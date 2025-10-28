CALIFORNIA BANCORP REPORTS NET INCOME OF $15.7 MILLION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2025

 | Source: California BanCorp California BanCorp

San Diego, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (“us,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCAL), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, N.A. (the “Bank”) announces its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

The Company reported net income of $15.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, and net loss of $16.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024.

“We are very pleased to report our third quarter 2025 earnings of $15.7 million, with strong deposit growth of $147.4 million, as well as strong loan originations of $158.4 million, with the latter largely offset by payoffs and paydowns, as we wind down the derisking of our consolidated balance sheet,” said David Rainer, Executive Chairman of the Company and Bank. “The progress in our derisking is further reflected in the decrease of our non-performing assets to total assets ratio to 0.38% at September 30, 2025, from 0.46% at June 30, 2025, and 0.76% at December 31, 2024, with no material charge-offs in the third quarter. We continue to prioritize our focus on our core roots as a relationship-based business bank.

“We have a solid capital position and have implemented the share repurchase program we originally announced in 2023 and increased in May 2025, opportunistically deploying capital for share repurchases in line with the parameters of the program. We also paid off high-cost subordinated notes of $20.0 million in the third quarter, after paying off $18.0 million in the second quarter. We look to continue deploying our capital with an eye to protecting and increasing shareholder value.”

“It has now been over a year since the close of our merger of equals and we believe the results we have reported over the last four quarters are evidence of its financial benefit to our shareholders, and we remain dedicated to our strategy of building a state-wide California commercial banking franchise,” said Steven Shelton, CEO of the Company and Bank. “While there is still an element of economic uncertainty in the business community related to tariffs and trade negotiations, the economy has been resilient so far, and we are optimistic about our future as we continue to provide the outstanding service our clients have come to expect from us.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

 Net income of $15.7 million or $0.48 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter.
 Net interest margin of 4.52%, compared with 4.61% in the prior quarter; average total loan yield of 6.50% compared with 6.58% in the prior quarter.
 Reversal of provision for credit losses of $15 thousand for the third quarter, compared with $634 thousand for the prior quarter.
 Return on average assets of 1.54%, compared with 1.45% in the prior quarter.
 Return on average common equity of 11.24%, compared with 10.50% in the prior quarter.
 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) of 51.75% compared with 56.09% in the prior quarter.
 Redemption of subordinated notes at par value aggregating $20.0 million for the third quarter, compared to $18.0 million in the prior quarter.

1 Reconciliations of non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP1) of $13.39 at September 30, 2025, up $0.57 from $12.82 at June 30, 2025.
 Total assets of $4.10 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with $3.95 billion at June 30, 2025.
 Total loans, including loans held for sale of $3.00 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with $3.00 billion at June 30, 2025.
 Nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.38% at September 30, 2025, compared with 0.46% at June 30, 2025.
 Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was 1.46% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025; allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) was 1.38% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025.
 Total deposits of $3.46 billion at September 30, 2025, increased $147.4 million or 4.4% compared with $3.31 billion at June 30, 2025.
 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $1.24 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $19.9 million or 1.6% from June 30, 2025; noninterest bearing deposits represented 35.8% of total deposits, compared with $1.22 billion, or 36.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2025.
 Cost of deposits was 1.59%, consistent with 1.59% in the prior quarter.
 Cost of funds was 1.69%, compared with 1.73% in the prior quarter.
 Repurchased 89,500 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.22 and a total cost of $1.4 million under the stock repurchase program.
 The Company’s preliminary capital ratios at September 30, 2025 exceed the minimums required to be “well-capitalized, the highest regulatory capital category.


Third Quarter Operating Results

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $15.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP1) for the third quarter was $21.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million from the prior quarter. The net income and diluted earnings per share increases were largely driven by slightly higher net interest income after reversal of provision for credit losses and lower noninterest expense, partially offset by lower noninterest income.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $42.5 million, compared with $41.4 million in the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in total interest and dividend income, partially offset by a $304 thousand increase in total interest expense in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2025, loan interest income decreased by $359 thousand, including a decrease of $713 thousand of accretion income from the net purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans, partially offset by increases of $389 thousand in total debt securities income and $1.4 million in interest and dividend income from other financial institutions. The increase in interest income was mainly due to increases in average deposits in other financial institutions of $157.0 million and average total debt securities of $27.0 million, partially offset by decreases in average total loan balances of $18.1 million and average Fed funds sold/resale agreements of $36.0 million. The increase in interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $621 thousand increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, the result of a $130.1 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $317 thousand decrease in total borrowing costs mostly related to the redemption of $18.0 million of 5.50% subordinated notes in June 2025. 

