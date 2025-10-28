Cronos Brings Back Popular, Limited-Edition Spinach® Green Apple-Flavored Products for the Fall Season

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced today that it is welcoming back its limited-edition Caramel Green Apple flavor to its best-selling lineup of SOURZ by Spinach® edibles for the fall and Halloween season. The return of this popular and limited-edition product, which features buttery, sweet caramel and tart-green apple flavors and is perfect for the autumn months, follows its successful launch in Fall 2024.

In addition to bringing back the original SOURZ by Spinach® Caramel Green Apple 5-pack of gummies, Cronos is expanding its Fall season exclusive offerings with two new products:

“Limited-time and seasonal offerings give us an opportunity to connect with our consumers through products that celebrate and match the season,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO of Cronos. “We were pleased by the success of the SOURZ by Spinach® Caramel Green Apple gummy last year, and we are thrilled to expand our lineup this year with additional products that boast popular fall flavors that consumers enjoy during this time of year.”

These limited-time, seasonal Spinach® products are available now across Canada. For more information and availability, please visit: https://spinachcannabis.com/.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the launch of limited-time and seasonal products and consumer reception thereof; and the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, each of which have been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

