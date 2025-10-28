RIX Industries Awarded U.S. DOT Small Business Innovation Research Contract for Advanced Commercial Vehicle Tire Management System

BENICIA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIX Industries, a recognized leader in advanced gas compression and generation technologies, today announced it has been awarded a $204,500 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Under the six-month contract, RIX will analyze current technology, conceptualize system designs, evaluate designs for feasibility, and propose a plan to fabricate a prototype Weight Equalization Smart Automatic Tire Inflation System (WESATIS), addressing critical safety and efficiency challenges affecting over 30 million commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) operating in the United States.

WESATIS technology targets significant advancement over existing central tire inflation systems (CTIS) by incorporating dynamic load sensing and real-time pressure adjustment capabilities on a per-tire basis. Unlike conventional systems that maintain uniform pressure across all tires, WESATIS will automatically detect load distribution imbalances and adjust individual tire pressures while the vehicle is in motion, optimizing tire performance, extending tire life, improving fuel efficiency, and enhancing overall vehicle safety.

"Despite significant safety and efficiency implications, commercial motor vehicle tire pressure management has remained largely unchanged for decades," said Matthew Ellington, Principal Investigator and Systems Development Manager at RIX Industries. "Our WESATIS approach combines proven gas compression technology with advanced sensing capabilities to create a dynamic solution that addresses real-world load distribution challenges that drivers face every day."

Current CMV tire management presents substantial challenges for fleet operators and drivers. Research shows that tires carrying unequal loads (even when inflated to the same pressure) can experience dramatically different performance characteristics. A tire under-inflated by just 20% can reduce tire life by up to 30%, while temperature variations from -40°F to +140°F cause pressure fluctuations that drivers cannot effectively manage manually. These factors contribute to reduced stopping power, decreased maneuverability, increased crash risk, and diminished fuel efficiency.

The WESATIS solution builds upon RIX Industries' extensive expertise in gas compression, leveraging the company's military-qualified compressor technology that has successfully completed MIL-STD-1275, MIL-STD-461, and MIL-STD-810 testing. This proven foundation exceeds the performance standards required for on-road conditions, readily providing the durability and reliability necessary for demanding commercial vehicle applications.

"RIX Industries has served as a trusted provider of mission-critical gas systems to the U.S. Armed Forces for over 135 years," said Gregg Baldassarre, Director of Business Development at RIX Industries. "This SBIR award validates our ability to apply that deep engineering expertise to solve complex transportation challenges facing the commercial sector."

RIX’s Phase I effort will focus on establishing design requirements, conducting comprehensive trade studies of sensor technologies, and determining the feasibility of the number of WESATIS systems required for multiple trailers or those without WESATIS connection points. The company will evaluate multiple technical challenges, including advanced sensor integration, wireless communication systems, and modular architecture designed to accommodate various CMV configurations from single-unit trucks to complex tractor-trailer combinations.

Upon successful completion of Phase I, RIX anticipates pursuing a Phase II award to build and test a full WESATIS prototype on commercial vehicles, with the end goal of bringing this safety-enhancing technology to market for widespread fleet adoption.

About RIX Industries

Serving critical infrastructure markets, RIX Industries is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of gas generation systems, precision compressor solutions, and cryogenic cooling technologies. A provider of mission-critical solutions to the U.S. Navy for over 135 years, RIX engineering expertise solves challenges in complex applications, including marine, aerospace, land, energy, industrial, and medical.

Founded in 1878, RIX headquarters and dedicated advanced development facilities are located in Benicia, California; the company operates additional production facilities in Sparks, Nevada. For more information, visit RIX Industries or call 707.747.5900.

About DOT/SBIR

The U.S. DOT's SBIR program awards over $10 million annually in contracts to small businesses developing innovative transportation solutions. Congress established the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program to stimulate technological innovation, utilize small business to meet federal research and development needs, encourage participation by minority and disadvantaged businesses in technological innovation, and increase private sector commercialization of innovations derived from federal research and development (R&D) objectives.

