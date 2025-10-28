Bavarian Nordic Provides Further Support to Mpox Outbreak in Africa through Additional Donation of Vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 28, 2025 – Bavarian Nordic announced today a donation of mpox vaccines to Africa CDC to support the response to the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa.

The donation of 110,000 doses of the vaccine has been allocated to Uganda in coordination with the key partners involved in the mpox Access and Allocation Mechanism (AAM), significantly increasing the availability of vaccines in the country, which has reported the second-highest number of cases of mpox in Africa in 2025. The vaccines were delivered to Uganda earlier this week.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: “Mpox remains a health emergency in Africa as evidenced by the continued spread across the continent and increase in number of cases. The continued availability of funding and vaccines is critical for a successful public health response, and we are pleased to reinforce our commitment through another donation of our mpox vaccine.”

H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC, said: “Africa CDC welcomes this continued partnership with Bavarian Nordic in responding to the ongoing mpox outbreak. This donation of vaccines will significantly strengthen Uganda’s outbreak response and supports our collective efforts to ensure timely and equitable access to life-saving tools across Africa. Sustained collaboration with our partners is vital to achieving a continent that is prepared, self-reliant, and resilient against public health threats.”

With this donation, Bavarian Nordic has committed a total of 165,000 doses of the MVA-BN vaccine to Africa. The Company previously donated doses to the European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) and GAVI eligible countries as part of a joint response to mpox outbreak.

About the mpox vaccine

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic is the only non-replicating mpox vaccine approved in the U.S., Switzerland, Singapore and Mexico (marketed as JYNNEOS®), Canada (marketed as IMVAMUNE®), and the EU/EAA and United Kingdom (marketed as IMVANEX®). Originally developed as a smallpox vaccine in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure the supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines, MVA-BN has been indicated for use in the general population in individuals considered at risk for smallpox or mpox infection.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

