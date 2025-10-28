Amundi: Third quarter and Nine-month 2025 results

Third quarter and Nine-month 2025 results

Pre-tax income1 up +4% Q3/Q3, driven by management fees and technology

Sustained inflows

over nine months and in Q3

Assets under management2 at a new record high of €2,317bn



Net inflows +€67bn over nine months, of which +€15bn in Q3 +€57bn in medium-to-long-term assets 3 (MLT) over nine months

over nine months Contribution from all major client segments and regions





Growth in

pre-tax income

Third quarter: adjusted pre-tax income1 €445m, growth of +4% Q3/Q34



driven by revenue growth (+5%)

(+5%) and cost control5 Adjusted net income1 €340m





Confirmed successes on the strategic pillars

Strong contribution from strategic priorities6



Third-party distribution : inflows +€21bn, mainly in MLT assets

: inflows +€21bn, mainly in MLT assets Asia +€29bn, including +€19bn in JVs 7 and +€10bn in direct distribution, positive in all countries

+€29bn, including +€19bn in JVs and +€10bn in direct distribution, positive in all countries ETF +€28bn, Europe's leading supplier thanks to the success of flagships and innovation

+€28bn, Europe's leading supplier thanks to the success of flagships and innovation Responsible investment: a fossil fuel-free money market fund for a consortium of British universities

a fossil fuel-free money market fund for a consortium of British universities Amundi Technology: revenues +48% 9M/9M, already at the level of the full year 2024 Employee Savings and Retirement: record inflows of +€4bn over nine months, undisputed #1 position

New strategic plan presented on 18 November

Amundi's Board of Directors met on 27 October 2025 under the chairmanship of Olivier Gavalda, and reviewed the financial statements for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025.

Valérie Baudson, Chief Executive Officer, said: "In the third quarter, Amundi was able to extend the positive momentum of early 2025. We recorded inflows of +€15bn, an increase in our revenues of +5%1,4 and an increase in our pre-tax income of +4%1,4.

The main growth drivers of our Ambitions 2025 plan – Asia, third-party distribution and ETFs – each generated between +€20bn and +€30bn in inflows in the first nine months.

We continue to serve an ever-growing number of institutional and retail clients, such as our new cooperation with Satrix, the leading South African index solution provider and digital platform. In addition, we are strengthening our existing collaborations, such as the one with Crelan in Belgium.

On 18 November, we will present our new strategic medium-term plan, which will detail the different areas in which we will continue to seize opportunities and to invest for the future. »

Highlights

Accelerating growth through strategic pillars

The Ambitions 2025 Plan set a number of strategic axes to accelerate the diversification of the Group's growth drivers. After a year 2024 during which several objectives have already been achieved, the first nine months of 2025 have confirmed the acceleration momentum6.

These strategic areas of development – Asia, Third-Party Distributors, and ETFs – generated combined net inflows of +€55bn8, accounting for more than 80%8 of total inflows for the first nine months of 2025 across all client segments, asset classes and regions;

In Asia, inflows over nine months reached +€29bn, including +€7bn in the third quarter. Since the beginning of the year, inflows have come from JVs for +€19bn (including Amundi BOC WM) and +€10bn from direct distribution. All countries contributed to these net inflows: India (+€9bn), Korea (+€7bn), China (+€7bn), Hong Kong (+€3bn) and Singapore (+€2bn). Inflows are also well diversified by strategies, with +€18bn in active management, +€6bn in passive management and +€6bn in treasury products.

Third-Party Distribution collected +€21bn over 9 months (including +€8bn in the third quarter), mainly in MLT assets9 (+€20bn). Inflows were driven by ETFs and positive in active management thanks to fixed income and multi-asset strategies. It is diversified by geographical areas, with a high level of activity in most countries and regions. Clients outside Europe contributed more than a quarter of the nine-month inflows. For example, the partnership with Standard Chartered amplified its success and exceeded €3bn in assets under management in mid-September. A new long-term partnership has been signed with Satrix, the leading South African index solution provider and digital platform, resulting in strong inflows (+€1bn). The strong commercial momentum with digital platforms is accelerating, accounting for 34% of inflows since the beginning of the year.

ETFs collected +€28bn over nine months, including +€10bn in the third quarter. Amundi confirms its second position in the European ETF market in terms of inflows and assets under management, which exceed €300bn for the first time. Inflows were driven by flagship products in the "Core" range (tracking major indices), with the two UCITs ETFs having the largest inflows respectively in European and US equities in the third quarter:

the Core Stoxx Europe 600 ETF collected +€0.8bn, to reach €14bn in assets under management, making it the largest ETF in European equities;

and the Core S&P500 Swap collected +€2.4bn.

Furthermore, new products have been launched, such as the S&P400 US Mid Cap ETF and the EUR High Yield ETF.

In private assets, Amundi's private equity teams have completed the first round of funding for the Megatrends III strategy, for a total of €0.3bn, following the first two vintages that delivered strong performance. The strategy aims to invest in small and medium-sized growth companies with exposure to three megatrends: technology, demographics and the environment. The fund has a strong ESG component (classified as Article 8 in SFDR).

In responsible investment, Amundi has been selected by a consortium of 79 UK universities led by Cambridge (UK Higher Education Institutions) to create a money market fund of nearly £500m that excludes companies contributing to the expansion of fossil fuels.

Amundi Technology continues to record strong revenue growth, at €81m, the same level as for the full year 2024, up +48% 9M/9M, thanks to strong organic growth (+27%) amplified by the integration of aixigo.

