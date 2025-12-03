RIX Industries Opens New Center of Excellence for Advanced Development Near Company Headquarters

BENICIA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIX Industries, a recognized leader in advanced gas compression, gas generation, and precision-engineered technologies, today announced the grand opening of its Otterson Center of Excellence for Advanced Development. Located in close proximity to the company’s Benicia headquarters, this new facility is nearly three times the size of the previous location, significantly expanding RIX’s innovation infrastructure and centralizing the company’s research, prototyping, and next-generation product development functions.

The move replaces the former development site, enabling closer collaboration among engineering teams and improving access to shared resources to accelerate the pace of progress. Here, RIX’s technical teams will focus on advancing core compression technologies, exploring next-generation control systems and electronic integration, evaluating new materials and components, and improving product longevity, efficiency, and maintainability. Designed primarily for prototyping, testing, and iterative engineering, the Center of Excellence will support strategic initiatives spanning industrial, defense, aerospace, energy, and adjacent markets.

At a ribbon-cutting celebration on November 7, attendees toured the new facility and met with members of RIX’s Advanced Development engineering team. Executive Chairman Bert Otterson, President and CEO Dana Otterson James, and Chief Technology Officer Anil Raina spoke about the company’s growth trajectory and investments in people and technology. Local and regional officials in attendance included representatives from the Benicia Chamber of Commerce, Benicia city leadership, and the offices of U.S. Congressman Garamendi and California State Senator Cabaldon.

“Our new Center of Excellence is more than an expansion — it is a strategic investment in the future of RIX,” said Anil Raina, CTO, RIX Industries. “Co-locating our advanced development teams with headquarters encourages tighter collaboration and boosts agility as we explore new technologies, product enhancements, and market opportunities. The facility strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers, from industrial applications to defense, aerospace, and beyond.”

Local officials recognized the opening as a positive step for regional economic development. In addition to supporting high-skill engineering roles, the facility is expected to further Benicia’s reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.

“RIX has been part of the Benicia community for decades, and this new Center of Excellence reinforces our commitment to growing here at home,” said Dana Otterson James, President and CEO, RIX Industries. “Solving customer problems has always been central to who we are, and this investment gives our teams the space, tools, and access they need to advance the technologies that will define our next chapter.”

About RIX Industries

Serving critical infrastructure markets, RIX Industries is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of gas generation systems, precision compressor solutions, and cryogenic cooling technologies. A provider of mission-critical solutions to the U.S. Navy for over 135 years, RIX innovation solves challenges in complex applications across global markets, including marine, aerospace, land, energy, industrial, and medical.

Founded in 1878, the company is headquartered in Benicia, California, and operates additional production facilities in Sparks, Nevada. For more information, visit RIX Industries or call 707.747.5900.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58dc6c58-ed45-45be-8211-5c6c7c20a017