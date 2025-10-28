zSpace Expands Health Science Portfolio with New Immersive Applications for Anatomy and ECG Training

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a global leader in immersive augmented (AR) solutions for education, today announced two new strategic additions to its growing health science portfolio: BodyViz , a 3D anatomy visualization platform built from real medical imaging data, and a new version of Virtual ECG by zSpace , an interactive simulation that brings electrocardiography (ECG) training to life. Both are fully integrated into zSpace’s headset-free AR/VR laptop ecosystem, expanding access to high-quality health science education at a time when the nation will need at least 200,000 new nurses annually through 2030 and faces severe shortages across all healthcare professions. zSpace provides students and instructors with authentic, hands-on learning experiences that strengthen understanding, engagement, and career readiness.









Addressing the Healthcare Training Crisis

The United States healthcare system faces unprecedented workforce challenges. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for 1.1 million new registered nurses nationwide by 2030. Beyond physicians and nurses, the U.S. faces a projected shortage of more than 3.2 million lower-wage healthcare workers such as medical assistants, home health aides and nursing assistants within the next five years.

Traditional anatomy education faces its own crisis. Building cadaver laboratories costs several million dollars and requires extensive space and safety measures, while many countries face cadaver donation shortages. These barriers disproportionately impact community colleges, technical schools, and rural institutions—the very programs that train certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, and patient care technicians critical to addressing workforce gaps.

Democratizing Access to Authentic Anatomy Education

Through its integration with BodyViz, zSpace removes these barriers by providing authentic human anatomy education without the need for cadavers, expensive labs, or headsets. Built from MRI and CT data, BodyViz allows learners to explore human human anatomy in vivid, three-dimensional detail. BodyViz allows users to rotate, dissect, and filter layers of tissue to study muscles, organs, bones, and vasculature—all without cadavers or headsets. The experience deepens comprehension of anatomy and physiology, the foundational element for all health science education.





BodyViz for zSpace

Meanwhile, Virtual ECG by zSpace transforms cardiac electrophysiology education into an immersive, interactive experience. Students can place and manipulate electrodes in 3D space and interpret ECG waveforms in real time. The result: learners can safely build foundational skills and understand how heart function connects to clinical diagnosis—before stepping into a real lab or patient setting.





Virtual ECG by zSpace

"The healthcare workforce crisis demands innovative solutions that expand access to quality training," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "By introducing BodyViz and Virtual ECG to our platform, we're removing traditional barriers to health science education—no cadavers, no expensive labs, no headsets required. We're ensuring that students at community colleges, technical centers, and CTE programs have the same access to world-class anatomy education as major medical schools, preparing them for urgent healthcare workforce needs."

Supporting Credentialing and Career Preparation

Both BodyViz and Virtual ECG align with national health science standards and are designed to accelerate certification preparation for Patient Care Technician (PCT), Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), EKG Technician, and Medical Assistant (MA) pathways. By visualizing and interacting with human anatomy and physiological processes, students build the spatial reasoning and clinical understanding required for credential attainment and future healthcare careers.

Experience zSpace at the NCHSE Conference

zSpace will showcase these new health science innovations at the National Consortium for Health Science Education (NCHSE) Conference in Cincinnati, OH, October 28–31, 2025.

Spotlight Session:

Immersive Technology for Health Science Credentialing: How AR/VR is Advancing Certification Prep and Career Readiness

Thursday, October 30 | 2:15 PM – 3:00 PM | Rockwood Room

Session attendees will explore how zSpace's platform is being deployed nationwide to expand equitable access to health science training, engage diverse learners, and accelerate student preparation for high-demand healthcare careers.

Visit zSpace Booth #20 to experience headset-free AR/VR laptop solutions firsthand and see how immersive learning is transforming health science education.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents, and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future workforce challenges in the healthcare industry and projected shortage of nurses and lower-wage healthcare workers. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to general economic conditions and other factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and zSpace, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

