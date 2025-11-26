San Diego, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclaimer: This release shares educational information about pelvic floor health, bladder leakage, and exercise approaches for women. It does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Women experiencing urinary incontinence, pelvic floor dysfunction, or bladder control issues should consult qualified healthcare providers, including pelvic floor physical therapists and urogynecologists, for personalized assessment. Some educational resources discussed involve affiliate relationships where commissions may be earned. This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Official Website: pelvicfloorstrong.com

As urinary incontinence continues to affect an estimated 45 percent of women at some point during their lifetimes according to Harvard Health Publishing, fitness professionals specializing in women's pelvic floor health are drawing renewed attention to layer syndrome—a muscle imbalance pattern described in mid-20th-century rehabilitation research by clinicians trained at Charles University School of Medicine in Prague—that may contribute to bladder control issues in ways conventional pelvic floor treatments don't address.

Alex Miller, a Vancouver-based fitness expert who focuses on women's pelvic floor health, has been developing educational resources through the Pelvic Floor Strong program emphasizing the connection between upper body postural dysfunction, breathing patterns, and pelvic floor health—a relationship that remains underexplored in mainstream approaches to treating stress incontinence and urgency incontinence in women over 40.

Clinical observations in rehabilitation settings have documented how disruptions in breathing mechanics and core muscle coordination can cascade into pelvic floor weakness, yet many women are still primarily offered isolated kegel exercises or surgical interventions without comprehensive assessment of breathing patterns, postural alignment, or core coordination factors that may be contributing to symptoms.

Summary: Women's fitness coach Alex Miller is highlighting layer syndrome—a core muscle imbalance described in mid-20th-century rehabilitation research—as a potentially overlooked contributing factor to urinary incontinence affecting millions of women over 40. The condition involves dysfunction in the "abdominal canister" system connecting breathing muscles, abdominal wall, and pelvic floor, with implications for how women approach bladder leakage treatment beyond traditional kegel exercises and surgery.

How layer syndrome describes core muscle imbalances that may contribute to bladder leakage in women experiencing stress incontinence or urgency incontinence

Why an estimated 45 percent of women experience urinary incontinence during their lifetimes, with prevalence increasing significantly after age 40

The biomechanical connection between upper body posture, shallow breathing patterns, and pelvic floor dysfunction that conventional kegel-only treatments may overlook

Why traditional kegel exercises may prove counterproductive for women whose pelvic floor muscles are chronically tight rather than weak

Educational approaches emphasizing breathing retraining, postural correction, and diastasis recti awareness as foundations for pelvic floor rehabilitation

The Prevalence Problem: Understanding Urinary Incontinence in Women

Urinary incontinence represents one of the most common and often under-discussed women's health concerns affecting quality of life for millions. Research from Harvard Health Publishing indicates that approximately 45 percent of women will experience some form of urinary incontinence during their lifetime, with prevalence rates climbing significantly among women over age 40 and continuing to increase with advancing age.

According to data from the National Association for Continence, approximately 25 million adult Americans experience temporary or chronic urinary incontinence, with an estimated 75 to 80 percent being women. Despite these staggering numbers, studies consistently show that many women delay seeking help for an average of six years after bladder leakage symptoms begin, often due to embarrassment or misconceptions that bladder control issues constitute a normal aspect of aging or an inevitable consequence of childbirth.

The two primary manifestations of urinary incontinence present distinct characteristics and underlying mechanisms. Stress incontinence occurs when physical activities creating increased abdominal pressure—such as laughing, sneezing, coughing, jumping, running, or lifting heavy objects—trigger involuntary urine leakage. This form particularly affects women who have experienced pregnancy and childbirth, though it can develop in women who have never been pregnant, especially those engaging in high-impact athletic activities.

Urgency incontinence, alternatively classified as overactive bladder, involves sudden, intense urges to urinate that may result in leakage before reaching a restroom. Women experiencing this form often report increased urinary frequency throughout day and night, sometimes urinating eight or more times daily despite producing minimal urine volume during each bathroom visit.

Research shows that urinary incontinence affects multiple dimensions of women's lives. Studies report that women with moderate to severe incontinence experience substantially lower quality of life scores across physical, psychological, and social domains. Additional research has identified correlations between urinary incontinence and increased rates of depression, anxiety, social isolation, and reduced participation in previously enjoyed activities including exercise, travel, and social gatherings.