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 4.52%, compared with 4.61% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily related to a 13 basis point decrease in the total interest-earning assets yield, partially offset by a 4 basis point decrease in the cost of funds. The yield on total average interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2025 was 6.08%, compared with 6.21% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total loans in the third quarter of 2025 was 6.50%, a decrease of 8 basis points from 6.58% in the prior quarter. Accretion income from the net purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans was $4.5 million, increasing the yield on average total loans by 59 basis points; the net amortization expense from the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt and acquired time deposits premium increased the interest expense by $559 thousand, the combination of which increased the net interest margin by 41 basis points in the third quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income from the net purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans was $5.2 million, increasing the yield on average total loans by 69 basis points; the net amortization expense from the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt and acquired time deposits premium increased the interest expense by $555 thousand, the combination of which increased the net interest margin by 51 basis points.

Cost of funds for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.69%, a decrease of 4 basis points from 1.73% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a drop of 20 basis points in the cost of total borrowings, which was primarily due to the decrease in average total borrowings of $14.2 million from the redemption of the $18.0 million subordinated notes in June 2025, coupled with a 6 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits. The amortization expense of $559 thousand from the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt contributed 6 basis points to the cost of funds. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $3.5 million to $1.18 billion and represented 34.9% of total average deposits for the third quarter of 2025, compared with $1.18 billion and 36.2%, respectively, in the prior quarter; average interest-bearing deposits increased $130.1 million to $2.21 billion during the third quarter of 2025. The total cost of deposits in the third quarter of 2025 was maintained at 1.59%, the same as the prior quarter. The cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 6 basis points primarily due to the Company’s ongoing strategy to pay off high cost money market deposits, savings deposits and time deposits in the third quarter of 2025.

Average total borrowings decreased $14.2 million to $53.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to the redemption of the $18.0 million subordinated notes in June 2025. The average cost of total borrowings was 8.33% for the third quarter of 2025, down from 8.53% in the prior quarter.

Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $15 thousand for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $634 thousand in the prior quarter. Total net charge-offs were $39 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, which consisted of $323 thousand of gross charge-offs, offset by $284 thousand of gross recoveries. The reversal of provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025 included a $236 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded loan commitments related to the decrease in unfunded loan commitments during the third quarter of 2025, coupled with a decrease in average funding rates used to estimate the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments. Total unfunded loan commitments decreased $22.2 million to $879.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $901.2 million in unfunded loan commitments at June 30, 2025.

The provision for credit losses for loans held for investment in the third quarter of 2025 was $221 thousand, an increase of $884 thousand from a reversal of provision for credit losses of $663 thousand in the prior quarter. The increase was driven primarily by changes in the reasonable and supportable forecast, primarily related to the economic outlook for California, and an increase in the allowance for a collateral-dependent loan, partially offset by changes in the composition of the loans held for investment portfolio, and changes in qualitative factors. The Company’s management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to changes in interest rates and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it has appropriately provisioned for the current environment.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $188 thousand compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Other charges and fees decreased $456 thousand in the third quarter due primarily to lower income from equity investments. Bank owned life insurance income increased $380 thousand in the third quarter primarily related to a $400 thousand death benefit recognized in the current quarter. No comparable death benefit income was recognized in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $23.4 million, a decrease of $1.5 million from total noninterest expense of $24.8 million in the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $576 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 to $14.7 million. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to the decrease in bonus and incentive compensation and payroll taxes. Other real estate owned expense decreased $872 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 to income of $10 thousand. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold other real estate owned (“OREO”) and recognized a $862 thousand loss. There was no comparable transaction in the current quarter. 

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) for the third quarter of 2025 was 51.75%, compared to 56.09% in the prior quarter. The $862 thousand loss on sale of other real estate owned negatively impacted the efficiency ratio by 1.9% during the second quarter of 2025. There was no similar activity during the current quarter.

