KPN maintains commercial momentum; on track to reach FY outlook

 | Source: Koninklijke KPN N.V. Koninklijke KPN N.V.

  • Group service revenue growth (+1.7% y-on-y in Q3 2025), driven by all segments
  • Consumer service revenues grew 1.1% y-on-y, supported by continued solid broadband (+11k) and postpaid (+47k) net adds
  • Business service revenues increased 1.4% y-on-y, driven by SME and LCE
  • Continued Wholesale service revenue growth (+5.2% y-on-y), mainly driven by sponsored roaming
  • Adj. EBITDA AL +4.4% y-on-y in Q3 2025, of which +2.6% IPR benefit, +1.1% Althio and -1.7% holiday provision effect
  • YTD FCF generation at € 606m, or +12% y-on-y
  • Leading the Dutch fiber market, adding 74k HP and 82k HC to fiber footprint (incl. Glaspoort)
  • On track to reach FY outlook; strategy update planned on November 5th

