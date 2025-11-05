Executing against Connect, Activate & Grow strategic objectives; reaffirming 3-3-7 CAGR ambitions for the full plan period

Fiber roll out continues at a more moderate pace; focus shifting from infrastructure expansion to connecting and activating households

Capex to decline to below € 1bn in 2027, stable thereafter

KPN’s transformation programs accelerating, targeting ~€ 100m net indirect Opex savings annually by 2030 (vs. 2025)

ESG leadership sustained, with continued progress on our #BetterInternet mission

Capital allocation policy reiterated, returning full FCF to shareholders

Rebasing dividend to ~80% of FCF as of 2026, remainder through SBBs; DPS growth projected at ~14% CAGR (2025–2027) vs. ~7% previously

Beyond 2027: targeting mid-single-digit annual FCF growth, supporting continued increases in shareholder returns







Program



12:45 CET: Registration of attendees

13:00 CET: Webcast

A link to the webcast and all related documents will be published on KPN’s website ir.kpn.com.





Formal disclosures:



Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN delivers on Connect, Activate & Grow strategy

5/11/2025; 7:30h

KPN-N