Success in Employee savings & retirement: inflows +€4bn since the beginning of the year, total assets €100bn+

Beyond strategic priorities, Amundi is achieving commercial success in its core businesses. Employee Savings & Retirement saw record inflows over nine months, with nearly +€4bn. Amundi is the undisputed #1 in this activity in France, with €101bn and a 45% market share. It is trusted by 121,000 corporate clients – multinationals, medium-sized and small companies – representing 4 million “employee-clients”, which Amundi serves with a comprehensive range covering employee share ownership, funds accessible via employee savings plans and collective and individual pension schemes. These retirement products are developed in partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances. To do this, Amundi has a wide range of tools and offers a complete service to its clients: transactional website and smartphone app, telephone platform, mailbot, robo-advisor to offer them optimised asset allocation and glidepaths, also including support for retirement.

Next Medium Term Plan

Amundi will present its new three-year strategic plan on 18 November, with the current plan "Ambitions 2025" ending on 31 December 2025.

On this occasion, Amundi will detail its various growth pillars for the next three years.

The distribution agreement with UniCredit will expire in July 2027, which falls within the period of the new plan. This partnership may or may not be renewed, under terms that are not known at this stage.

We are fully committed to continuing to serve UniCredit's clients with the highest level of service and are willing to remain a partner and create value for all parties beyond the 2027 expiration.

Our new 2028 strategic plan will include a financial trajectory that takes into account the uncertainty regarding UniCredit's contribution from 2027 onwards, as well as Amundi's strong momentum across all its strategic pillars.

Nine-month and third-quarter 2025 activity

Sustained inflows over nine months of +€67bn, including +€15bn in the third quarter

Assets under management2 as of 30 September 2025 have increased by +3.5% since the beginning of the year, to reach a new record at €2,317bn. They benefited from the high level of inflows at +€67bn and the appreciation of the markets at +€107bn. Conversely, the fall in the US dollar and the Indian rupee against the euro (-12% and -15% respectively) had an unfavourable impact on assets.

Inflows over nine months were strong at +€67bn, of which +€57bn in MLT assets9 and +€18bn from JVs. The MLT inflows are driven by passive management (+€55bn), in particular ETFs (+€28bn), active management is positive (+€8bn), driven by fixed income strategies. As a reminder, in the first quarter, they benefited from the gain of the ESG equity index mandate (+€21bn in the first quarter, +€23bn over nine months) of The People's Pension in the United Kingdom.

In the third quarter, inflows reach +€15bn, of which +€9bn in MLT assets9. This MLT9 inflows include the effect of the exit from a short-duration bond mandate of -€9bn, re-internalised by the institutional client. Restated for this exit, the inflows of MLT assets9 reached +€18bn, including +€10bn in passive management (almost exclusively ETFs) and +€8bn in active management, especially bonds.

The treasury product excluding JV and US distribution posted inflows of +€2bn over the quarter, thanks in particular to French Retail.

The two main client segments contributed to the net inflows of +€15bn:

the Retail segment , at +€8bn, thanks to Third-Party Distributors (+€8bn), positive inflows for the French Networks (+€3bn) and Amundi BOC WM (+€0.6bn). The International networks (excluding Amundi BOC WM) posted net outflows of -€4bn in the quarter.

, at thanks to Third-Party Distributors (+€8bn), positive inflows for the French Networks (+€3bn) and Amundi BOC WM (+€0.6bn). The International networks (excluding Amundi BOC WM) posted net outflows of -€4bn in the quarter. the Institutional segment recorded +€3bn in net inflows, +€12bn restated for the exit of the re-internalised mandate; these inflows came in particular from fixed income; the mandates of Crédit Agricole and Société Générale insurers, which gathered inflows of +€4bn, continue to benefit from the renewed interest of French savers in euro-contracts.

JVs raised +€5bn, with a positive contribution from all countries: +€2bn in South Korea (NH Amundi), +€0.7bn in China (ABC-CA) excluding Channel Business activities, and +€1.7bn in India (SBI FM), where equity market volatility and a wait-and-see stance on monetary policy led institutional investors to make smaller allocations and outflows from treasury products. However, the rise of individual savings plans remains dynamic.

As expected, EPFO's10 request for proposals will probably lead to the reallocation of €30bn to €40bn, therefore to outflows for SBI FM, by the end of this year to a bond mandate with negligible revenues, with no effect on the JV's profitability or its contribution to Amundi's results.

Finally, the distribution to Victory Capital's US clients recorded slight net outflows (-€0.6bn for Amundi's 26% ownership).

Third Quarter 2025 Results

For comparison purposes, the quarterly series have been restated. As of the second quarter and the completion of the partnership with Victory Capital, the contribution of Amundi US, which was previously fully integrated and therefore contributed to revenues, operating expenses and taxes, is replaced by the consolidation by equity method of the Group's share (26%) in Victory Capital. For the sake of comparability, the 2024 results are presented as if Amundi US had been consolidated from the second quarter on a 100% equity basis, i.e. without contribution to income, expenses and taxes but only to net income via an equity-accounted line.

Q3/Q3 growth in pre-tax income1 thanks to the dynamism of the activity and revenues

Q3 2025 results include aixigo, the acquisition of which was finalised in early November 2024.