The economic burden is also substantial. Women with severe bladder incontinence spend an estimated $900 per year on incontinence products and management, according to healthcare utilization studies. However, only approximately 25 percent of women discuss bladder leakage with their healthcare providers, meaning the majority manage symptoms privately without professional guidance or awareness of available treatment options.

Individual experiences with bladder leakage differ based on factors including underlying cause, duration of symptoms, overall health, and response to different approaches. Working with healthcare providers helps ensure appropriate evaluation and treatment for specific situations.

Revisiting Historical Research: What Is Layer Syndrome?

The concept emphasized in educational approaches to pelvic floor health traces back to rehabilitation research conducted by clinicians trained at Charles University School of Medicine in Prague during the mid-20th century, when researchers began documenting patterns of muscle imbalance affecting the core region that would later be termed layer syndrome or stratification syndrome in rehabilitation literature.

Layer syndrome describes a specific pattern of dysfunction involving the "abdominal canister"—a term used in pelvic floor rehabilitation to describe the integrated system comprising the diaphragm at the top, the abdominal wall musculature forming the sides, and the pelvic floor muscles creating the base. This system, when functioning properly, operates as a coordinated unit where breathing cycles automatically engage and release pelvic floor muscles in rhythm with diaphragmatic movement.

During normal inhalation, the diaphragm contracts and descends, abdominal contents are displaced outward, and the pelvic floor relaxes and descends slightly. During exhalation, the pattern reverses—the diaphragm releases and ascends, abdominal contents return inward, and the pelvic floor lifts and contracts. This automatic coordination enables proper bladder control, core stability, and organ support without conscious effort.

When layer syndrome develops, this coordinated breathing-to-pelvic-floor connection becomes disrupted. Clinical observations have identified chronic shallow breathing patterns as a primary contributing mechanism. Shallow breathing, often resulting from chronic stress, poor posture, or habitual "abdominal holding" patterns, restricts full diaphragmatic excursion and gradually severs the automatic neurological connection linking breathing cycles to pelvic floor function.

Studies examining breathing patterns in women with pelvic floor dysfunction have documented reduced diaphragmatic excursion and increased reliance on accessory breathing muscles compared to control groups. Research published in the International Urogynecology Journal found that women with stress urinary incontinence demonstrated significantly altered breathing mechanics during physical tasks, suggesting a disrupted coordination between respiratory and pelvic floor muscle systems.

The layer syndrome framework proposes that addressing these systemic breathing and coordination patterns may complement traditional pelvic floor strengthening approaches. Pelvic floor research has documented the interconnected nature of core stability, breathing mechanics, and pelvic floor function, though these connections remain underemphasized in many conventional treatment approaches that focus exclusively on isolated pelvic floor muscle training through kegel exercises alone.

The layer syndrome concept is based on historical rehabilitation research and clinical observations documented in Physical Therapy literature. Women experiencing pelvic floor dysfunction, bladder leakage, or urinary incontinence should seek evaluation from licensed healthcare providers, including pelvic floor physical therapists who specialize in assessing breathing patterns and core coordination, for personalized assessment and evidence-based treatment recommendations tailored to their unique situation.

The Upper Body Connection: How Posture Affects Pelvic Floor Function

Educational approaches to pelvic floor health increasingly emphasize upper body postural factors—specifically pectoral muscle tightness and forward shoulder positioning—as relevant considerations in comprehensive pelvic floor rehabilitation. This represents a departure from conventional approaches that focus treatment exclusively on the pelvic region through kegel exercises and lower body work.

The biomechanical rationale centers on breathing mechanics. Tight pectoral muscles pull the shoulders forward, creating thoracic kyphosis commonly recognized as rounded shoulder posture or forward head position. This postural change narrows the chest area and reduces available space for full diaphragmatic expansion during inhalation, which encourages shallower breathing over time.

Research in musculoskeletal rehabilitation has demonstrated this mechanical relationship. Studies using spirometry measurements show that forward-slouched postures significantly reduce forced vital capacity and other breathing metrics compared to upright neutral postures. The effect can be demonstrated immediately: attempting to take a deep breath while intentionally slouching with shoulders rounded forward produces noticeably restricted breathing capacity compared to sitting upright with shoulders back.

