shoulders forward and create thoracic kyphosis, commonly referred to as "rounded shoulder posture" or "forward head posture."

This postural change creates significant biomechanical consequences for breathing mechanics and, consequently, pelvic floor function. The rounded-forward position physically compresses the thoracic cavity, limiting the space available for diaphragmatic excursion during inhalation. Users can experience this effect directly: attempting to take a deep breath while slouched with shoulders rounded forward results in noticeably restricted breath capacity compared to sitting upright with shoulders back.

When chronic forward posture limits diaphragmatic movement, breathing becomes predominantly shallow, confined to the upper chest rather than engaging the full diaphragmatic range. This shallow breathing pattern directly disrupts the abdominal canister's coordinated function, severing the automatic connection between breathing cycles and pelvic floor contraction/relaxation patterns that characterize healthy pelvic floor function.

The Pelvic Floor Strong exercises include multiple variations of pectoral release stretches designed for different settings and flexibility levels. The program provides protocols for bedtime stretching, bathroom privacy stretches, desk-based stretches during work hours, and modifications for women with varying shoulder flexibility or existing shoulder conditions. By systematically releasing upper body tightness, women can restore fuller breathing capacity, which in turn supports proper pelvic floor function through the abdominal canister mechanism.

This upper body approach represents one of the unique differentiators of the Alex Miller Pelvic Floor Strong system. While traditional approaches focus exclusively on pelvic region muscles, the program recognizes that pelvic floor dysfunction often results from systemic postural and breathing pattern disruptions extending throughout the body.

The program's exercise protocols are designed for generally healthy individuals. Women with diagnosed shoulder injuries, cervical spine conditions, or other upper body disorders should consult healthcare providers before performing upper body stretches.

The Pelvic Floor Strong Three-Step Movement Sequence

The core of the Alex Miller Pelvic Floor Strong program centers on a three-step movement sequence specifically designed to address layer syndrome by restoring coordinated function to the abdominal canister system. Rather than focusing solely on isolated pelvic floor muscle contractions, the protocol integrates breath work, core muscle engagement, and postural corrections to support comprehensive pelvic floor rehabilitation.

The Pelvic Floor Strong exercises sequence addresses the three components of the abdominal canister—diaphragm, abdominal wall, and pelvic floor—in an integrated manner that reestablishes their coordinated function. The protocol emphasizes proper breathing patterns as the foundation for pelvic floor health, recognizing that without restored diaphragmatic function and coordinated breathing, isolated pelvic floor exercises prove significantly less effective.

The program distinguishes between appropriate exercises for women with tight versus loose pelvic floor muscles, providing different protocols based on individual assessment. For women with chronically tight pelvic floor muscles, the Alex Miller approach emphasizes release and relaxation training before progressing to strengthening work. For women with genuinely loose pelvic floor muscles, the program provides modified kegel protocols designed for greater effectiveness than traditional squeeze-and-release patterns.

The Pelvic Floor Strong exercises are specifically designed for time efficiency, with protocols completable in minutes rather than requiring extensive gym sessions. This accessibility factor addresses one of the primary barriers women face when seeking to maintain consistent exercise routines—the challenge of fitting health protocols into schedules managing work, family responsibilities, and other commitments. The program's emphasis on short, focused exercise sessions increases adherence likelihood compared to time-intensive protocols.

Beyond exercise instruction, the Pelvic Floor Strong program emphasizes education, helping women understand the biomechanical principles underlying pelvic floor dysfunction. This educational component enables women to make informed decisions about their health and understand why particular Pelvic Floor Strong exercises support recovery while certain common approaches may prove counterproductive.

The Pelvic Floor Strong program provides educational content and is not intended as medical treatment. Women should consult healthcare providers before beginning exercise programs, particularly those with diagnosed medical conditions, recent surgeries, or pregnancy.

Understand How Layer Syndrome Impacts Pelvic Floor Health

Program Structure: Comprehensive Educational Resources

The Pelvic Floor Strong system delivers content through video instruction complemented by written materials for reference and ongoing review. The primary instructional video guides users through the Alex Miller Pelvic Floor Strong exercises with visual demonstration and detailed explanation of proper form, technique, and progression protocols.

The video content is organized into chapters addressing specific aspects of pelvic floor rehabilitation. Chapter content includes assessment protocols for determining pelvic floor muscle status, proper kegel technique for users requiring strengthening work, abdominal engagement methods for supporting core function and bladder control, postural adjustments for activating underutilized muscle groups, and the complete three-step movement sequence designed to address layer syndrome and restore abdominal canister coordination.

Supplementary materials included with the program comprise a comprehensive information handbook containing written descriptions of all Pelvic Floor Strong exercises, detailed explanations of the layer syndrome concept and abdominal canister mechanics, guidance on identifying whether pelvic floor muscles require release work versus strengthening, and a diastasis recti improvement tracking checklist for monitoring abdominal separation progress over time.