Adjusted data1

Adjusted net revenues1 amount to €815m, up +4.9% compared to the third quarter of 2024 pro forma4, driven by the Management fees and the Technology Revenues:

the Net Management Fees grew by +3.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024 pro forma 4 (and by +4.2% compared to the second quarter of 2025), at €747m, thanks to the increase in average assets under management 3 over the same period, despite the unfavourable effect of the depreciation of the U.S. dollar;

grew by +3.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024 pro forma (and by +4.2% compared to the second quarter of 2025), at €747m, thanks to the increase in average assets under management over the same period, despite the unfavourable effect of the depreciation of the U.S. dollar; Amundi Technology' s revenues, at €29m, continued to grow at the same sustained pace as in previous quarters (+49.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024), amplified by the consolidation of aixigo (+€4m); excluding aixigo, these revenues grew organically by +30%;

s revenues, at €29m, continued to grow at the same sustained pace as in previous quarters (+49.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024), amplified by the consolidation of aixigo (+€4m); excluding aixigo, these revenues grew organically by +30%; the Performance Fees grew strongly (+76.6%) compared to the third quarter of 2024 pro forma 4 , thanks to the performance of the fund management; nearly three-quarters of the assets under management in open-ended funds by Amundi's teams are ranked in the first or second quartiles according to Morningstar 11 over 1, 3 or 5 years, and 242 funds are rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar as of 30 September;

grew strongly (+76.6%) compared to the third quarter of 2024 pro forma , thanks to the performance of the fund management; nearly three-quarters of the assets under management in open-ended funds by Amundi's teams are ranked in the first or second quartiles according to Morningstar over 1, 3 or 5 years, and 242 funds are rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar as of 30 September; Financial and other revenues were down, as a result of the decline in short-term rates in the euro zone.

The Adjusted operating expenses1, at -€436m, recorded in the third quarter (vs. fourth quarter in 2024) the cost of the capital increase reserved for employees12, for -€17m. Restated for this cost, the Adjusted1 operating expenses have increased by +4.0% compared to the pro forma4 third quarter of 2024. This growth is explained for about one point by the integration of aixigo, and for the balance by investments in the development initiatives of the Ambitions 2025 Plan, particularly in technology, third-party distribution and Asia.

The Cost income ratio amounted to 53.5% in adjusted data1. Restated for the cost of the capital increase reserved for employees, it would be 51.4%.

The optimisation plan, which was announced in the first quarter, saw its first achievements in the third quarter. It will make it possible to finance the acceleration of investments by generating savings of around €40m from 2026. The merger between CPR and BFT to create a leader in asset management in France within the Group, with around €100bn in assets under management, has been effective since 1 October, and the reorganisation of the multi-asset expertise in Europe is underway. The one-off restructuring charge related to this plan is booked in the third quarter at -€80m13, but will not be reflected in adjusted earnings as it is exceptional.

The Adjusted gross operating income1 amounted to €379m, up +1.3% compared to the pro forma4 third quarter of 2024.

The contribution of Asian JVs14, at €34m, saw its growth compared to the third quarter of 2024 (+3.0%) affected by the decline in the Indian rupee over the period (-10% in average). However, SBI FM's management fees continued to grow strongly in rupee (+20% Q3/Q3) thanks to the growth in activity. The other JVs each saw their contribution increase by more than +20% Q3/Q3.

The adjusted contribution1 of U.S. operations amounted to €33m. As Victory Capital publishes its quarterly accounts after Amundi, there is a one-quarter lag between Victory Capital's results and their inclusion in Amundi's accounts. Thus, the results that Amundi publishes for a given quarter include the performance of Victory Capital relative to the previous quarter. For Q3, Amundi takes into account the published result of Victory in Q215, which included the first synergies from the integration of the former Amundi US.

The comparison with Amundi US's contribution to Group net income in the third quarter of 2024 (€24m) shows a strong increase (+40.7%), despite the decline in the average US dollar between the two periods (-6%).

The Pre-tax income1 reached €445m, up +3.8% compared to the pro forma4 third quarter of 2024.

The adjusted corporate tax expense1 of the third quarter of 2025 reached -€106m, up +14.2% compared to the third quarter of 2024 pro forma4.

In France, the impact of the exceptional tax contribution on the profit of large companies amounts to -€9m in the third quarter of 2025. Restated for this contribution, the adjusted tax expense1 would have been €97m, up +4.4% and the adjusted effective tax rate1 would have reached 25.6%, a very slight increase compared to the pro forma4 third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income1 reached €340m. Restated for the exceptional tax contribution, it would have been €349m.

Adjusted1 earnings per share in the third quarter of 2025 achieved €1.65.

Accounting data in the third quarter of 2025

Accounting net income group share amounted to €249m. It includes the exceptional restructuring charge of -€80m related to the optimisation plan.

As in other quarters, the accounting net income includes various non-cash expenses. Victory Capital's contribution also includes a number of expenses, including amortisation of intangible assets (See the details of all these elements in p. 15).

Accounting earnings per share in the third quarter of 2025 reached €1.21, including the restructuring charge and the exceptional tax surcharge in France.

Results for the first nine months of 2025

The financial statements for the first nine months of 2025 include Amundi US fully integrated into each line of the income statement in the first quarter. In the second and third quarters, Victory Capital's contribution was accounted for under the equity method for the Group's share, i.e. 26%. For comparison purposes, the results for the first nine months of 2024 are presented pro forma: the first quarter of 2024 is restated taking into account the results of Amundi US on a fully consolidated basis and equity-accounted in the second and third quarters.