When compressed posture becomes habitual—as occurs in populations spending extensive time at computers, driving, or using smartphones—chronic shallow breathing patterns develop that directly interfere with abdominal canister coordination and, consequently, bladder control. Ergonomic research reports that many office workers spend most of the workday in forward-flexed seated postures, which compress the front of the ribcage and encourage shallow breathing.

Physical therapy literature has increasingly documented associations between postural dysfunction and pelvic floor symptoms. A 2019 study in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science identified significant correlations between thoracic hyperkyphosis angles and severity of pelvic floor dysfunction symptoms in postmenopausal women. Additional research has found that women with pelvic organ prolapse demonstrate greater forward head posture and thoracic kyphosis compared to age-matched controls without prolapse.

However, these connections remain less emphasized in mainstream patient education compared to traditional approaches focusing solely on kegel exercises for pelvic floor strengthening. Educational programs addressing this gap include protocols for releasing upper body tightness through various stretching techniques adaptable to different settings and flexibility levels, emphasizing that restoring full breathing capacity represents a foundational step in supporting pelvic floor function.

Women with diagnosed shoulder conditions, cervical spine disorders, rotator cuff injuries, or other upper body injuries should consult healthcare providers before performing stretching exercises. Individual assessment by qualified professionals, including physical therapists who specialize in postural rehabilitation, provides guidance for safe exercise modifications that address specific situations.

Why Traditional Kegel Exercises May Not Address Root Causes

Educational content addressing pelvic floor health increasingly questions the universal application of kegel exercises—repetitive pelvic floor muscle contractions widely recommended for strengthening purposes. While acknowledging that kegel exercises can provide benefits in appropriate contexts, emerging educational frameworks emphasize a critical distinction often overlooked: the difference between weak pelvic floor muscles and chronically tight, overworked pelvic floor muscles.

Pelvic floor research distinguishes between hypertonic pelvic floor dysfunction characterized by excessive muscle tension and hypotonic dysfunction characterized by weakness. Hypertonic conditions may actually cause incontinence despite muscles appearing "strong," because chronically tight muscles function in a perpetually elongated state without adequate range for additional effective contraction.

Some research reports that a substantial share of women presenting with pelvic floor symptoms demonstrate hypertonic, rather than purely weak, pelvic floor muscles on assessment. For these women, standard kegel strengthening protocols proved counterproductive, with symptoms worsening rather than improving until relaxation and coordination training was implemented first.

The biomechanical principle involves muscle function optimization. Just as a rubber band stretched to its maximum capacity loses its ability to contract further or relax fully, pelvic floor muscles held in chronic contraction may cause bladder control issues while simultaneously testing "strong" during clinical examination because they cannot relax properly. Clinical guidelines from the International Continence Society now emphasize the importance of assessing muscle tone, coordination, and relaxation capacity in addition to strength when evaluating pelvic floor function.

Assessment approaches that help differentiate between tight and weak pelvic floor muscles represent an important component of individualized rehabilitation strategies, as treatment approaches differ significantly depending on underlying muscle status. Women with tight pelvic floor muscles may benefit more from relaxation techniques, breathing retraining, and gentle stretching before progressing to strengthening work.

For women with diastasis recti—the separation of rectus abdominis muscles occurring commonly during pregnancy—certain exercise approaches require significant modification or temporary avoidance. Traditional abdominal exercises creating excessive intra-abdominal pressure, including standard crunches, planks, sit-ups, V-sits, burpees, and high-intensity core work, may exacerbate abdominal separation during early rehabilitation phases rather than supporting healing. Research from postpartum rehabilitation studies indicates that diastasis recti affects approximately 60 percent of women in the immediate postpartum period, with about 30 to 40 percent maintaining clinically significant separation at six months postpartum without intervention.

Women experiencing urinary incontinence should seek professional evaluation from healthcare providers, particularly pelvic floor physical therapists who can provide hands-on internal assessment to determine whether pelvic floor muscles are hypertonic (tight), hypotonic (weak), or experiencing coordination issues. This individualized assessment guides appropriate treatment, which may include manual therapy techniques, biofeedback training, and personalized exercise progressions that video programs and self-guided approaches cannot replicate.

Educational Approaches Emphasizing Breathing and Coordination

Contemporary educational resources on pelvic floor health emphasize understanding the biomechanical principles underlying pelvic floor function rather than simply prescribing isolated exercise routines. These materials focus on the abdominal canister system and how breathing patterns, postural habits, and core coordination interact to support or undermine pelvic floor health.