Income Tax

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company’s income tax expense was $6.1 million, compared with $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2025. The effective rate was 28.1% for the third quarter of 2025 and 29.8% for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the increase of the tax exempt death benefit payout of the bank-owned life insurance, the vesting and exercise of equity awards combined with changes in the Company’s stock price over time and the lower state tax rate as a result of the California’s single-sales-factor apportionment bill enacted in the second quarter of 2025, which reduced the Company’s California state apportioned rate. A remeasurement of the Company’s state net deferred tax assets resulted in a $269 thousand additional tax expense recorded in the second quarter of 2025 to account for the adoption of the bill. There was no comparable remeasurement tax expense in the current quarter.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $4.10 billion, an increase of $147.5 million or 3.7% from June 30, 2025. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily related to an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $129.1 million and an increase in available-for-sale debt securities of $21.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in loans, including loans held for sale, of $664 thousand, as compared to the prior quarter.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.99 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.3 million, compared to June 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, there were new originations of $158.4 million, offset by net paydowns of $12.0 million, loan payoffs of $147.4 million, and charge-offs of loans in the amount of $323 thousand. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $11.8 million, of which multifamily loans increased $39.1 million and 1-4 family residential loans increased by $1.9 million, partially offset by decreases in construction and land development loans of $12.0 million and commercial real estate and other loans of $17.2 million. Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $12.8 million, and consumer loans decreased by $288 thousand. The Company had $6.7 million in loans held for sale at September 30, 2025, compared to $6.1 million at June 30, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2025 were $3.46 billion, an increase of $147.4 million from June 30, 2025. The increase primarily consisted of increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $19.9 million and interest-bearing non-maturity deposits of $151.8 million, partially offset by a $24.3 million decrease in non-brokered time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at September 30, 2025, were $1.24 billion, or 35.8% of total deposits, compared with $1.22 billion, or 36.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, total interest-bearing deposits were $2.22 billion, compared to $2.09 billion at June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, total brokered time deposits were maintained at $3.8 million. The Company offers the Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) product and Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS), each of which provides reciprocal deposit placement services to fully qualified large customer deposits for FDIC insurance among other participating banks. Total reciprocal deposits were $770.3 million, or 22.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to $730.6 million, or 22.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2025.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Liquidity

At September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, the Company had no FHLB or Federal Reserve Discount Window borrowings. 

At September 30, 2025, the Company had available borrowing capacity from an FHLB secured line of credit of approximately $750.4 million and available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Discount Window of approximately $347.8 million. The Company also had available borrowing capacity from four unsecured credit lines from correspondent banks of approximately $90.5 million at September 30, 2025, with no outstanding borrowings. Total available borrowing capacity was $1.19 billion at September 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company had unpledged liquid securities at fair value of approximately $191.3 million and cash and cash equivalents of $559.2 million at September 30, 2025.

Total borrowings decreased $19.4 million to $33.4 million at September 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company redeemed all $20.0 million of its 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in September 30, 2030 at par value. Starting in October 2025, the interest rate on these subordinated notes was due to change to a quarterly variable rate equal to the then current 90-day SOFR plus 4.88%, through the original maturity date on September 30, 2030.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets decreased to $15.6 million, or 0.38% of total assets at September 30, 2025, compared with $18.4 million, or 0.46% of total assets at June 30, 2025. Total non-performing loans decreased to $15.6 million, or 0.52% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025, compared with $18.4 million, or 0.61% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025.

The decrease in total non-performing loans was primarily due to a repayment of a nonaccrual purchased credit-deteriorated loan of $1.8 million and paydowns totaling $1.2 million, partially offset by a downgrade of a commercial and industrial loan of $39 thousand during the third quarter of 2025.

Special mention loans increased by $33.2 million during the third quarter of 2025 to $98.4 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in the special mention loans was due mostly to $37.8 million in loans downgraded from a pass rating and $404 thousand in net advances, partially offset by $3.5 million in payoffs and $1.5 million in loans downgraded to substandard. Substandard loans increased by $3.2 million during the third quarter of 2025 to $84.7 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in the substandard loans was due primarily to $16.6 million in loans downgraded from pass rating and $1.5 million in loans downgraded from special mention rating, partially offset by $10.6 million in payoffs, $3.8 million in loans upgraded to a pass rating, $323 thousand in charge-offs and $210 thousand in net paydowns.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company downgraded a $16.0 million commercial and industrial loan that was originated in April 2022 to substandard accruing from pass rating. The loan is secured by an original note backed by a commercial real estate property and is supported, in part, by a limited 50% personal guarantee. The downgrade was due in part, to ongoing third-party litigation against the guarantor, who the Company believes to be affiliated with the Cantor Group V, LLC. The loan was current on its payment obligations as of September 30, 2025. In conjunction with the downgrade, the Company subsequently recorded an assignment of trust deed on the associated collateral, which includes a single commercial real estate property located in Oxnard, California. This property serves as collateral for the loan and is not part of a pooled loan structure. Following internal review and current information available to us, the Company believes this trust deed represents a senior secured lien position and anticipates full recovery of the loan balance. This loan was classified as individually evaluated and no reserve was recorded as of September 30, 2025.