Pre-tax income1 +4% 9M/9M4

Adjusted data1

Adjusted net revenues1 totaled €2,518m, +4.9% compared to the first nine months of 2024 pro forma4. As for the quarter, this performance was driven by operating revenues, in particular:

the Net management fees which are up +4.1% compared to the first nine months of 2024 pro forma 4 ;

which are up +4.1% compared to the first nine months of 2024 pro forma ; Amundi Technology's revenues, at €81m, are up sharply (+48.4% compared to the first nine months of 2024), amplified by the consolidation of aixigo (+€12m), organic growth is +27%; they are already higher than the revenues for the full year 2024;

revenues, at €81m, are up sharply (+48.4% compared to the first nine months of 2024), amplified by the consolidation of aixigo (+€12m), organic growth is +27%; they are already higher than the revenues for the full year 2024; the Performance fees (€91m), increased by +6.6% compared to the first nine months of 2024 on a pro forma basis 4 , thanks in particular to the third quarter;

(€91m), increased by +6.6% compared to the first nine months of 2024 on a pro forma basis , thanks in particular to the third quarter; the Financial and other revenues1 amounted to €57m, down -7.4% compared to in the first nine months 2024 pro forma4 because of the fall in short-term rates in the euro zone.

The increase in Adjusted operating expenses1, -€1,330m, is +6.3% compared to the first nine months 2024 pro forma4, and +4.9% restated for the cost of the capital increase reserved for employees in the third quarter. The integration of aixigo and an additional quarter of Alpha Associates in 2025 vs. 2024 also explain one third of this increase. The rest comes mainly from investments in Ambitions 2025 development initiatives, including technology, third-party distribution and Asia.

The Cost income ratio at 52.8% in adjusted data1, is in line with the Ambitions 2025 target (<53%). Restated for the effect of the capital increase reserved for employees (52.2%), it is stable compared to the first nine months 2024 pro forma4.

The Adjusted gross operating income1 (EBIT) amounted to €1,187m, up +3.5% compared to the first nine months 2024 pro forma4, reflecting revenue growth and cost control.

The contribution of equity-accounted JVs16, at €99m, up +5.7% compared to the first nine months of 2024, reflects the growth in the contribution of the Indian JV SBI FM (+4%), but also the strong momentum of the Chinese JV ABC-CA (contribution up +19%).

The adjusted contribution1 of U.S. operations, equity-accounted, which includes Victory Capital's contribution for the Group's share (26%) from the second quarter on, amounts to €60m.

Adjusted tax expense1 over the first nine months of 2025 reached -€365m, a strong increase (+28.2%) compared to the first nine months of 2024 pro forma4.

In France, the exceptional tax contribution on the profits of large companies amounted to -€63m for the first nine months of 2025. Restated for this exceptional contribution, the adjusted tax expense1 would have been -€302m and the adjusted effective tax rate1 would be equivalent to that of the first nine months of 2024.

Pre-tax income1 reached €1,340m up +4.1% compared to the first nine months of 2024 pro forma4. This growth comes mainly from the increase in revenues and the contribution from JVs and Victory Capital.

Adjusted net income1 reached €978m. Excluding the exceptional corporate tax contribution, it would have reached €1,041m, up +4% compared to the first nine months of 2024 pro forma4.

The Net earnings per share adjusted1 for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to €4.76.

Accounting data for the first nine months of 2025

Net income group share amounted to €1,246m. It includes in the second quarter the non-cash capital gain of +€402m related to the completion of the partnership with Victory Capital, and the exceptional restructuring charge of -€80m in the third quarter.

As in other periods, net income also includes various non-cash expenses as well as integration costs related to the partnership with Victory Capital, finalised on 1 April 2025. Finally, Victory Capital's contribution also includes a number of expenses, including the depreciation of intangible assets which are restated in adjusted data. (See the details of all these elements in p. 15).

Accounting earnings per share for the first nine months of 2025 reached €6.07, including the capital gain, the restructuring charge and the exceptional tax contribution in France.



APPENDICES

Adjusted income statement1 for the first nine months of 2025 and 2024

(€m)

9M 2025 9M 2024* % ch.

9M/9M*









Net revenue - adjusted

2,518 2,400 +4.9% Net management fees

2,289 2,198 +4.1% Performance fees

91 85 +6.6% Technology

81 54 +48.4% Financial income and other revenues

57 62 -7.4% Operating expenses - adjusted

(1,330) (1,252) +6.3% Cost/income ratio - adjusted (%)

52.8% 52.2% +0.7pp Gross operating income - adjusted

1,187 1,148 +3.5% Cost of risk & others - adjusted

(7) (10) -30.6% Associates – JVs

99 94 +5.7% Associates – US operations17 – adjusted

60 55 +7.7% Pre-tax income - adjusted

1,340 1,287 +4.1% Corporate tax - adjusted

(365) (284) +28.2% Non-controlling interests

3 2 +38.9% Net income Group share - adjusted

978 1,005 -2.7% Amortisation of intangible assets after tax

(43) (49) -13.4% Integration costs and after-tax PPA amortisation after tax

(69) 0 NM Victory Capital adjustments (after tax, group share)

(22) 0 NM Victory Capital capital gain, after tax

402 0 NM Net income Group share

1,246 956 +30.4% Earnings per share (€)

6.07 4.67 +29.9% Adjusted earnings per share (€)

4.76 4.91 -3.1%

* Quarterly series have been restated as if Amundi US had been 100% consolidated using the equity method up to and including Q1 2025; for 9M 2025 no restatement has been applied and Amundi US is therefore fully included in Q1 2025, and 9M 2024 has been restated as if Amundi US had been accounted for under the equity method in Q2 & Q3 2024 only.



