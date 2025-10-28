EVgo to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 10

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10. This release will be followed by a webcast hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT).

EVgo Third Quarter 2025 Webcast

When: Monday, November 10

Time: 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT)

Live Webcast: https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations

A copy of the press release with the financial results and the presentation discussed during the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of EVgo's website prior to the commencement of the webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation’s leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,100 fast charging stations across over 40 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

For Investors:

investors@evgo.com