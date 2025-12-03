EVgo Autocharge+ Surpasses 5 Million Sessions and Sixfold Enrollment Growth, Delivering Seamless EV Charging Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), has surpassed five million Autocharge+ sessions. EVgo has had sixfold growth in enrollment since 2023, with over 300,000 customers enrolled to date.

Today, nearly 80 different EV models are eligible for Autocharge+, and that number is expected to grow as more vehicles enter the market. The highest enrollments come from drivers of Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, and Rivian models.

Autocharge+ allows drivers with compatible EVs to start a charging session at any EVgo fast charging location just by plugging in their vehicle. After a one-time vehicle enrollment, Autocharge+ enables a seamless charging experience for EV drivers across the U.S. The technology supports most CCS vehicles as well as new native NACS vehicles. Tesla drivers can take advantage of Autocharge+ with either a Tesla CCS1 adapter or by using one of EVgo’s native NACS connectors.

“At EVgo, we’re committed to making fast charging seamless and convenient,” said Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo. “With over five million Autocharge+ sessions, it’s clear that our customers value technology that brings ease and efficiency to the charging experience.”

Nearly 30% of EVgo charging sessions are now initiated using Autocharge+. This feature and its seamless charging experience are helping contribute to a higher charge success rate on the network.1

“EVgo collaborates with our automaker partners and performs extensive testing at our Innovation Lab to develop and expand technology solutions like Autocharge+. We are focused on the best possible customer experience and will continue to expand and deploy features like Autocharge+ and Plug and Charge across our network,” said Alex Keros, Senior Vice President at EVgo.

Autocharge+ enrollment is simple in the EVgo app, which is available to download for both iOS and Android and has a 4.5-star rating on the Apple App store. Once enrolled, drivers simply pull up to an EVgo stall and plug in their vehicle. Autocharge+ combines payment and session initiation without the need to open an app, swipe a credit card, or tap an EVgo program (RFID) card.

EVgo offers a range of different charging plans to fit all drivers. With multiple subscription plans including EVgo PlusMax, EVgo Plus and Pay As You Go, drivers choose the plan that fits their own charging needs whether it is daily, weekly or occasionally. EVgo offers pricing depending on the plan selected by the driver.

To see a full list of eligible models and for more information about Autocharge+, visit www.evgo.com/autocharge.

For more information about the EVgo charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

1 Charge success rate measures a driver’s ability to successfully initiate a charging session on the first attempt and includes EVgo eXtend sites.