The Company had no loans that were over 90 days past due and still accruing interest at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

Loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans) totaled $3.2 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $546 thousand in such loan delinquencies at June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $2.7 million 1-4 family residential loan that became delinquent during the third quarter of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses, which is comprised of the ALL and reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $43.6 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $43.6 million at June 30, 2025. The $54 thousand decrease in the allowance for credit losses included a $221 thousand provision for credit losses for the loan portfolio, partially offset by net charge-offs of $39 thousand and a $236 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The ALL was $41.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025, compared with $41.1 million, or 1.37% at June 30, 2025. 

Capital

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP1) at September 30, 2025 was $13.39, compared with $12.82 at June 30, 2025. In the third quarter of 2025, tangible book value was primarily impacted by net income of $15.7 million for the third quarter, stock-based compensation activity, the Company’s stock repurchase program activity, coupled with a decrease in net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities. Other comprehensive losses related to net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities decreased by $1.7 million to $2.1 million at September 30, 2025, from $3.7 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease in the net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities was attributable to non-credit related factors, including a decrease in bond prices at the long end of the yield curve and the general interest rate environment. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP1) as a percentage of total tangible assets (non-GAAP1) at September 30, 2025, increased to 10.94% from 10.89% in the prior quarter, and net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities as a percentage of tangible common equity (non-GAAP1) at September 30, 2025 decreased to 0.5% from 0.9% in the prior quarter.

The Company’s preliminary capital ratios exceed the minimums required to be “well-capitalized” at September 30, 2025.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 89,500 shares of its common stock at an average price of $15.22 and a total cost of $1.4 million under the stock repurchase program. The remaining maximum number of shares authorized to be repurchased under this program was 1,510,500 shares at September 30, 2025.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA BANCORP

California BanCorp (NASDAQ: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. California Bank of Commerce, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States (the “Bank”) and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of California BanCorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Bank offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses through its 14 branch offices and four loan production offices serving Northern and Southern California. The Bank’s solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In addition to historical information, this release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding expectations, plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, loan recoveries, projections, and expectations regarding the adequacy of reserves for credit losses, as well as forecasts relating to financial and operating results or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current view about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statement or historical results. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include the words or phrases such as “aim,” “can,” “may,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “will likely result,” “continue,” “seek,” “shall,” “possible,” “projection,” “optimistic,” and “outlook,” and variations of these words and similar expressions.

Factors that could cause or contribute to results differing from those in or implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; changes in real estate markets and valuations; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations and general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which the Company conducts business; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; general credit risks related to lending, including changes in the value of real estate or other collateral, the financial condition of borrowers, the effectiveness of our underwriting practices and the risk of fraud; higher than anticipated defaults in the Company’s loan portfolio; changes in management’s estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses or the factors the Company uses to determine the allowance for credit losses; changes in demand for loans and other products and services offered by the Company; the costs and outcomes of litigation; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and other risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents the Company may file with the SEC from time to time.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time.

Any forward-looking statement made in this release is based only on information currently available to management and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to conform such forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its opinions or expectations, except as required by law.

California BanCorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

  At or for the
Three Months Ended		  At or for the
Nine Months Ended		 
  September 30,
2025		  June
30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		  September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
  ($ in thousands except share and per share data) 
EARNINGS   
Net interest income $42,515  $41,417  $36,942  $126,187  $78,443 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses $(15) $(634) $22,963  $(4,425) $25,525 
Noninterest income $2,668  $2,856  $1,174  $8,090  $3,756 
Noninterest expense $23,382  $24,833  $37,680  $73,135  $71,666 
Income tax expense (benefit) $6,132  $5,975  $(6,063) $18,931  $(3,653)
Net income (loss) $15,684  $14,099  $(16,464) $46,636  $(11,339)
Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $21,801  $19,440  $436  $61,142  $10,533 
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $21,801  $19,440  $15,041  $61,142  $26,178 
Diluted earnings (losses) per share $0.48  $0.43  $(0.59) $1.42  $(0.53)
Shares outstanding at period end  32,443,056   32,463,311   32,142,427   32,443,056   32,142,427 
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets  1.54%  1.45%  (1.82)%  1.57%  (0.55)%
Adjusted return on average assets (1)  1.54%  1.45%  1.01%  1.57%  0.74%
Return on average common equity  11.24%  10.50%  (15.28)%  11.61%  (4.48)%
Adjusted return on average common equity (1)  11.24%  10.50%  8.44%  11.61%  6.00%
Yield on total loans  6.50%  6.58%  6.79%  6.56%  6.40%
Yield on interest earning assets  6.08%  6.21%  6.49%  6.18%  6.15%
Cost of deposits  1.59%  1.59%  2.09%  1.59%  2.09%
Cost of funds  1.69%  1.73%  2.19%  1.71%  2.19%
Net interest margin  4.52%  4.61%  4.43%  4.59%  4.12%
Efficiency ratio (1)  51.75%  56.09%  98.86%  54.47%  87.19%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)  51.75%  56.09%  60.54%  54.47%  68.15%


