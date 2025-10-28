CECO Environmental Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Continued Strong Orders and Revenue Growth Headline Multiple Performance Records
Reaffirms 2025 Full Year Outlook and Introduces 2026 Outlook

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO) ("CECO" or the "Company"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter Summary(1)

  • Orders of $232.9 million, up 44 percent
  • Backlog of $719.6 million, up 64 percent
  • Revenue of $197.6 million, up 46 percent
  • Gross profit margin of 32.7 percent; Gross profit of $64.6 million, up 43 percent
  • Net income of $1.5 million; non-GAAP net income of $9.3 million
  • GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.04; non-GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.26
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23.2 million, up 62 percent
  • Free cash flow of $19.0 million, up 71 percent

(1) All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated.
Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

Todd Gleason, CECO's Chief Executive Officer commented, “We delivered another quarter with outstanding growth and multiple financial records, highlighted by another new backlog record, which we achieved along with our highest ever quarterly revenues. Impressively, through three quarters of this year, we already produced more revenue than we did in the entire year 2024, which had previously been a record year. Over the past four quarters, we booked over $950 million in new orders – a testament to our well-positioned and highly diversified portfolio of leading environmental solutions for industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets. We expect to maintain our consistent growth trajectory as our sales pipeline now exceeds $5.8 billion – which is balanced across our business segments and geographic profile.”

Third quarter operating income was $9.4 million, up $2.2 million when compared to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, non-GAAP operating income was $17.5 million, up $6.5 million or 59 percent when compared to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income was $1.5 million in the quarter, down $0.6 million compared to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $9.3 million, up $4.1 million when compared to $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of $23.2 million, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.7 percent, was up 62 percent compared to $14.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. Free cash flow in the quarter was $19.0 million, up $7.9 million compared to $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

2025 Full Year Guidance

The Company maintains its revenue outlook of $725 to $775 million, up approximately 35 percent at the midpoint and its expected range for adjusted EBITDA between $90 to $100 million, up approximately 50% at the midpoint, and a free cash flow outlook of greater than 60 percent conversion of adjusted EBITDA. 

“We expect a strong finish to 2025, which we believe could include several significant large orders in the power-generation and natural gas infrastructure markets, as well as new international industrial water opportunities. Depending on the timing of these bookings, our fourth quarter could produce our largest ever booking level. Along with our sustainable commercial programs, we continue to produce meaningful benefits from our operational excellence initiatives that bolster the progress we are making with steady margin expansion. Additionally, I am very proud of our team’s ability to deliver these record-breaking results while continuing to transform our portfolio. Not only have we organically expanded into new markets and improved our IT and ERP infrastructure, but we also successfully divested our Global Pumps business in late Q1 while integrating the back-to-back-to-back acquisitions from late 2024 and early 2025 of EnviroCare International, WK Environmental and Profire Energy,” Gleason added.

2026 Full Year Outlook

The Company introduced its 2026 full year outlook with revenue between $850 and $950 million, up approximately 20 percent at the midpoint of the range, and adjusted EBITDA between $110 and $130 million, up approximately 30 percent at the midpoint of the range. The Company expects full year free cash flow of between 50% to 60% of adjusted EBITDA. 

Mr. Gleason concluded, “We are pleased to introduce our full year 2026 outlook that projects continued strong growth in the top-line and bottom-line. Our record backlog and growing sales pipeline provide meaningful visibility to our revenue profile as well as tremendous market opportunities. This visibility, along with our operating model that blends strong commercial and operational excellence programs, along with programmatic M&A, gives us a lot of confidence in our outlook. We look forward to a strong finish to 2025 and further driving high-performance results for our customers and shareholders in 2026.”

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results. Please visit the Investor Relations portion of the website (https://investors.cecoenviro.com) to listen to the call via webcast. The conference call may also be accessed by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ecrhj7k4. 

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website for a period of one year. The replay may also be accessed by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ecrhj7k4.


ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency for highly-engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

CECO Environmental Investor Contact:

Marcio Pinto
Vice President - Financial Planning and Investor Relations
888-990-6670
investor.relations@onececo.com

Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young
Three Part Advisors, LLC
214-872-2710
investor.relations@onececo.com

CECO Environmental Media and Communication Contact:
Rachael Gallodoro
214-350-2992
ceco-communications@OneCECO.com

