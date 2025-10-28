Midland Continues to Discover New Gold Mineralization at the Caniapisc Au Project, James Bay

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce gold results from the September follow-up exploration program on the new discovery of gold, zinc, and silver on its Caniapisc Au project, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay and Caniapiscau regions. The Caniapisc Au project is wholly owned by Midland and consists of 296 exclusive exploration rights (“EER”) covering an area of 146 square kilometres.

Highlights :

The September exploration program successfully identified several new gold-bearing boulders with a new maximum value of 24.5 g/t Au obtained from a selected grab sample while following up the recent 2025 summer results;

A total of 16 samples returned gold values exceeding 0.5 g/t, including eight (8) values greater than 2.0 g/t Au;

A selected grab sample assayed 0.56 g/t Au from an outcrop;

A 2,001-kilometres magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical survey is completed on the Caniapisc Au project.

The autumn exploration program on the Caniapisc Au project was completed and included geological mapping, prospecting, a soil sampling program, and a magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical survey to follow up on the several recent Au-Zn-Mn-Ag and Au-Zn-Ag-(Pb)-bearing boulders identified during the 2025 summer program (see press release by Midland dated September 9, 2025). Outcrops are sparse due to a cover of glacial deposits, so boulder prospecting is the effective exploration technic for this environment. A total of 111 selected grab rock samples and 112 soil samples were collected during the follow-up campaign. From these rock samples, eight (8) show values greater than 2.0 g/t Au, eight (8) are between 0.5 and 2.0 g/t Au, while 24 others returned values between 0.1 and 0.5 g/t Au. Only gold results have been received so far, so metallic assemblages will be further evaluated when all the other analyses are received. Soil samples results are also pending.

Table 1: New selected grab rock samples which returned value greater than 0.5 g/t Au

Sample Type East (m)* North (m)* Au (g/t) C563768 Boulder 480181 5954805 24.5 C563926 Boulder 479245 5955032 19.2 C563931 Boulder 479150 5955020 11.9 C563907 Boulder 481344 5956595 6.47 C563773 Boulder 479841 5954328 5.35 C563927 Boulder 479248 5955030 3.78 C563985 Boulder 479135 5954765 3.50 C563753 Boulder 481345 5956596 2.91 C563928 Boulder 479240 5955042 1.97 C563766 Boulder 479494 5955090 1.50 C563961 Boulder 481450 5956878 0.93 C563924 Boulder 479300 5954858 0.90 C563996 Boulder 480191 5954693 0.74 C563933 Boulder 480214 5954773 0.63 C563972 Outcrop 476173 5953638 0.56 C563954 Boulder 480469 5953242 0.56

* Coordinates in UTM Zone 19 (NAD83)

Samples with analytical values exceeding 2.0 g/t Au were collected from angular boulders. The maximum result of 24.5 g/t Au was obtained from a selected grab sample of a boulder of banded amphibolite. This specific boulder is located in the south centre of the project area, where during the previous prospecting campaign of the summer a similar boulder returned 2.76 g/t Au (see press release by Midland dated September 9, 2025). Following-up the anomalous gold-manganese results (3.94 g/t Au and 6.00 % MnO) of the earlier summer campaign in the southern centre part of the project area, selected grab samples C563926, C56393, and C563985 respectively returned analytical results of 19.2, 11.9, and 3.50 g/t Au. Field observation of these new boulders suggests a garnet-rich intrusive host rock. Follow up and resampling of the fuchsite boulder identified this summer returned a new value of 6.47 g/t Au in sample C563907. While boulders are mostly observed until now in the project area, an amphibolite outcrop in the south-western part of the project returned a value of 0.56 g/t Au from a selected grab sample.

A 2001-kilometres magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical survey covering the Caniapisc Au project was completed and reception of the final data is pending. This survey will be used to further understand the geological and structural context of the project and guide targeting for a 2026 exploration program.

About the Caniapisc Au Project

The Caniapisc Au project lies south of the Caniapiscau Reservoir and is geologically located within the Ashuanipi Subprovince, a lesser-known and explored portion of the Archean Superior Province. The project is more specifically located in the Raynouard Complex, characterized by a 50 kilometre-long volcanosedimentary belt comprising bimodal volcanic sequences, metasedimentary rocks and iron formations. Historical exploration work, to the south of the Caniapisc Au project, highlights the potential of the Raynouard Complex with the presence of volcanogenic Cu-Zn-Ag-Au and porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization. The Caniapisc Au project is strategically located north of these showings, where a historical 2014 till sampling survey identified gold anomalies. Three (3) till samples, located within the perimeter of the project, returned up to 41 pristine, 66 modified, and 9 remodeled gold grains, which to our current knowledge have not been followed up extensively (2014 Public report GM67959, MRNF).

Quality Control

Rock samples from the project were analyzed at Actlabs laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, by ICP-MS with 4-acid digestion for metals, and by standard fire assay on 30-gram fractions with atomic absorption finish for gold and by ICP-OES fusion for major elements (including MnO). Soil samples are processed and analyzed at Actlabs laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, by neutron activation (namely for Au) and ICP-OES with 4-acid extraction (namely for Zn and Mn), after sieving to -177 microns. Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the alternate use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples.

Cautionary statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones.

Mineralization occurring at deposits and showings mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on projects held by Midland and mentioned in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland’s portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Chief Geologist Jean-François Larivière, P.Geo., PhD, prepared, reviewed and approved this press release and the project data as Midland’s qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/

