Union Station Homeless Services Calls on Community to Help Feed Thousands This Thanksgiving and Reach Their 750 Turkey Goal

Pasadena, CA, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Station Homeless Services (USHS) is once again calling on the community to come together and help ensure that everyone can enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal this year. The Dinner in the Park celebration has been a cherished tradition for over 50 years, bringing meals and connection to thousands of community members and the need is greater than ever.

Millions of Californians are at risk of — or have already lost — their SNAP benefits, a critical program that helps individuals and families keep food on the table. The end of these benefits is already being felt across the San Gabriel Valley and beyond.

“The cost of food prices alone has created a tremendous strain for many across the country, especially those who are reliant on SNAP benefits that have been threatened or discontinued,” said Katie Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Union Station Homeless Services. With the rollback of these essential benefits, we are anticipating a 300% increase in food pantry boxes. Last year, we served over 6,000 Thanksgiving meals — that number may double this year.”

USHS’s Dinner in the Park tradition is a community anchor and a reminder that no one should face the holidays hungry. The organization is determined to fill the growing gap in food access as the cost of living increases and food security becomes a larger issue for many.

“The loss of SNAP support doesn’t just impact individual households,” added Hill. “It increases food insecurity for entire neighborhoods and communities. We need everyone’s help to make sure that no plate is left empty this Thanksgiving.”

How to Help

Contribute to the Frozen Turkey Drive

November 17 & 18, 2025

9 AM - 4 PM

Drop-off Location:

USHS Adult Center | 412 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105







Donate Online

Support the USHS Thanksgiving meal drive through Amazon and Target wishlists to send much-needed pantry staples directly to the kitchen.