Adjusted income statement1 of the third quarter of 2025

(€M)

Q3 2025 Q3 2024* % ch. Q3/Q3*

Q2 2025 % ch. Q3/Q2















Net revenue - adjusted

815 777 +4.9%

790 +3.1% Net management fees

747 723 +3.3%

717 +4.2% Performance fees

33 19 +76.6%

35 -4.6% Technology

29 20 +49.3%

26 +12.7% Financial income and other revenues

6 15 -62.4%

12 -53.9% Operating expenses - adjusted

(436) (403) +8.3%

(417) +4.7% Cost/income ratio - adjusted (%)

53.5% 51.8% +1.7pp

52.7% +0.8pp Gross operating income - adjusted

379 374 +1.3%

374 +1.5% Cost of risk & others - adjusted

(1) (2) -39.9%

(1) -28.7% Associates – JVs

34 33 +3.0%

38 -11.7% Associates – US operations17 – adjusted

33 24 +40.7%

26 +25.5% Pre-tax income - adjusted

445 429 +3.8%

437 +1.9% Corporate tax - adjusted

(106) (93) +14.2%

(104) +2.0% Non-controlling interests

1 1 -26.9%

1 -49.0% Net income Group share - adjusted

340 337 +0.8%

334 +1.6% Amortisation of intangible assets after tax

(14) (17) -18.1%

(15) -3.9% Integration costs and after-tax PPA amortisation after tax

(61) 0 NS

(1) NS Victory Capital adjustments (after tax, group share)

(15) 0 NS

(7) NS Victory Capital capital gain, after tax

(0) 0 NS

402 NS Net income Group share

249 320 -22.3%

715 -65.2% Earnings per share (€)

1.21 1.56 -22.6%

3.48 -65.2% Adjusted earnings per share (€)

1.65 1.65 +0.5%

1.63 +1.6%

* Quarterly series have been restated as if Amundi US had been 100% consolidated using the equity method up to and including Q1 2025; for Q3 and Q2 2025 no restatement has been applied.



Pro forma Historical Series Adjusted1 – Nine months

(€M)

9M 2025

9M 2024 - Amundi US contrib.

Q2&Q3 2024 9M 2024

pro forma

% ch. 25/24 % ch. 25/24

pro forma



















Net management fees

2,289

2,364 166 2,198

-3.2% +4.1% Performance fees

91

88 2 85

+3.8% +6.6% Net asset management revenue

2,380

2,452 169 2,283

-2.9% +4.2% Technology

81

54 0 54

+48.4% +48.4% Net financial income & other income

(2)

(1) 5 (6)

NS -65.2% Adjusted net financial income & other income

57

67 5 62

-14.4% -7.4% Net revenue (a)

2,458

2,505 174 2,332

-1.9% +5.4% Net revenue - adjusted (b)

2,518

2,573 174 2,400

-2.1% +4.9% Operating expenses (c)

(1,423)

(1,356) (104) (1,252)

+5.0% +13.7% Operating expenses - adjusted (d)

(1,330)

(1,356) (104) (1,252)

-1.9% +6.3% Gross Operating Income (e)=(a)+(c)

1,035

1,149 70 1,080

-9.9% -4.1% Adjusted gross operating income (f)=(b)+(d)

1,187

1,217 70 1,148

-2.5% +3.5% Cost/income ratio (%) -(c)/(a)

57.9%

54.1% 59.9% 53.7%

3.78pp 0.08pp Cost/income ratio - adjusted (%) -(d)/(b)

52.8%

52.7% 59.9% 52.2%

0.15pp 0.01pp Cost of risk & other (g)

395

(7) 3 (10)

NS NS Cost of Risk & Other - adjusted (h)

(7)

(7) 3 (10)

+0.6% -30.6% Associates - JV (i)

99

94 0 94

+5.7% +5.7% Associates – Victory Capital - US operations (j)

38

0 (55) 55

NS -32.2% Associates - U.S. operations - adjusted (k)

60

0 (55) 55

NS +7.7% Pre-tax income (l)=(e)+(g)+(i)+(j)

1,567

1,237 17 1,219

+26.7% +28.5% Pre-tax income - adjusted (m)=(f)+(h)+(i)+(k)

1,340

1,305 17 1,287

+2.7% +4.1% Corporate tax (n)

(324)

(283) (17) (266)

+14.4% +21.9% Corporate tax - adjusted (o)

(365)

(302) (17) (284)

+20.9% +28.2% Non-controlling interests (p)

3

2 0 2

+38.9% +38.9% Net income Group share (q)=(l)+(n)+(p)

1,246

956 (0) 956

+30.4% +30.4% Net income Group share - adjusted (r)=(m)+(o)+(p)

978

1,005 (0) 1,005

-2.7% -2.7%



















Earnings per share (€)

6.07

4.67 4.67

+29.9% +29.9% Adjusted earnings per share (€)

4.76

4.91 4.91

-3.1% -3.1%

* Quarterly series have been restated as if Amundi US had been 100% consolidated using the equity method up to and including Q1 2025; for the 9M 2025 no restatement has been applied and Amundi US is therefore fully integrated in Q1 2025, and the 9M 2024 has been restated as if Amundi US had been accounted for under the equity method in Q2&T3 2024 only

Pro forma Historical Series Adjusted1 – Quarters 2024-2025

(€M)

Q3 2025

Q3 2024 - Amundi US contrib.

Q3 2024 Q3 2024

pro forma

% ch.

Q3/Q3 % ch.

