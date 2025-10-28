Canada’s Seventh Costco Business Centre is now open in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale opened its seventh Canadian Business Centre today, located at 3115 Argentia Road, south of Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Blvd. The 117,000 square-foot facility has created 200 part-time local jobs and unprecedented convenience for local businesses.

This new Business Centre is the fourth of its kind in Ontario. It is part of a Costco national expansion plan, with additional Costco Business Centre locations planned to open across Canada over the next couple of months.

Open to ALL Costco members, the Business Centre concept is vastly different from the traditional Costco warehouse, with more than 70 per cent of the product offerings unique to the Business Centre, and targeted to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

The new Mississauga Costco Business Centre location will offer more than 3,000 high-quality items, targeted at restaurants, convenience/grocery stores and offices – from bulk food items, to commercial kitchen wares and cleaning supplies, to office furniture, coffee needs and everything in between. Some of the promotions being offered at the new Mississauga Business Centre during opening week include: $110 off a Eurodib single heavy duty induction cooker, $30 off Bulk by CHO 20L bag-in-box Tunisian olive oil, $20 off Moulin Rouge 5 kg pure ground black pepper and a number of other items exclusive to this warehouse opening.

It has an impressive 14,000 square foot cooler and a covered outdoor loading area. With its own fleet of 10 trucks, the Costco Business Centre offers next-business-day delivery to commercial addresses inside of a delivery zone extending across the city.

Business owners will find the same items available both online by visiting costcobusinesscentre.ca and in-store, with business-friendly hours of Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and offer this new service, which will better respond to the needs of local business owners,” said Marc-André Bally, Senior Vice President, Canada Business Centres. “The Costco Business Centre concept is already a resounding success in the Toronto area, and we look forward to offering the same benefits to businesses in Mississauga and surrounding areas, which we also hope will bring many new consumers to discover the benefits of a Costco membership.”

Costco Wholesale provides a wide range of products and services for members’ personal use and helps businesses from small to large save money on both supplies and items for resale. Costco Wholesale Business Centres are open to ALL Costco members.

Membership

Costco Wholesale is open to members only. The annual fee is $65 for a Business Membership or $65 for a Gold Star Membership and $130 for an Executive Membership. All Costco Wholesale memberships include a FREE household card, and are valid at Costco locations around the world.

At an annual fee of $130 per year, Costco also offers an enhanced Executive Membership that includes a 2% reward (up to $1,250 annually) on all qualifying Costco purchases, including alcohol, and a FREE household card (must be 16+). Those who choose the Executive Membership option receive exclusive merchandise offers, as well as special incentives on Travel Insurance, Payment Processing, Portable and Self-storage, and more.

Costco cardholders – which currently number over 17 million in Canada – can also make purchases at Costco.ca, where they will find thousands of additional items not available in warehouses. Costco.ca also offers same-day delivery of grocery items.

Follow Costco on Facebook (@CostcoCanada) and Instagram (@costco_canada) to keep up to date on favourite Costco finds, events, news and grand opening updates.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale currently operates 927 warehouses worldwide and 111 warehouses across Canada. The first Canadian Costco Wholesale location opened in Burnaby, BC in October 1985.

Costco Wholesale employs over 50,000 people in Canada with more than 19,000 in Ontario. Its Canadian head office is located at 415 West Hunt Club Road in Ottawa.

Revenues from corporate sales for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, were of $269.9 billion (US) (COST – NASDAQ).

Contacts: Debbie Garofalo

Grand Openings Marketing Project Coordinator

613-221-2370

debbie.garofalo@costco.com