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
 
(in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $32,787  $37,832 
Restricted cash  86   369 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $8,496 and $8,863  159,615   159,572 
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts  109,826   69,889 
Inventories  57,712   42,624 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  29,110   16,859 
Prepaid income taxes  6,344   3,826 
Total current assets  395,480   330,971 
Property, plant and equipment, net  48,037   33,810 
Right-of-use assets from operating leases  27,679   25,102 
Goodwill  292,262   269,747 
Intangible assets – finite life, net  100,986   74,050 
Intangible assets – indefinite life  9,715   9,466 
Deferred income taxes  1,162   966 
Deferred charges and other assets  16,563   15,587 
Total assets $891,884  $759,699 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of debt $1,928  $1,650 
Accounts payable  127,576   109,671 
Accrued expenses  60,632   47,528 
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts  107,361   81,501 
Notes payable     1,700 
Income taxes payable  793   2,612 
Total current liabilities  298,290   244,662 
Other liabilities  3,194   14,362 
Debt, less current portion  218,980   217,230 
Deferred income tax liability, net  34,571   11,322 
Operating lease liabilities  23,282   20,230 
Total liabilities  578,317   507,806 
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14)      
Shareholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,641,031 and
34,978,009 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively		  355   349 
Capital in excess of par value  265,786   255,211 
Retained earnings  53,563   6,570 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (10,498)  (14,441)
Total CECO shareholders' equity  309,206   247,689 
Noncontrolling interest  4,361   4,204 
Total shareholders' equity  313,567   251,893 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $891,884  $759,699 
         


CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net sales $197,599  $135,513  $559,687  $399,367 
Cost of sales  133,020   90,247   365,838   259,921 
Gross profit  64,579   45,266   193,849   139,446 
Selling and administrative expenses  47,034   34,262   149,393   105,636 
Amortization expenses  6,144   2,164   12,177   6,478 
Acquisition and integration expenses  252   1,210   8,427   1,876 
Loss (gain) on sale of Global Pump Solutions business  801      (63,701)   
Other operating expense (income), net  948   443   (1,778)  1,327 
Income from operations  9,400   7,187   89,331   24,129 
Other expense, net  2,056   398   1,196   2,589 
Interest expense  5,054   2,648   16,169   9,315 
Income before income taxes  2,290   4,141   71,966   12,225 
Income tax expense  483   1,602   23,610   2,664 
Net income  1,807   2,539   48,356   9,561 
Noncontrolling interest  308   453   1,363   1,482 
Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp. $1,499  $2,086  $46,993  $8,079 
Earnings per share:            
Basic $0.04  $0.06  $1.33  $0.23 
Diluted $0.04  $0.06  $1.29  $0.22 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic  35,359,969   34,966,625   35,225,740   34,910,165 
Diluted  36,396,693   36,488,788   36,549,130   36,322,690 
                 


CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
 
  Nine months ended September 30, 
(in thousands) 2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $48,356  $9,561 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  18,726   10,536 
Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss  (2,219)  201 
Gain on sale of Global Pump Solutions business  (63,701)   
Fair value adjustment to earnout liabilities  (7,403)  400 
Loss on sale of property and equipment  46   135 
Debt discount amortization  631   357 
Share-based compensation expense  9,507   5,790 
Provision for credit loss  209   404 
Inventory reserve expense  (132)  850 
Deferred income tax expense  6,322   77 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture:      
Accounts receivable  5,822   9,653 
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts  (38,605)  (1,498)
Inventories  (6,477)  (4,305)
Prepaid expense and other current assets  (15,302)  (18,059)
Deferred charges and other assets  (5,597)  (2,755)
Accounts payable  15,834   15,387 
Accrued expenses  15,970   (550)
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts  21,193   7,286 
Income taxes payable  (4,142)  (1,140)
Other liabilities  (3,139)  (9,330)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (4,100)  23,000 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Acquisitions of property and equipment  (8,673)  (11,237)
Net cash proceeds for sale of Global Pump Solutions business  107,808    
Net cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (97,615)  (14,954)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  1,520   (26,191)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Borrowings on revolving credit lines  185,800   58,400 
Repayments on revolving credit lines  (183,700)  (54,800)
Repayments of long-term debt  (1,230)  (7,843)
Payments on finance leases and financing liability  (643)  (692)
Deferred consideration paid for acquisitions  (2,787)  (2,050)
Earnout payments     (1,672)
Equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability, net of proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and exercise of stock options  930   846 
Noncontrolling interest distributions  (1,204)  (1,707)
Common stock repurchased     (5,000)
Net cash used in financing activities  (2,834)  (14,518)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  86   1,187 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (5,328)  (16,522)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  38,201   55,448 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $32,873  $38,926 
Cash paid during the period for:      
Interest $15,861  $9,714 
Income taxes $22,424  $6,779 
         


CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
 
  Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
(in millions, except ratios) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP $9.4  $7.2  $89.3  $24.1 
Operating margin in accordance with GAAP  4.8%  5.3%  16.0%  6.0%
Amortization expenses  6.1   2.5   12.2   6.5 
Acquisition and integration expenses  0.3   1.2   8.4   1.9 
Loss (gain) on sale of Global Pump Solutions business  0.8      (63.7)   
Other operating expense (income), net  0.9   0.1   (1.7)  1.3 
Non-GAAP operating income $17.5  $11.0  $44.5  $33.8 
Non-GAAP operating margin  8.9%  8.1%  8.0%  8.5%
                 

Other operating expense (income), net is comprised of other non-recurring expenses, including fair value adjustment of earn-out liabilities from the acquisitions of WK Group, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance, facility exits, and associated legal expenses, asbestos litigation expenses relating to future settlement payments, and third party professional consulting fees associated with Enterprise Resource Planning system implementations.

  Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
(in millions, except share data) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP $1.5  $2.1  $47.0  $8.1 
Amortization expenses  6.1   2.6   12.2   7.1 
Acquisition and integration expenses  0.3   1.2   8.4   1.9 
Gain on sale of Global Pump Solutions business  0.8      (63.7)  0.5 
Other operating (income) expense, net  0.9      (1.8)  0.2 
Foreign currency remeasurement  2.0   0.3   1.2   1.8 
Tax (benefit) expense of adjustments  (2.3)  (1.0)  18.3   (2.8)
Non-GAAP net income $9.3  $5.2  $21.6  $16.8 
Depreciation  2.3   1.4   6.5   4.0 
Non-cash stock compensation  3.3   1.9   9.5   5.8 
Other (income) expense, net  0.1   0.1      0.8 
Interest expense  5.1   2.6   16.2   9.3 
Income tax expense  2.8   2.6   5.3   5.6 
Noncontrolling interest  0.3   0.5   1.4   1.5 
Adjusted EBITDA $23.2  $14.3  $60.5  $43.8 
             
Earnings per share:            
Basic $0.04  $0.06  $1.33  $0.23 
Diluted $0.04  $0.06  $1.29  $0.22 
             
Non-GAAP net income per share:            
Basic $0.26  $0.15  $0.61  $0.48 
Diluted $0.26  $0.14  $0.59  $0.46 
                 


 Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,  
(in millions)2025  2024   2025  2024  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$15.3  $15.1   $(4.1) $23.0  
Acquisitions of property and equipment (4.2)  (4.0)   (8.7)  (11.2) 
Tax payments for the sale of the Global Pump Solutions business 7.9       13.7     
Free cash flow$19.0  $11.1   $0.9  $11.8  
                  

NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

CECO is providing certain non-GAAP historical financial measures as presented above as we believe that these figures are helpful in allowing individuals to better assess the ongoing nature of CECO’s core operations. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's historical financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, as we present them in the financial data included in this press release, have been adjusted to exclude the effects of amortization expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include legal, accounting, and other expenses, gain on the sale of the Global Pump Solutions business, foreign currency remeasurement and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. Management believes that these items are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations and their exclusion provides individuals with additional information to better compare the Company's results over multiple periods. Management utilizes this information to evaluate its ongoing financial performance. Our financial statements may continue to be affected by items similar to those excluded in the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that all such costs are unusual or infrequent.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of CECO’s results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, CECO cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow stated in the tables above are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP measures presented on a forward-looking basis were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the reconciliation could not be performed without unreasonable efforts. The GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis because we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include amortization expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include legal, accounting, and other expenses, gain on the sale of the Global Pump Solutions business, foreign currency remeasurement and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our GAAP financial results.

SAFE HARBOR

Any statements contained in this Press Release, other than statements of historical fact, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, and should be evaluated as such. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance. We use words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” "could" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed under “Part I – Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and may be included in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and include, but are not limited to: the effect of the divestiture of our Global Pump Solutions business on business relationships, operating results, and business generally, disruption of current plans and operations and potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the transaction, diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations in connection with the integration of recent acquisitions, the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and other charges related to the transaction, the achievement of the anticipated benefits of transactions, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize the synergies from acquisitions, as well as a number of factors related to our business, including the sensitivity of our business to economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in CECO’s service areas; the potential for fluctuations in prices for manufactured components and raw materials, including as a result of tariffs and surcharges, and rising energy costs; inflationary pressures relating to rising raw material costs and the cost of labor; dependence on fixed price contracts and the risks associated therewith, including actual costs exceeding estimates and method of accounting for revenue; the effect of growth on our infrastructure, resources, and existing sales; the ability to expand operations in both new and existing markets; the potential for contract delay or cancellation as a result of on-going or worsening supply chain challenges or other customer considerations; liabilities arising from faulty services or products that could result in significant professional or product liability, warranty, or other claims; changes in or developments with respect to any litigation or investigation; failure to meet timely completion or performance standards that could result in higher cost and reduced profits or, in some cases, losses on projects; the substantial amount of debt incurred in connection with our strategic transactions and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; the impact of federal, state or local government regulations, including with respect to tax policy; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and the amounts and timing of repurchases; our ability to successfully realize the expected benefits of our restructuring program; economic and political conditions generally; our ability to optimize our business portfolio by identifying acquisition targets, executing upon any strategic acquisitions or divestitures, integrating acquired businesses and realizing the synergies from strategic transactions; and the unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including cyber security threats, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities or public health crises, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors. Many of these risks are beyond management’s ability to control or predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material aspects from those currently anticipated. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as they speak only to our views as of the date the statement is made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