Q3/Q3

pro forma

Net management fees

747

805 81 723

-7.1% +3.3%

Performance fees

33

20 2 19

+62.9% +76.6%

Net asset management revenue

780

825 83 742

-5.4% +5.1%

Technology

29

20 0 20

+49.3% +49.3%

Net financial income & other income

(14)

(6) 2 (9)

NS +65.2%

Adjusted net financial income & other income

6

17 2 15

-67.1% -62.4%

Net revenue (a)

795

838 85 753

-5.1% +5.6%

Net revenue - adjusted (b)

815

862 85 777

-5.4% +4.9%

Operating expenses (c)

(518)

(456) (53) (403)

+13.7% +28.7%

Operating expenses - adjusted (d)

(436)

(456) (53) (403)

-4.3% +8.3%

Gross Operating Income (e)=(a)+(c)

277

382 32 351

-27.5% -21.0%

Adjusted gross operating income (f)=(b)+(d)

379

406 32 374

-6.6% +1.3%

Cost/income ratio (%) -(c)/(a)

65.2%

54.4% 62.7% 53.5%

10.77pp 11.71pp

Cost/income ratio - adjusted (%) -(d)/(b)

53.5%

52.9% 62.7% 51.8%

0.59pp 1.66pp

Cost of risk & other (g)

(1)

(2) (0) (2)

-25.4% -20.7%

Cost of Risk & Other - adjusted (h)

(1)

(2) (0) (2)

-43.5% -39.9%

Associates - JV (i)

34

33 0 33

+3.0% +3.0%

Associates – Victory Capital - US operations (j)

18

0 (24) 24

NS -24.9%

Associates - U.S. operations - adjusted (k)

33

0 (24) 24

NS +40.7%

Pre-tax income (l)=(e)+(g)+(i)+(j)

327

413 8 405

-20.8% -19.3%

Pre-tax income - adjusted (m)=(f)+(h)+(i)+(k)

445

437 8 429

+1.9% +3.8%

Corporate tax (n)

(79)

(94) (8) (86)

-15.9% -8.2%

Corporate tax - adjusted (o)

(106)

(101) (8) (93)

+5.1% +14.2%

Non-controlling interests (p)

1

1 0 1

-26.9% -26.9%

Net income Group share (q)=(l)+(n)+(p)

249

320 (0) 320

-22.3% -22.3%

Net income Group share - adjusted (r)=(m)+(o)+(p)

340

337 (0) 337

+0.8% +0.8%























Earnings per share (€)

1.21

$1.56 $1.56

-22.6% -22.6%

Adjusted earnings per share (€)

$1.65

$1.65 $1.65

+0.5% +0.5%



Definition of Assets under Management (AuM)

Assets under management and net inflows including advised and marketed assets and funds of funds, including 100% of Asian JV assets under management and inflows; for Wafa Gestion in Morocco and Victory Capital, assets under management and inflows are included for Amundi's share in the capital of the entities.

Evolution of assets under management from the end of 2021 to the end of September 2025

(€bn) Assets under management Net

flows Market and forex effect Scope effect

% ch. in AuM

vs. previous quarter As of 31.12.2021 2 064







+14%18 Q1 2022

+3.2 -46.4

-

As of 31.03.2022 2 021







-2.1% Q2 2022

+1.8 -97.7

-

As of 30.06.2022 1 925







-4.8% Q3 2022

-12.9 -16.3

-

As of 30.09.2022 1 895







-1.6% Q4 2022

+15.0 -6.2

-

As of 31.12.2022 1 904







+0.5% Q1 2023

-11.1 +40.9

-

As of 31.03.2023 1 934







+1.6% Q2 2023

+3.7 +23.8

-

As of 31.06.2023 1 961







+1.4% Q3 2023

+13.7 -1.7

-

As of 30.09.2023 1 973







+0.6% Q4 2023

+19.5 +63.8

-20

As of 31.12.2023 2 037







+3.2% Q1 2024

+16.6 +62.9

-

As of 31.03.2024 2 116







+3.9% Q2 2024

+15.5 +16.6

+7.9

30.06.2024 2 156







+1.9% Q3 2024

+2.9 +32.5

-

30.09.2024 2 192







+1.6% Q4 2024

+20.5 +28.1

-

31.12.2024 2 240







+2.2% Q1 2025

+31.1 -24.0

-

31.03.2025 2 247







+0.3% Q2 2025

+20.4 +10.1

-10.6

30.06.2025 2 267







+0.9% Q3 2025

+15.1 +35,2

-

30.09.5025 2 317







+2.2%

Total over one year between 30 September 2024 and 30 September 2025: +5.7%

Net inflows +€87.1bn

Market effect +€103.1bn

Change rate effect -€54.5bn

Scope effects -€9.7bn

(Q2 2025 effect of the exit of US assets from Amundi US and the acquisition of 26% of Victory Capital assets under management in the US, the acquisition of aixigo has no effect on assets under management)

Details of assets under management & net inflows by client segments19

(€bn) AuM

30.09.2025 AuM

30.09.2024 % ch. /30.09.2024 Q3 2025 inflows Q3 2024 inflows 9M 2025 inflows 9M 2024 inflows French networks 144 138 +5.0% +2.6 +1.1 +2.0 +0.3 International networks 162 167 -3.0% -3.0 -1.6 -8.5 -4.4 o/w Amundi BOC WM 3 3 +32.2% +0.6 -0.7 +1.6 -0.5 Third-Party Distributors 374 377 -0.8% +8.1 +6.8 +21.4 +19.2 Retail 680 681 -0.1% +7.7 +6.3 +14.9 +15.1 Institutional & Sovereigns (*) 556 518 +7.3% -7.5 -9.3 +24.3 +1.4 Corporates 116 113 +3.3% +7.0 +2.3 -7.0 -5.8 Employee savings 101 92 +10.0% -0.3 -0.5 +3.7 +2.5 CA & SG Insurers 450 428 +5.1% +4.1 -1.2 +13.5 +0.5 Institutionals 1,223 1,151 +6.3% +3.3 -8.7 +34.5 -1.4 JVs 354 360 -1.5% +4.6 +5.3 +17.9 +21.3 Victory – US Distribution 60 - NS -0.6 - -0.6 - Total 2,317 2,192 +5.7% +15.1 +2.9 +66.6 +35.0