  As of 
  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
  ($ in thousands except share and per share data) 
CAPITAL   
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)  10.94%  10.89%  9.69%
Book value (BV) per common share $17.41  $16.87  $15.86 
Tangible BV per common share (1) $13.39  $12.82  $11.71 
             
ASSET QUALITY            
Allowance for loan losses (ALL) $41,292  $41,110  $50,540 
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments $2,278  $2,514  $3,103 
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $43,570  $43,624  $53,643 
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans  2.65x  2.24x  1.90x
ALL to total loans held for investment  1.38%  1.37%  1.61%
ACL to total loans held for investment  1.46%  1.46%  1.71%
30-89 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans $3,154  $546  $12,082 
Over 90 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans $  $  $150 
Special mention loans $98,416  $65,264  $69,339 
Special mention loans to total loans held for investment  3.29%  2.18%  2.21%
Substandard loans $84,660  $81,456  $117,598 
Substandard loans to total loans held for investment  2.83%  2.72%  3.75%
Nonperforming loans $15,600  $18,354  $26,536 
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment  0.52%  0.61%  0.85%
Other real estate owned, net $  $  $4,083 
Nonperforming assets $15,600  $18,354  $30,619 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.38%  0.46%  0.76%
             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES            
Total loans, including loans held for sale $2,996,984  $2,997,648  $3,156,345 
Total assets $4,101,209  $3,953,717  $4,031,654 
Deposits $3,459,661  $3,312,278  $3,398,760 
Loans to deposits  86.6%  90.5%  92.9%
Shareholders’ equity $564,724  $547,593  $511,836 


(1)Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.


  At or for the
Three Months Ended		  At or for the
Nine Months Ended		 
ALLOWANCE for CREDIT LOSSES September
30,
2025		  June
30,
2025		  September
30,
2024		  September
30,
2025		  September
30,
2024		 
  ($ in thousands) 
Allowance for loan losses                    
Balance at beginning of period $41,110  $45,839  $23,788  $50,540  $22,569 
Initial allowance for PCD loans (1)        11,216      11,216 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses  221   (663)  19,711   (3,600)  22,387 
Charge-offs  (323)  (4,247)  (1,163)  (7,729)  (2,620)
Recoveries  284   181      2,081    
Net charge-offs  (39)  (4,066)  (1,163)  (5,648)  (2,620)
Balance, end of period $41,292  $41,110  $53,552  $41,292  $53,552 
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (2)                    
Balance, beginning of period $2,514  $2,485  $819  $3,103  $933 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (3)  (236)  29   3,252   (825)  3,138 
Balance, end of period  2,278   2,514   4,071   2,278   4,071 
Allowance for credit losses $43,570  $43,624  $57,623  $43,570  $57,623 
                     
ALL to total loans held for investment  1.38%  1.37%  1.67%  1.38%  1.67%
ACL to total loans held for investment  1.46%  1.46%  1.80%  1.46%  1.80%
Net charge-offs to average total loans  (0.01)%  (0.54)%  (0.17)%  (0.25)%  (0.16)%


(1)Includes $18.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 related to the initial provision for credit losses for non-PCD loans acquired in the merger with the former California BanCorp.
(2)Included in “Accrued interest and other liabilities” on the consolidated balance sheets.
(3)Includes $2.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 related to the initial provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments acquired in the merger with the former California BanCorp.


California BanCorp and Subsidiary
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
  ($ in thousands) 
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks $95,046  $84,017  $60,471 
Federal funds sold & other interest-bearing balances  464,170   346,120   327,691 
Total cash and cash equivalents  559,216   430,137   388,162 
             
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $212,314, $193,465 and $151,429 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)  209,402   188,167   142,001 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at cost (fair value of $48,810 $47,538 and $47,823 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)  53,022   53,108   53,280 
Loans held for sale  6,685   6,088   17,180 
Loans held for investment:            
Construction & land development  172,747   184,744   227,325 
1-4 family residential  141,771   139,855   164,401 
Multifamily  297,453   258,395   243,993 
Other commercial real estate  1,760,741   1,777,940   1,767,727 
Commercial & industrial  595,085   607,836   710,970 
Other consumer  22,502   22,790   24,749 
Total loans held for investment  2,990,299   2,991,560   3,139,165 
Allowance for credit losses - loans  (41,292)  (41,110)  (50,540)
Total loans held for investment, net  2,949,007   2,950,450   3,088,625 
             