The educational framework addresses several integrated concepts. Proper diaphragmatic breathing techniques form the foundation, as restoring full breathing capacity represents a prerequisite for reestablishing automatic pelvic floor coordination. Research has demonstrated that training in diaphragmatic breathing produces measurable improvements in pelvic floor muscle coordination and reduces symptoms of stress incontinence in some populations.

Postural corrections targeting upper body alignment aim to remove mechanical restrictions limiting diaphragmatic excursion. Studies examining the effects of postural retraining programs have found improvements in breathing mechanics, reduced pain, and enhanced core stability when forward head posture and thoracic kyphosis are addressed systematically.

Core engagement methods focus on coordinating diaphragm, abdominal wall, and pelvic floor as an integrated system rather than isolating individual components. This approach aligns with current understanding in rehabilitation science that functional movement patterns rely on coordinated muscle synergies rather than isolated muscle actions.

For women whose self-assessments suggest genuinely weak pelvic floor muscles requiring strengthening, educational materials may include modified approaches to pelvic floor exercises designed to incorporate coordination and breathing cues alongside contraction training. For women whose self-assessments suggest chronically tight pelvic floor muscles, content emphasizes release and relaxation training before progressing to strengthening protocols.

The knowledge-based educational approach aims to help women understand not just which exercises to perform, but why particular movement patterns support pelvic floor health while others may prove counterproductive for their specific situation. This understanding enables informed decision-making about health management and helps women recognize when professional evaluation becomes necessary.

Research on patient education in chronic conditions consistently demonstrates that programs emphasizing understanding and self-management skills produce better long-term adherence and outcomes compared to programs providing only exercise prescriptions without context or rationale.

Educational materials and exercise videos are not substitutes for professional medical care. Women should consult healthcare providers before beginning exercise programs for bladder leakage or pelvic floor issues, particularly those with diagnosed medical conditions, recent surgeries, ongoing pelvic or abdominal pain, pregnancy, or symptoms suggesting pelvic organ prolapse. Healthcare providers can help determine whether exercise-based approaches are appropriate for specific situations or whether other interventions should be prioritized.

Who Should Consider Pelvic Floor Health Education?

Various populations of women may benefit from education about pelvic floor health and exercise-based approaches to bladder control issues, though appropriateness varies based on individual circumstances and medical history.

Women Over 40 and Menopausal Transitions

Women over age 40 represent a significant demographic for pelvic floor education, as hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause directly affect pelvic floor muscle tone and tissue elasticity. Research indicates that estrogen decline contributes to collagen changes in pelvic floor connective tissue, reducing elasticity and structural support. These changes increase susceptibility to both stress incontinence and urgency incontinence during and after the menopausal transition. Studies show that approximately 50 to 75 percent of postmenopausal women report some degree of urinary incontinence, with severity often increasing with years since menopause.

Postpartum Women Across All Delivery Methods

Pregnancy itself creates substantial demands on pelvic floor structures regardless of delivery method. The weight of the growing uterus, postural adaptations to shifting center of gravity, and hormonal changes increasing tissue laxity all impact pelvic floor integrity. Research documents that pelvic floor disorders affect 30 to 50 percent of women who have given birth, with symptoms sometimes not manifesting until years or decades after childbirth. While vaginal delivery adds additional stress through stretching during birth, women who delivered via cesarean section are not exempt from pregnancy-related pelvic floor changes.

Women with Diastasis Recti

Individuals with abdominal muscle separation may benefit from understanding safe exercise progressions and which movements to modify or avoid during healing phases. The connection between core function and pelvic floor health makes addressing diastasis recti relevant for overall pelvic wellness. Clinical studies have established correlations between diastasis recti severity and increased risk of pelvic floor dysfunction, low back pain, and pelvic girdle pain.

Athletes and High-Impact Exercise Participants

Athletes engaging in running, jumping, CrossFit, gymnastics, or similar high-impact activities may experience stress incontinence during training despite having no pregnancy history. Research examining female athletes has found that 30 to 80 percent of women participating in high-impact sports report some degree of stress incontinence during activity, with prevalence varying by sport type and training intensity.