(*) Including funds of funds

Details of assets under management & net inflows by asset classes19

(€bn) AuM

30.09.2025 AuM

30.09.2024 % ch. /30.09.2024 Q3 2025 inflows Q3 2024 inflows 9M 2025 inflows 9M 2024 inflows Equities 592 527 +12.4% +4.6 -0.7 +37.8 +0.0 Multi-assets 280 274 +2.4% +2.8 -15.4 +1.9 -22.3 Bonds 742 732 +1.3% +2.3 +12.8 +23.2 +36.8 Real, Alternative & Structured 106 114 -6.6% -0.6 +0.8 -5.9 +1.5 MLT assets excl. JVs 1,721 1,647 +4.5% +9.0 -2.5 +57.0 +16.1 Treasury products

excl. JVs & Victory Capital 183 185 -1.4% +2.1 +0.1 -7.6 -2.4 Assets under management

excl. JVs & Victory Capital 1,903 1,832 +3.9% +11.0 -2.4 +49.4 +13.6 JVs 354 360 -1.5% +4.6 +5.3 +17.9 +21.3 Victory - US Distribution 60 - NS -0.6 - -0.6 - TOTAL 2,317 2,192 +5.7% +15.1 +2.9 +66.6 +35.0 o/w MLT assets 2,098 1,973 +6.4% +12.5 +3.4 +68.7 +34.9 o/w Treasury products 219 219 +0.2% +2.6 -0.5 -2.1 +0.1

Details of assets under management & net inflows by management types and asset classes19

(€bn) AuM

30.09.2025 AuM

30.09.2024 % ch. /30.09.2024 Q3 2025 inflows Q3 2024 inflows 9M 2025 inflows 9M 2024 inflows Active management 1,133 1,136 -0.2% -0.8 -7.1 +8.3 +2.2 Equities 200 208 -3.9% -2.5 -2.3 -7.3 -5.4 Multi-assets 271 263 +3.2% +2.6 -15.7 +1.7 -23.4 Bonds 662 665 -0.5% -0.9 +10.8 +13.9 +31.0 Structured products 41 43 -6.7% -1.0 +0.8 -4.4 +2.7 Passive management 481 397 +21.2% +10.4 +3.8 +54.6 +12.4 ETFs & ETC 314 251 +24.9% +9.8 +7.8 +28.4 +17.3 Index 167 146 +14.7% +0.6 -4.0 +26.2 -5.0 Real and Alternative Assets 66 71 -6.6% +0.3 +0.0 -1.4 -1.2 Real assets 62 67 -6.0% +0.4 +0.2 -0.9 -0.1 Alternative 3 4 -15.5% -0.1 -0.2 -0.6 -1.1 MLT ASSETS

excl. JVs & Victory 1,721 1,647 +4.5% +9.0 -2.5 +57.0 +16.1 Treasury products

excl. JVs & Victory 183 185 -1.4% +2.1 +0.1 -7.6 -2.4 TOTAL ASSETS excl. JVs 1,903 1,832 +3.9% +11.0 -2.4 +49.4 +13.6 JVs 354 360 -1.5% +4.6 +5.3 +17.9 +21.3 Victory – US Distribution 60 - NS -0.6 - -0.6 - TOTAL 2,317 2,192 +5.7% +15.1 +2.9 +66.6 +35.0 o/w MLT assets 2,098 1,973 +6.4% +12.5 +3.4 +68.7 +34.9 o/w treasury products 219 219 +0.2% +2.6 -0.5 -2.1 +0.1

Details of assets under management & net inflows by geographical area19

(€bn) AuM

30.09.2025 AuM

30.09.2024 % ch. /30.09.2024 Q3 2025 inflows Q3 2024 inflows 9M 2025 inflows 9M 2024 inflows France 1,041 987 +5.4% +0.7 +2.8 +10.0 +12.8 Italy 200 202 -0.8% -3.0 -10.8 -6.3 -13.8 Europe excl. France & Italy 486 421 +15.6% +6.8 +1.9 +29.6 +6.0 Asia 461 458 +0.7% +7.4 +7.4 +29.0 +29.6 Rest of the world 129 124 +4.1% +3.0 +1.7 +4.3 +0.4 TOTAL 2,317 2,192 +5.7% +15.1 +2.9 +66.6 +35.0 TOTAL outside France 1,277 1,204 +6.0% +14.4 +0.1 +56.6 +22.2

Methodological Appendix – Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

Accounting and adjusted data

Amundi has chosen to present adjusted accounting data for certain income items (net revenues, general operating expenses, share of net income of associates) in order to better reflect the economic and operating profitability of the company. These adjustments are intended to neutralise the impacts identified during acquisitions:

amortisation of distribution contracts or client contracts (UniCredit, Banco Sabadell, Alpha Associates as well as Bawag and Lyxor until 31/12/2024) in other revenues

depreciation and amortisation related to the inclusion of earn-outs (Alpha Associates) in financial revenues

Amortisation of technological intangible assets (AIXIGO) in operating expenses

integration costs (Victory Capital) in operating expenses, and capital gain or loss on disposal (Victory Capital) in profit or loss on other assets

as well as provisioned expenses related to optimisation or restructuring plans (in operating expenses).