Restricted stock at cost  30,899   30,858   30,829 
Premises and equipment  12,419   12,728   13,595 
Right of use asset  15,246   13,095   14,350 
Other real estate owned, net        4,083 
Goodwill  110,934   110,934   111,787 
Intangible assets  19,427   20,375   22,271 
Bank owned life insurance  66,880   66,397   66,636 
Deferred taxes, net  31,929   33,454   43,127 
Accrued interest and other assets  36,143   37,926   35,728 
Total assets $4,101,209  $3,953,717  $4,031,654 
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,237,985  $1,218,072  $1,257,007 
Interest-bearing NOW accounts  855,854   783,410   673,589 
Money market and savings accounts  1,225,860   1,146,548   1,182,927 
Time deposits  139,962   164,248   285,237 
Total deposits  3,459,661   3,312,278   3,398,760 
             
Borrowings  33,443   52,883   69,725 
Operating lease liability  19,154   16,715   18,310 
Accrued interest and other liabilities  24,227   24,248   33,023 
Total liabilities  3,536,485   3,406,124   3,519,818 
             
Shareholders’ Equity:            
Common stock - 50,000,000 shares authorized, no par value; issued and outstanding 32,443,056, 32,463,311 and 32,265,935 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  444,132   444,365   442,469 
Retained earnings  122,644   106,960   76,008 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss - net of taxes  (2,052)  (3,732)  (6,641)
Total shareholders’ equity  564,724   547,593   511,836 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $4,101,209  $3,953,717  $4,031,654 


California BanCorp and Subsidiary
Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		  September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
  ($ in thousands except share and per share data) 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                    
Interest and fees on loans $48,721  $49,080  $47,528  $148,487  $105,169 
Interest on debt securities  2,142   1,751   1,687   5,417   4,129 
Interest on tax-exempted debt securities  302   304   306   911   918 
Interest and dividends from other institutions  6,023   4,651   4,606   14,984   7,024 
Total interest and dividend income  57,188   55,786   54,127   169,799   117,240 
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts  12,159   11,390   11,073   34,665   24,882 
Interest on time deposits  1,402   1,550   5,087   5,015   11,253 
Interest on borrowings  1,112   1,429   1,025   3,932   2,662 
Total interest expense  14,673   14,369   17,185   43,612   38,797 
Net interest income  42,515   41,417   36,942   126,187   78,443 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (1)  (15)  (634)  22,963   (4,425)  25,525 
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses  42,530   42,051   13,979   130,612   52,918 
                     
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  1,099   1,178   1,136   3,463   2,229 
Gain on sale of loans        8   577   423 
Bank owned life insurance income  883   503   398   1,849   925 
Servicing and related income on loans  69   102   82   313   150 
Loss on sale of fixed assets           (1)  (19)
Other charges and fees  617   1,073   (450)  1,889   48 
Total noninterest income  2,668   2,856   1,174   8,090   3,756 
                     
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and employee benefits  14,717   15,293   15,385   45,874   33,771 
Occupancy and equipment expenses  2,060   2,094   2,031   6,306   4,928 
Data processing  1,913   1,831   1,536   5,679   3,872 
Legal, audit and professional  843   972   669   2,674   1,742 
Regulatory assessments  508   545   544   1,775   1,278 
Director and shareholder expenses  353   395   520   1,152   952 
Merger and related expenses        14,605      15,645 
Intangible assets amortization  948   948   687   2,844   817 
Other real estate owned (income) expense  (10)  862   3   920   5,026 
Other expense  2,050   1,893   1,700   5,911   3,635 
Total noninterest expense  23,382   24,833   37,680   73,135   71,666 
Income (loss) before income taxes  21,816   20,074   (22,527)  65,567   (14,992)
Income tax expense (benefit)  6,132   5,975   (6,063)  18,931   (3,653)
Net income (loss) $15,684  $14,099  $(16,464) $46,636  $(11,339)
                     
Net income (loss) per share - basic $0.48  $0.43  $(0.59) $1.44  $(0.53)
Net income (loss) per share - diluted $0.48  $0.43  $(0.59) $1.42  $(0.53)
Weighted average common shares-diluted  32,811,827   32,685,132   27,705,844   32,732,145   21,579,175 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (2) $21,801  $19,440  $436  $61,142  $10,533 


(1)Included (reversal of) provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $(236) thousand, $29 thousand and $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively; and $(825) thousand and $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
(2)Non-GAAP measure. See — GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.