Women Noticing Early Changes

Women experiencing gradual changes in bladder control—increased frequency, minor leakage during activities creating abdominal pressure, or occasional urgency—may find value in proactive education before symptoms progress to more severe stages requiring medical intervention. Early intervention studies suggest that addressing pelvic floor dysfunction in early stages produces better outcomes and may prevent progression to more severe symptoms.

Exercise-based approaches to pelvic floor strengthening are not appropriate for all situations. Women should consult healthcare providers for proper diagnosis, particularly for symptoms suggesting underlying medical conditions like urinary tract infections, interstitial cystitis, pelvic organ prolapse, or neurological issues affecting bladder function. Certain types of pelvic floor dysfunction require interventions beyond exercise, including pessary devices, prescription medications, biofeedback therapy, or surgical procedures when conservative approaches are insufficient.

When Professional Medical Evaluation Becomes Essential

While exercise and lifestyle modifications can support pelvic floor health in many contexts, numerous situations require professional medical evaluation and treatment. Understanding when to seek clinical care represents an important aspect of responsible health management.

Women should consult healthcare providers, particularly urogynecologists or pelvic floor physical therapists, when experiencing severe symptoms including complete loss of bladder control, blood in urine, pain accompanying urination or bladder emptying, pelvic pain or pressure suggesting prolapse, sudden onset of symptoms without clear cause, or symptoms significantly affecting daily life and quality of life.

Certain medical conditions require professional diagnosis and treatment that exercise approaches cannot address. These include neurological conditions affecting bladder function, urinary tract infections or interstitial cystitis, pelvic cancers, severe pelvic organ prolapse, medication side effects causing bladder symptoms, and structural abnormalities requiring medical intervention.

Pelvic floor physical therapists provide valuable services that educational materials and exercise videos cannot replicate. These include hands-on internal examination for accurate assessment of muscle status (determining whether muscles are hypertonic, hypotonic, or experiencing coordination dysfunction), biofeedback training providing real-time data about muscle activation patterns, manual therapy techniques for releasing muscle tension and fascial restrictions, electrical stimulation when clinically indicated, and personalized exercise progressions based on individual response and progress.

Research comparing outcomes between self-directed pelvic floor exercise programs and supervised physical therapy interventions consistently demonstrates superior results with professional guidance, particularly for women with moderate to severe symptoms or complex presentations involving multiple contributing factors.

The distinction between educational resources and clinical treatment remains important. Educational materials can provide information about biomechanical principles, self-care strategies, and exercise techniques. However, they cannot diagnose conditions, rule out serious medical issues, or provide the individualized assessment and treatment that licensed healthcare providers offer.

Clinical practice guidelines from professional organizations including the American Urogynecologic Society and the International Continence Society emphasize that comprehensive pelvic floor dysfunction treatment often requires multimodal approaches combining patient education, behavioral modifications, supervised exercise therapy, and when indicated, medical or surgical interventions tailored to individual needs.

This article provides educational information about pelvic floor health and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult qualified healthcare providers for proper diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions including urinary incontinence, bladder leakage, and pelvic floor dysfunction. Individual results with exercise programs vary based on numerous factors including consistency, severity of underlying conditions, and individual physiology. What works well for one woman may not be appropriate for another.

Understanding Available Educational Resources

Women seeking to learn more about pelvic floor health and exercise-based approaches have access to various educational resources from fitness professionals, physical therapists, and women's health specialists. Educational materials focused on the layer syndrome concept and abdominal canister coordination, such as those available through the Pelvic Floor Strong program, represent one option among multiple resources women can explore when researching this topic.

Educational content formats vary to accommodate different learning preferences. Video instruction with visual demonstration of movement techniques provides one format. Written materials including detailed explanations of biomechanical principles offer another approach. Some educational programs combine multiple formats, providing both video demonstrations and reference manuals for ongoing review.

When evaluating educational resources about pelvic floor health, women should consider factors including the creator's qualifications and background in women's health and fitness, whether content emphasizes education and understanding versus only providing exercise routines to follow, inclusion of appropriate medical disclaimers and guidance about when to seek professional care, availability of self-assessment approaches for determining individual needs, and accessibility of customer support for questions about content.

Programs focusing on the layer syndrome framework typically include instruction on diaphragmatic breathing techniques, upper body postural releases targeting pectoral muscle tightness, core coordination exercises addressing the abdominal canister system, self-assessment approaches for determining muscle status, and guidance on progressive exercise protocols appropriate for different stages of rehabilitation. Additional content may address related concerns including diastasis recti recovery and low back pain management.

