KellyOCG Named MSP and Services Procurement Leader by Everest Group

TROY, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of specialty talent solutions provider Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has been named a Leader on Everest Group’s 2025 PEAK Matrix® for both Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Services Procurement / Statement of Work (SOW). The business was also recognized as a Star Performer in the SOW category.

“At KellyOCG, we obsess over our clients’ growth and invest in solutions that make it easy to manage your entire workforce and service providers,” Debra Timmerman, President of Global MSP Solutions at KellyOCG, said. “Our unrivaled technology stack provides detailed analytics, actionable insights, and streamlined access to talent, suppliers, and services. This recognition reflects that our AI-powered tools and dedicated consultants give clients a competitive advantage in today’s talent market.”

Following Kelly’s acquisition of Motion Recruitment Partners, KellyOCG has made significant investments in contingent workforce management and services procurement solutions, combining legacy resources from KellyOCG and Kelly Professional & Industrial with capabilities from Sevenstep into a new Enterprise Talent Management function.

“KellyOCG has strengthened its presence in the CWM market through its Enterprise Talent Management model and the acquisition of Motion Recruitment Partners, including Sevenstep,” Krishna Charan, Vice President, Everest Group, said. “It continues to strengthen its Helix UX and analytics ecosystem for streamlined talent channel selection and total workforce visibility, along with its Direct Sourcing 360, IC solutions, and AI-driven innovations. With the integration of Sevayo® Insights, investments in modular SOW solutions, and strong stakeholder management, KellyOCG continued to solidify its position as a Leader on Everest Group’s 2025 CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix®.”

“KellyOCG is solidifying its SOW capabilities with a modular framework that integrates Helix UX, Helix Analytics, Globality, and TDX to deliver end-to-end sourcing, compliance, and supplier visibility,” Charan said. “Its expanded advisory support, AI-driven triage tools for job classification, and agentic automation pilots for cross-platform workflows, combined with buyer-recognized strengths in technology and stakeholder management, helped it secure its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group’s 2025 Services Procurement/SOW PEAK Matrix®.”

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® provides an objective, data-driven assessment of global CWM/MSP and SOW providers based on their market impact, vision and capability. Providers are assessed in seven categories: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of service offerings, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. They are ranked as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants. Star Performers are identified based on year-over-year performance movement on the PEAK Matrix®.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com to learn more.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