California BanCorp and Subsidiary
Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  September 30, 2024 
  Average Balance  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Cost		  Average Balance  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Cost		  Average Balance  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Cost		 
  ($ in thousands) 
Assets   
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Total loans $2,974,224  $48,721   6.50 % $2,992,299  $49,080   6.58 % $2,783,581  $47,528   6.79%
Taxable debt securities  191,922   2,142   4.43 %  164,558   1,751   4.27 %  149,080   1,687   4.50%
Tax-exempt debt securities (1)  53,092   302   2.86 %  53,438   304   2.89 %  53,682   306   2.87%
Deposits in other financial institutions  452,615   5,101   4.47 %  295,602   3,270   4.44 %  161,616   2,215   5.45%
Fed funds sold/resale agreements  29,575   315   4.23 %  65,568   730   4.47 %  143,140   1,886   5.24%
Restricted stock investments and other bank stock  31,702   607   7.60 %  31,672   651   8.24 %  24,587   505   8.17%
Total interest-earning assets  3,733,130   57,188   6.08 %  3,603,137   55,786   6.21 %  3,315,686   54,127   6.49%
Total noninterest-earning assets  308,742           302,142           277,471         
Total Assets $4,041,872          $3,905,279          $3,593,157         
                                     
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing NOW accounts $862,250  $4,172   1.92 % $763,987  $3,666   1.92 % $617,373  $2,681   1.73%
Money market and savings accounts  1,194,541   7,987   2.65 %  1,149,286   7,724   2.70 %  999,322   8,392   3.34%
Time deposits  151,633   1,402   3.67 %  165,049   1,550   3.77 %  421,241   5,087   4.80%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,208,424   13,561   2.44 %  2,078,322   12,940   2.50 %  2,037,936   16,160   3.15%
Borrowings:                                    
FHLB advances        %         %   611   9   5.86%
Subordinated debt  52,952   1,112   8.33 %  67,159   1,429   8.53 %  52,246   1,016   7.74%
Total borrowings  52,952   1,112   8.33 %  67,159   1,429   8.53 %  52,857   1,025   7.71%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,261,376   14,673   2.57 %  2,145,481   14,369   2.69 %  2,090,793   17,185   3.27%
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits (2)  1,183,313           1,179,791           1,031,844         
Other liabilities  43,640           41,629           41,962         
Shareholders’ equity  553,543           538,378           428,558         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $4,041,872          $3,905,279          $3,593,157         
                                     
Net interest spread          3.51 %          3.52 %          3.22%
Net interest income and margin     $42,515   4.52 %     $41,417   4.61 %     $36,942   4.43%
Cost of deposits $3,391,737  $13,561   1.59 % $3,258,113  $12,940   1.59 % $3,069,780  $16,160   2.09%
Cost of funds $3,444,689  $14,673   1.69 % $3,325,272  $14,369   1.73 % $3,122,637  $17,185   2.19%


(1)Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 34.89%, 36.21% and 33.61% of average total deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.


California BanCorp and Subsidiary
Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2025  September 30, 2024 
  Average Balance  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Cost		  Average Balance  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Cost		 
  ($ in thousands) 
Assets   
Interest-earning assets:                        
Total loans $3,024,919  $148,487   6.56 % $2,194,059  $105,169   6.40%
Taxable debt securities  165,512   5,417   4.38 %  133,321   4,129   4.14%
Tax-exempt debt securities (1)  53,349   911   2.89 %  53,759   918   2.89%
Deposits in other financial institutions  355,431   11,839   4.45 %  87,966   3,569   5.42%
Fed funds sold/resale agreements  41,849   1,380   4.41 %  57,634   2,281   5.29%
Restricted stock investments and other bank stock  31,677   1,765   7.45 %  19,383   1,174   8.09%
Total interest-earning assets  3,672,737   169,799   6.18 %  2,546,122   117,240   6.15%
Total noninterest-earning assets  309,638           189,573         
Total Assets $3,982,375          $2,735,695         
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing NOW accounts $787,614  $11,204   1.90 % $446,759  $6,860   2.05%
Money market and savings accounts  1,168,715   23,461   2.68 %  767,916   18,022   3.13%
Time deposits  174,529   5,015   3.84 %  312,544   11,253   4.81%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,130,858   39,680   2.49 %  1,527,219   36,135   3.16%
Borrowings:                        
FHLB advances        %   26,105   1,103   5.64%
Subordinated debt  63,317   3,932   8.30 %  29,425   1,559   7.08%
Total borrowings  63,317   3,932   8.30 %  55,530   2,662   6.40%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,194,175   43,612   2.66 %  1,582,749   38,797   3.27%
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits (2)  1,206,063           784,609         
Other liabilities  45,188           30,524         
Shareholders’ equity  536,949           337,813         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $3,982,375          $2,735,695         
                         