The Pelvic Floor Strong program includes video instruction, written reference materials, progress-tracking checklists for monitoring diastasis recti improvement, and bonus content on related topics such as core strengthening exercises and back pain relief stretches. The program is available in both digital download and physical package formats through the official program website.

Information about educational programs for pelvic floor health, including current availability, package options, and program details, can be found through official program websites. Women should verify program contents and suitability for their individual situations before making decisions. Educational programs are not substitutes for professional medical care when symptoms are severe, progressive, or accompanied by pain or other concerning features.

Safety Considerations and Medical Disclaimers

Educational information about pelvic floor health and exercise techniques is intended to increase understanding and awareness, not to serve as medical treatment or replace professional healthcare. Women experiencing symptoms of urinary incontinence, pelvic floor dysfunction, or related conditions should consult qualified healthcare providers for proper assessment and treatment recommendations.

Individual results with exercise-based approaches vary substantially based on numerous factors including initial condition severity, consistency of practice, individual physiological differences, age, overall health status, and appropriateness of exercises for specific conditions. Research examining outcomes in pelvic floor exercise programs documents wide variation in response rates, with some women experiencing substantial improvement while others show minimal benefit from the same protocols. No specific outcomes can be guaranteed, and examples or case studies cannot predict individual results.

Women should seek medical evaluation before beginning exercise programs for bladder leakage, particularly those with diagnosed medical conditions, recent surgeries, ongoing pelvic or abdominal pain, pregnancy, or other health concerns. Do not delay seeking medical attention for symptoms because of information encountered in educational materials. Healthcare providers with knowledge of individual medical histories can guide women toward the safest, most effective approaches for their specific needs.

Certain medical conditions require professional treatment beyond exercise, including but not limited to severe pelvic organ prolapse (Stage 2 or higher), neurological conditions affecting bladder function (multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injuries), urinary tract infections or interstitial cystitis requiring medical management, pelvic cancers, and complex pelvic floor dysfunction requiring specialized intervention. Healthcare providers can provide individualized diagnosis and evidence-based treatment appropriate for specific medical situations that self-guided programs cannot address.

None of the statements in this article have been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Educational programs and exercise techniques are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. The information provided should be used in conjunction with, not as a replacement for, guidance from qualified healthcare professionals who can assess individual situations and determine appropriate treatment approaches.

Additional Resources and Information

Women seeking more information about pelvic floor health, layer syndrome, and exercise-based approaches to bladder control can access various resources. Educational program websites provide detailed information about different methodological approaches and available content formats. Healthcare providers including urogynecologists and pelvic floor physical therapists can provide personalized assessment and treatment recommendations tailored to individual needs.

Organizations including the National Association for Continence, the American Urogynecologic Society, and the International Pelvic Pain Society offer patient education resources about pelvic floor disorders and available treatment options ranging from conservative approaches like exercise and behavioral modifications to medical interventions when needed.

For questions about the Pelvic Floor Strong educational program specifically, individuals can contact customer service at info@pelvicfloorstrong.com. Information about program contents and access options is available at pelvicfloorstrong.com, where women can review detailed descriptions to determine whether the educational approach aligns with their learning preferences and health goals.

About Alex Miller: Alex Miller is a fitness expert who focuses on women's pelvic floor health, based in Vancouver, Canada. Since 2012, Miller has created fitness programs and educational content focused on women's health concerns, with materials reaching hundreds of thousands of participants internationally. Her work emphasizes accessible, education-based approaches to fitness accounting for physiological challenges women face related to pregnancy, postpartum recovery, menopause, and pelvic floor health. Miller developed the Pelvic Floor Strong program after personal and family experiences with urinary incontinence led her to research the layer syndrome concept and its relationship to bladder control issues.

Contact Information: Pelvic Floor Strong Email: info@pelvicfloorstrong.com Website: pelvicfloorstrong.com

Medical Disclaimer: This release is for informational and educational purposes only and is not medical advice. The content does not constitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified healthcare providers with questions regarding medical conditions including urinary incontinence, bladder leakage, and pelvic floor dysfunction. Individual results vary. This program is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Affiliate Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. Purchases made through affiliate links may result in commissions at no additional cost to the consumer. All product information and availability should be verified through official sources.