Additional bonus content included with the program provides complementary resources supporting overall core health and pain management. The "Flat Belly Fast" bonus component features a 10-minute exercise routine with core strengthening movements considered safe for individuals with diastasis recti, designed to complement the primary Pelvic Floor Strong exercises for enhanced abdominal toning and core stability.

Another supplementary resource, the "Back to Life 3-Stretch Pain-Free" program created by back health specialist Emily Lark, addresses the common co-occurrence of lower back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction. This component provides stretching protocols for lower back and sciatica relief, middle and upper back tension, and neck and shoulder discomfort, recognizing that many women experiencing pelvic floor issues also deal with musculoskeletal pain affecting quality of life.

The Pelvic Floor Strong program is available in both digital download format and physical package format. Digital packages provide immediate access to all video content, downloadable PDF versions of written materials, and online access to supplementary resources. Physical packages include DVD and printed manual versions of content along with immediate digital access while physical materials ship.

Pricing for the Pelvic Floor Strong program varies by package selected and is subject to change at any time. Consumers should verify current pricing, available packages, and promotional offers through the official Pelvic Floor Strong website before making purchase decisions.

All package options include a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, allowing purchasers to request full refunds within 60 days of order date if unsatisfied with the program for any reason. Refund policies, customer service contact information, terms of sale, and privacy policies are detailed on the program website. The program is sold through ClickBank, a digital retail platform handling transaction processing, customer service administration, and refund processing.

Target Demographics for Pelvic Floor Strengthening Programs

Pelvic floor strengthening protocols like those featured in the Alex Miller Pelvic Floor Strong program may prove beneficial for various populations of women experiencing or at elevated risk for pelvic floor dysfunction. Understanding which demographics may benefit most from the Pelvic Floor Strong exercises helps women determine whether the program aligns with their individual needs.

Women Over 40 and Menopause-Related Changes

Women over 40 represent a significant demographic for pelvic floor strengthening programs. The transition into perimenopause and menopause brings hormonal changes, particularly declining estrogen levels, that directly affect pelvic floor muscle tone and tissue elasticity. These hormonal shifts can contribute to both stress incontinence and urgency incontinence development. The Pelvic Floor Strong program addresses these age-related changes through exercises designed to strengthen weakened pelvic floor muscles and restore proper coordination with breathing patterns.

Postpartum Women and Pregnancy-Related Pelvic Floor Changes

Postpartum women constitute another primary demographic for pelvic floor rehabilitation programs. Pregnancy itself places substantial strain on pelvic floor muscles due to the weight of the growing uterus and fetus, altered posture to accommodate the changing center of gravity, and hormonal changes that increase tissue laxity. Vaginal delivery adds additional stress through stretching and potential trauma during the birth process. However, women who delivered via cesarean section are not exempt from pregnancy-related pelvic floor changes, as the pregnancy itself impacts pelvic floor integrity regardless of delivery method.

The Alex Miller Pelvic Floor Strong exercises specifically address postpartum recovery needs, providing protocols appropriate for women at various stages of postpartum healing. The program emphasizes gradual progression and includes guidance on which movements to avoid during early postpartum recovery when tissues remain healing.

Women with Diastasis Recti

Individuals with diagnosed diastasis recti—the separation of rectus abdominis muscles that can occur during pregnancy or due to other factors causing abdominal distension—may benefit from the Pelvic Floor Strong program's approach to core rehabilitation. The program provides specific guidance on diastasis recti healing, including which exercises to avoid initially, how to assess abdominal separation progress, and progressive protocols for safely rebuilding core strength as separation improves.

Athletes and High-Impact Exercise Participants

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts, particularly those engaging in high-impact activities such as running, jumping, CrossFit, gymnastics, or similar training, may experience stress incontinence during exercise despite having no pregnancy history. These individuals often benefit from pelvic floor strengthening as a component of overall athletic training, as strong pelvic floor muscles contribute to core stability essential for optimal athletic performance.

Women Experiencing Early-Stage Bladder Control Changes

Women noticing gradual changes in bladder control—such as increased urinary frequency, difficulty fully emptying the bladder, minor leakage during activities that increase abdominal pressure, or occasional urgency—may find value in proactive pelvic floor strengthening through the Pelvic Floor Strong exercises before symptoms progress to more severe stages.

While exercise-based approaches to pelvic floor strengthening can provide benefits for many women, they are not appropriate for all situations or conditions. Women should consult healthcare providers, particularly urogynecologists or pelvic floor physical therapists, to receive proper assessment and ensure exercise protocols are suitable for their specific conditions. Certain types of pelvic floor dysfunction require medical intervention beyond exercise, including pessary devices, prescription medications, biofeedback therapy, or surgical procedures. The Pelvic Floor Strong program is educational in nature and not intended as replacement for professional medical diagnosis or treatment.

