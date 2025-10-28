Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – third tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/651645

From 20 October to 24 October 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,110,666 own shares at an average price of NOK 238.0232 per share.

The third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 20 October OSE 238,795 233.5442 66,278,676.24 CEUX TQEX 21 October OSE 280,796 234.1377 65,744,929.61 CEUX TQEX 22 October OSE 282,000 237.0239 66,840,739.80 CEUX TQEX 23 October OSE 264,075 248.0352 65,499,895.44 CEUX TQEX 24 October OSE CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,110,666 238.0232 264,364,241.09 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 15,834,456 248.8990 3,941,180,354.84 CEUX TQEX Total 15,834,456 248.8990 3,941,180,354.84 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 16,945,122 248.1862 4,205,544,595.93 CEUX TQEX Total 16,945,122 248.1862 4,205,544,595.93





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 43,642,612 own shares, corresponding to 1.71% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 33,322,310 own shares, corresponding to 1.30% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