Net interest spread          3.52 %          2.88%
Net interest income and margin     $126,187   4.59 %     $78,443   4.12%
Cost of deposits $3,336,921  $39,680   1.59 % $2,311,828  $36,135   2.09%
Cost of funds $3,400,238  $43,612   1.71 % $2,367,358  $38,797   2.19%


(1)Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36.14%, and 33.94% of average total deposits for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.


California BanCorp and Subsidiary
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income (loss), (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per common share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September
30,
2025		  June
30,
2025		  September
30,
2024		  September
30,
2025		  September
30,
2024		 
  ($ in thousands) 
Adjusted net income                    
Net income (loss) $15,684  $14,099  $(16,464) $46,636  $(11,339)
Add: After-tax Day1 provision for non PCD loans and unfunded loan commitments (1)        14,978      14,978 
Add: After-tax merger and related expenses (1)        10,576      11,535 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $15,684  $14,099  $9,090  $46,636  $15,174 
                     
Efficiency Ratio                    
Noninterest expense $23,382  $24,833  $37,680  $73,135  $71,666 
Deduct: Merger and related expenses        14,605      15,645 
Adjusted noninterest expense  23,382   24,833   23,075   73,135   56,021 
                     
Net interest income  42,515   41,417   36,942   126,187   78,443 
Noninterest income  2,668   2,856   1,174   8,090   3,756 
Total net interest income and noninterest income $45,183  $44,273  $38,116  $134,277  $82,199 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  51.7%  56.1%  98.9%  54.5%  87.2%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  51.7%  56.1%  60.5%  54.5%  68.2%
                     
Pre-tax pre-provision income                    
Net interest income $42,515  $41,417  $36,942  $126,187  $78,443 
Noninterest income  2,668   2,856   1,174   8,090   3,756 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  45,183   44,273   38,116   134,277   82,199 
Less: Noninterest expense  23,382   24,833   37,680   73,135   71,666 
Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP)  21,801   19,440   436   61,142   10,533 
Add: Merger and related expenses        14,605      15,645 
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $21,801  $19,440  $15,041  $61,142  $26,178 


(1)After-tax Day 1 provision for non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments and merger and related expenses are presented using a 29.56% tax rate.


  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,
2025		  June
30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		  September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
  ($ in thousands) 
Return on Average Assets, Equity, and Tangible Equity                    
Net income (loss) $15,684  $14,099  $(16,464) $46,636  $(11,339)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $15,684  $14,099  $9,090  $46,636  $15,174 
                     
Average assets $4,041,872  $3,905,279  $3,593,157  $3,982,375  $2,735,695 
Average shareholders’ equity  553,543   538,378   428,558   536,949   337,813 
Less: Average intangible assets  130,825   132,600   104,409   132,321   60,917 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $422,718  $405,778  $324,149  $404,628  $276,896 
                     
Return on average assets  1.54%  1.45%  (1.82%)  1.57%  (0.55%)
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.54%  1.45%  1.01%  1.57%  0.74%
Return on average equity  11.24%  10.50%  (15.28%)  11.61%  (4.48%)
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)  11.24%  10.50%  8.44%  11.61%  6.00%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  14.72%  13.94%  (20.21%)  15.41%  (5.47%)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  14.72%  13.94%  11.16%  15.41%  7.32%


  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
  ($ in thousands except share and per share data) 
Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share            
Shareholders’ equity $564,724  $547,593  $511,836 
Less: Intangible assets  130,361   131,309   134,058 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $434,363  $416,284  $377,778 
             
Total assets $4,101,209  $3,953,717  $4,031,654 
Less: Intangible assets  130,361   131,309   134,058 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $3,970,848  $3,822,408  $3,897,596 
             
Equity to asset ratio  13.77%  13.85%  12.70%
Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP)  10.94%  10.89%  9.69%
Book value per share $17.41  $16.87  $15.86 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $13.39  $12.82  $11.71 
Shares outstanding  32,443,056   32,463,311   32,265,935 


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
 
Kevin Mc Cabe
California Bank of Commerce, N.A.
kmccabe@bankcbc.com
818.637.7065

Tags

Nasdaq: BCAL California BanCorp THIRD QUARTER OF 2025 Steven Shelton financial benefit David Rainer strong loan originations