Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size to Surpass USD 327.7 Billion by 2032, Rising at a CAGR of 30.84% | Report by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Mobile Augmented Reality Market size was valued at USD 29.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 327.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.84% over 2025-2032.”

Surging Use of AR in Gaming, Social Media, and Retail Sectors Augment Market Growth Globally

One of the main drivers of market expansion is the increasing use of AR technology on mobile devices. Millions of people still play AR games, such as Pokémon GO, and AR-powered e-commerce allows virtual try-ons, which enhances customer satisfaction and boosts sales. AR is used in healthcare for remote surgery, medical education, and diagnostics. For user interaction, social media apps incorporate virtual avatars and augmented reality filters. The growth of the AR business is being accelerated by investor interest and the creation of AR gear and software by large tech companies, including Apple, Google, Meta, and others. This is raising the level of accessibility and detail in mobile AR.

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 29.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 327.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 30.84% From 2025 to 2032

Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, 3D Camera, Sensors, Processor, Others, Software, Services)

• By Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), Others)

• By Application (Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

The hardware segment dominated the Mobile Augmented Reality Market in 2024, accounting for an estimated 56% share of revenue. This dominance is driven by widespread adoption of AR-enabled smartphones, smart glasses, and headsets. The software segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 32% from 2025 to 2032, driven by rising demand for AR development platforms, SDKs, and AI-powered AR applications.

By Device Type

The smartphone segment held the largest market share in 2024, estimated at 43%, due to the widespread availability of AR-capable smartphones and growing consumer adoption. The PDAs/wearable AR devices segment is projected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 34% during 2025–2032, driven by adoption in healthcare, logistics, and enterprise applications.

By Application

The consumer segment dominated the market in 2024, capturing an estimated 51% of revenue, due to high adoption of AR in gaming, social media, and e-commerce. The healthcare segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 33% from 2025 to 2032, driven by AR applications in medical training, remote surgeries, diagnostics, and patient care.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America commands an estimated 38% share of the Mobile Augmented Reality Market, establishing its leadership position. Large expenditures in AR software and hardware development, widespread 5G networks, and the widespread use of AR-enabled smartphones all contribute to the region's supremacy and speed up industry expansion.

The Asia Pacific Mobile Augmented Reality Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36% from 2025 to 2032, driven by rapid smartphone adoption, expanding digital infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives promoting AR innovation.

Recent News:

In 2025 , Apple previewed its next-generation iPhone and iPad lineup, featuring enhanced LiDAR sensors, ARKit 2.0 software, and improved GPU performance, elevating AR interaction and precision.

, Apple previewed its next-generation iPhone and iPad lineup, featuring enhanced LiDAR sensors, ARKit 2.0 software, and improved GPU performance, elevating AR interaction and precision. In 2025, Google launched updates to ARCore and Google Lens, offering advanced AR mapping, object recognition, and interactive features to enhance mobile AR applications.