Finally, the adjustments applied by Victory Capital, a listed equity accounted entity, between its reported results and its adjusted results are included identically in the Amundi Group's results, as they correspond to adjustments of the same nature as those of the Group detailed above. They are included in the line share of net income from Victory Capital

The aggregate amounts of these items for the different periods under review are as follows:

Q3 2024*: -€24m before tax and -€17m after tax

9M 2024*: -€68m before tax and -€49m after tax

Q2 2025: -€28m before tax and -€22m after tax + €402m capital gain (without tax effect)

Q3 2025: -€118m pre-tax and -€91m after tax

9M 2025: -€174m before tax and -€134m after tax + €402m capital gain (without tax effect)

Alternative Performance Measures (APM)20

In order to present an income statement that is closer to economic reality, Amundi publishes adjusted data which are calculated in accordance with the methodological appendix presented above.

Adjusted data are reconciled with accounting data as follows:

= accounting data





= adjusted data





(€M)

9M 2025 9M 2024 9M 2024*

Q3

2025 Q3

2024 Q3 2024*

Q2

2025

























Net revenue (a)

2,458 2,505 2,332

795 838 753

771

- Amortisation of intangible assets before tax

(55) (65) (65)

(18) (22) (22)

(18)

- Other non-cash charges related to Alpha Associates

(4) (3) (3)

(1) (1) (1)

(1)

Revenues – adjusted (b)

2,518 2,573 2,400

815 862 777

790

























Operating expenses (c)

(1,423) (1,356) (1,252)

(518) (456) (403)

(418)

- Pre-tax integration and restructuring costs

(87) 0 0

(80) 0 0

0

- Amortisation of the AIXIGO related PPA before tax

(5) 0 0

(2) 0 0

(2)

Operating expenses – adjusted (d)

(1,330) (1,356) (1,252)

(436) (456) (403)

(417)

























Gross operating income (e)=(a)+(c)

1,035 1,149 1,080

277 382 351

352

Adjusted Gross Operating Income (f)=(b)+(d)

1,187 1,217 1,148

379 406 374

374

Cost/income ratio (%) -(c)/(a)

57.9% 54.1% 53.7%

65.2% 54.4% 53.5%

54.3%

Adjusted cost/income ratio (%) -(d)/(b)

52.8% 52.7% 52.2%

53.5% 52.9% 51.8%

52.7%

Cost of risk and other (g)

395 (7) (10)

(1) (2) (2)

401

Cost of risk and other - adjusted (h)

(7) (7) (10)

(1) (2) (2)

(1)

Associates – JV (i)

99 94 94

34 33 33

38

Associates – US operations (j)

38 0 55

18 0 24

20

Associates – US operations - adjusted (k)

60 0 55

33 0 24

26

Pre-tax income (l)=(e)+(g)+(i)+(j)

1,567 1,237 1,219

327 413 405

811

Pre-tax income – adjusted (m)=(f)+(h)+(i)+(k)

1,340 1,305 1,287

445 437 429

437

Corporate tax (n)

(324) (283) (266)

(79) (94) (86)

(97)

Corporate tax - adjusted (o)

(365) (302) (284)

(106) (101) (93)

(104)

Non-controlling interests (p)

3 2 2

1 1 1

1

Net income Group share (q)=(l)+(n)+(p)

1,246 956 956

249 320 320

715

Net income Group share – adjusted (r)=(m)+(o)+(p)

978 1,005 1,005

340 337 337

334

























Earnings per share (€)

6.07 4.67 4.67

1.21 1.56 1.56

3.48

Adjusted earnings per share (€)

4.76 4.91 4.91

1.65 1.65 1.65

1.63



























Shareholding





30 September 2025

30 June 2025

31 December 2024

30 September 2024 (units)

Number

of shares % of share capital

Number

of shares % of share capital

Number

of shares % of share capital

Number

of shares % of share capital Crédit Agricole Group

141,057,399 68.67%

141,057,399 68.67%

141,057,399 68.67%

141,057,399 68.93% Employees

4,221,408 2.06%

4,398,054 2.14%

4,272,132 2.08%

2,751,891 1.34% Treasury shares

1,651,188 0.80%

1,625,258 0.79%

1,992,485 0.97%

958,031 0.47% Free float

58,489,267 28.47%

58,338,551 28.40%

58,097,246 28.28%

59,880,313 29.26%

























Number of shares at end of period

205,419,262 100.0%

205,419,262 100.0%

205,419,262 100.0%

204,647,634 100.0% Average number of shares year-to-date

205,419,262 -

205,419,262 -

204,776,239 -

204,647,634 - Average number of shares quarter-to-date

205,419,262 -

205,419,262 -

205,159,257 -

204,647,634 -

Average number of shares on a prorata basis

The average number of shares was unchanged between Q2 2025 and Q3 2025, increased by +0.4% between Q3 2024 and Q3 2025, and increased by +0.4% between the first 9 months 2024 and the first 9 months 2025.

A capital increase reserved for employees was booked on 23 October 2025. 967,064 shares (~0.5% of the capital before the transaction) were created, taking the portion of capital owned by employees to c. 2.51% vs. 2.06% as of 30 september 2025.

A capital increase reserved for employees was booked on 31 October 2024. 771,628 shares (~0.4% of the capital before the transaction) were created.

On 7 october 2024, Amundi announced a share repurchase programme for 1m shares (~0.5% of the capital before the operation). It is intended to cover the performance share plans. It was completed on 27 November 2024.

Financial communication calendar

New medium-term strategic plan: Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings release: Tuesday, 3 February 2026

Q1 2026 earnings release: Wednesday, 29 April 2026

General Meeting: Tuesday, 2 June 2026

Q2 and H1 2026 earnings release: Thursday, 30 July 2026

Q3 and 9-month 2026 earnings release: Thursday 29 October 2026

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players21, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2.3 trillion of assets22.

With its six international investment hubs23, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,600 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner that acts every day in the interest of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com

