EVgo Accelerates Network Expansion with Domestically Made Prefabricated Charging Skids

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), has deployed more than 40% of its stations this year by leveraging domestically manufactured prefabricated modular skids. EVgo exceeded its goal before year-end, driven by a high rate of new station commissionings early in the fourth quarter. The Company’s partnership with Miller Electric Company (“Miller Electric”), a leading electrical contractor based in Jacksonville, Florida, with expertise in complex electrical systems, has led to accelerated station installation timelines and a decrease in station installation costs by an average of 15%.

Prefabrication ensures consistent, high-quality assembly in a controlled environment by assembling all charging equipment onto a single base frame made from American steel and aluminum at Miller Electric’s facility before shipment to the installation site. Since the partnership first launched in 2023, EVgo’s expanded work with Miller Electric has supported local job creation. Miller Electric has scaled capacity at its prefabrication facility and employs more than 1,400 people in the Jacksonville area.

“The prefabrication model is a win-win for EVgo because we can fast-track infrastructure deployment to meet charging demand and support workforce development in this growing industry,” said Dennis Kish, President of EVgo. “Utilizing prefabricated modular skids from Miller Electric is key to scaling EVgo’s nationwide network.”

“By prefabricating EV skids, we’re able to deliver consistent, high-quality installations while reducing timelines and costs. This approach accelerates infrastructure deployment and supports domestic manufacturing and job creation—key pillars for a sustainable future. This collaboration with EVgo demonstrates innovation and efficiency in the EV charging industry,” said Pat Eliason, Group President at Miller Electric.

In addition to cost and time efficiencies, prefabrication can seamlessly integrate features that enhance customer experience such as Wi-Fi infrastructure, lighting, security cameras, and canopies.

EVgo’s prefabricated stations are now open to EV drivers in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska, New York and Texas, with additional stations under development in North Carolina, Utah, and more. Prefabricated stations deployed in 2025 can charge up to 14 vehicles simultaneously, depending on the site, and exclusively feature high-power 350kW fast chargers.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation’s leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,100 fast charging stations across 47 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

About Miller Electric Company

Miller Electric is a 97-year-old company based in Jacksonville, Florida with 21 branch offices located throughout the United States. We provide energy and technology infrastructure solutions for our clients and work in various markets including data centers, healthcare, manufacturing, commercial, federal and industrial. We are also dedicated to creating a more sustainable future through the advancement of EV charging infrastructure. Miller Electric is an EMCOR Group Company (NYSE: EME).