About Alex Miller: Creator of the Pelvic Floor Strong Program

Alex Miller is a fitness expert and women's pelvic health specialist based in Vancouver, Canada, who has focused her professional work on helping women address health challenges often under-discussed in mainstream fitness contexts. Since 2012, Miller has created fitness classes and online programs emphasizing women's health concerns, with content reaching hundreds of thousands of participants internationally.

Miller's professional background includes features in various elite fitness studios, health-focused podcasts, and women's wellness publications. Her work emphasizes accessible, education-based approaches to fitness that account for the unique physiological challenges women face, particularly related to pregnancy, postpartum recovery, menopause, and pelvic floor health.

The development of the Pelvic Floor Strong program stemmed from Miller's personal and family experiences with pelvic floor dysfunction. Miller's mother experienced significant pelvic floor changes as a consequence of cancer treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation that sent her body into early menopause and contributed to bladder control difficulties. Simultaneously, Miller herself experienced unexpected stress incontinence during a fitness class despite being a fitness professional without pregnancy history. These converging experiences motivated Miller's research into layer syndrome concepts and the development of the three-step movement sequence addressing the core-to-pelvic floor connection.

Miller's approach to pelvic floor health combines fitness instruction credentials with emphasis on biomechanical understanding and education. Rather than simply prescribing exercise routines, the Alex Miller Pelvic Floor Strong program aims to help women understand the underlying mechanisms of pelvic floor dysfunction, enabling informed decision-making about their health and long-term self-management of pelvic floor strength.

Accessing the Pelvic Floor Strong Program

The Pelvic Floor Strong program is available for purchase through the program's official website, with options accommodating different user preferences regarding content format. Digital packages provide immediate access to all video content, including the primary instructional video with the Alex Miller Pelvic Floor Strong exercises, bonus exercise videos, and downloadable PDF versions of all written materials including the information handbook and diastasis recti improvement checklist.

Physical packages include DVD versions of video content and printed manual versions of written materials, along with immediate digital access provided while physical items ship to the purchaser's address. Shipping and handling charges apply to physical packages, with rates varying based on delivery location.

Pricing structures include options for single-program purchase with various package configurations. Current pricing information, available package options, and any promotional offers or bundle deals can be verified through the official Pelvic Floor Strong website.

Pricing is subject to change at any time without notice. Consumers should confirm current pricing, package contents, and shipping costs before completing purchases.

The program is sold through ClickBank, a digital retail platform that processes transactions, provides customer service, and administers the refund policy. ClickBank uses encryption standards comparable to major e-commerce retailers to protect customer payment information during online transactions.

The 60-day satisfaction guarantee allows purchasers to request full refunds by contacting customer service via email at info@pelvicfloorstrong.com within 60 days of the order date. According to refund policy terms, purchasers can request refunds for any reason, with refund amounts provided less shipping and handling charges. Customer service can be reached via email for questions regarding orders, refunds, program content, or other concerns.

Medical Disclaimer and Important Safety Information

The information presented in this article and in the Pelvic Floor Strong program is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Content is not intended to serve as substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Women experiencing symptoms of urinary incontinence, pelvic floor dysfunction, pelvic organ prolapse, or related conditions should consult qualified healthcare providers for proper assessment and treatment recommendations.

The Pelvic Floor Strong program provides exercise instruction and educational content about pelvic floor health. Individual results from exercise programs vary substantially based on numerous factors including initial fitness level, consistency of practice, severity of underlying conditions, individual physiological differences, age, overall health status, and adherence to program protocols. No specific results are guaranteed, and case studies, examples, or user experiences cannot guarantee that individual users will achieve similar outcomes.

Women should always seek advice from physicians or other qualified healthcare providers before beginning any new exercise program, particularly those with diagnosed medical conditions, recent surgeries, pregnancy, or other health concerns. Do not disregard, avoid, or delay obtaining medical advice from healthcare professionals because of information read in this article or encountered through the Pelvic Floor Strong program materials.

Certain medical conditions require professional treatment beyond exercise-based approaches, including but not limited to severe pelvic organ prolapse, neurological conditions affecting bladder function, urinary tract infections, interstitial cystitis, pelvic cancers, or pelvic floor spasticity. Healthcare providers, particularly urogynecologists and pelvic floor physical therapists, can provide individualized assessment, diagnosis, and treatment recommendations appropriate for specific conditions.

None of the statements made regarding the Pelvic Floor Strong program have been evaluated or approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The program is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.

For more information about the Pelvic Floor Strong program and Alex Miller's approach to pelvic floor rehabilitation, visit the official program website.

Contact Information:

Company: Pelvic Floor Strong

Email: info@pelvicfloorstrong.com

Copyright Notice: This content is provided for informational purposes only. All product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. This article is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Linen Ryan Holdings Ltd. or the Pelvic Floor Strong program beyond providing factual information about publicly available products and services.