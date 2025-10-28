CALIFORNIA BANCORP REPORTS NET INCOME OF $15.7 MILLION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2025

San Diego, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (“us,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCAL), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, N.A. (the “Bank”) announces its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

The Company reported net income of $15.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, and net loss of $16.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024.

“We are very pleased to report our third quarter 2025 earnings of $15.7 million, with strong deposit growth of $147.4 million, as well as strong loan originations of $158.4 million, with the latter largely offset by payoffs and paydowns, as we wind down the derisking of our consolidated balance sheet,” said David Rainer, Executive Chairman of the Company and Bank. “The progress in our derisking is further reflected in the decrease of our non-performing assets to total assets ratio to 0.38% at September 30, 2025, from 0.46% at June 30, 2025, and 0.76% at December 31, 2024, with no material charge-offs in the third quarter. We continue to prioritize our focus on our core roots as a relationship-based business bank.

“We have a solid capital position and have implemented the share repurchase program we originally announced in 2023 and increased in May 2025, opportunistically deploying capital for share repurchases in line with the parameters of the program. We also paid off high-cost subordinated notes of $20.0 million in the third quarter, after paying off $18.0 million in the second quarter. We look to continue deploying our capital with an eye to protecting and increasing shareholder value.”

“It has now been over a year since the close of our merger of equals and we believe the results we have reported over the last four quarters are evidence of its financial benefit to our shareholders, and we remain dedicated to our strategy of building a state-wide California commercial banking franchise,” said Steven Shelton, CEO of the Company and Bank. “While there is still an element of economic uncertainty in the business community related to tariffs and trade negotiations, the economy has been resilient so far, and we are optimistic about our future as we continue to provide the outstanding service our clients have come to expect from us.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

● Net income of $15.7 million or $0.48 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter. ● Net interest margin of 4.52%, compared with 4.61% in the prior quarter; average total loan yield of 6.50% compared with 6.58% in the prior quarter. ● Reversal of provision for credit losses of $15 thousand for the third quarter, compared with $634 thousand for the prior quarter. ● Return on average assets of 1.54%, compared with 1.45% in the prior quarter. ● Return on average common equity of 11.24%, compared with 10.50% in the prior quarter. ● Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) of 51.75% compared with 56.09% in the prior quarter. ● Redemption of subordinated notes at par value aggregating $20.0 million for the third quarter, compared to $18.0 million in the prior quarter.

● Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP1) of $13.39 at September 30, 2025, up $0.57 from $12.82 at June 30, 2025. ● Total assets of $4.10 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with $3.95 billion at June 30, 2025. ● Total loans, including loans held for sale of $3.00 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with $3.00 billion at June 30, 2025. ● Nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.38% at September 30, 2025, compared with 0.46% at June 30, 2025. ● Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was 1.46% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025; allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) was 1.38% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025. ● Total deposits of $3.46 billion at September 30, 2025, increased $147.4 million or 4.4% compared with $3.31 billion at June 30, 2025. ● Noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $1.24 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $19.9 million or 1.6% from June 30, 2025; noninterest bearing deposits represented 35.8% of total deposits, compared with $1.22 billion, or 36.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. ● Cost of deposits was 1.59%, consistent with 1.59% in the prior quarter. ● Cost of funds was 1.69%, compared with 1.73% in the prior quarter. ● Repurchased 89,500 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.22 and a total cost of $1.4 million under the stock repurchase program. ● The Company’s preliminary capital ratios at September 30, 2025 exceed the minimums required to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital category.



Third Quarter Operating Results

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $15.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP1) for the third quarter was $21.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million from the prior quarter. The net income and diluted earnings per share increases were largely driven by slightly higher net interest income after reversal of provision for credit losses and lower noninterest expense, partially offset by lower noninterest income.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $42.5 million, compared with $41.4 million in the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in total interest and dividend income, partially offset by a $304 thousand increase in total interest expense in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2025, loan interest income decreased by $359 thousand, including a decrease of $713 thousand of accretion income from the net purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans, partially offset by increases of $389 thousand in total debt securities income and $1.4 million in interest and dividend income from other financial institutions. The increase in interest income was mainly due to increases in average deposits in other financial institutions of $157.0 million and average total debt securities of $27.0 million, partially offset by decreases in average total loan balances of $18.1 million and average Fed funds sold/resale agreements of $36.0 million. The increase in interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $621 thousand increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, the result of a $130.1 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $317 thousand decrease in total borrowing costs mostly related to the redemption of $18.0 million of 5.50% subordinated notes in June 2025.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 4.52%, compared with 4.61% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily related to a 13 basis point decrease in the total interest-earning assets yield, partially offset by a 4 basis point decrease in the cost of funds. The yield on total average interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2025 was 6.08%, compared with 6.21% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total loans in the third quarter of 2025 was 6.50%, a decrease of 8 basis points from 6.58% in the prior quarter. Accretion income from the net purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans was $4.5 million, increasing the yield on average total loans by 59 basis points; the net amortization expense from the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt and acquired time deposits premium increased the interest expense by $559 thousand, the combination of which increased the net interest margin by 41 basis points in the third quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income from the net purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans was $5.2 million, increasing the yield on average total loans by 69 basis points; the net amortization expense from the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt and acquired time deposits premium increased the interest expense by $555 thousand, the combination of which increased the net interest margin by 51 basis points.

Cost of funds for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.69%, a decrease of 4 basis points from 1.73% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a drop of 20 basis points in the cost of total borrowings, which was primarily due to the decrease in average total borrowings of $14.2 million from the redemption of the $18.0 million subordinated notes in June 2025, coupled with a 6 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits. The amortization expense of $559 thousand from the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt contributed 6 basis points to the cost of funds. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $3.5 million to $1.18 billion and represented 34.9% of total average deposits for the third quarter of 2025, compared with $1.18 billion and 36.2%, respectively, in the prior quarter; average interest-bearing deposits increased $130.1 million to $2.21 billion during the third quarter of 2025. The total cost of deposits in the third quarter of 2025 was maintained at 1.59%, the same as the prior quarter. The cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 6 basis points primarily due to the Company’s ongoing strategy to pay off high cost money market deposits, savings deposits and time deposits in the third quarter of 2025.

Average total borrowings decreased $14.2 million to $53.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to the redemption of the $18.0 million subordinated notes in June 2025. The average cost of total borrowings was 8.33% for the third quarter of 2025, down from 8.53% in the prior quarter.

Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $15 thousand for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $634 thousand in the prior quarter. Total net charge-offs were $39 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, which consisted of $323 thousand of gross charge-offs, offset by $284 thousand of gross recoveries. The reversal of provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025 included a $236 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded loan commitments related to the decrease in unfunded loan commitments during the third quarter of 2025, coupled with a decrease in average funding rates used to estimate the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments. Total unfunded loan commitments decreased $22.2 million to $879.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $901.2 million in unfunded loan commitments at June 30, 2025.

The provision for credit losses for loans held for investment in the third quarter of 2025 was $221 thousand, an increase of $884 thousand from a reversal of provision for credit losses of $663 thousand in the prior quarter. The increase was driven primarily by changes in the reasonable and supportable forecast, primarily related to the economic outlook for California, and an increase in the allowance for a collateral-dependent loan, partially offset by changes in the composition of the loans held for investment portfolio, and changes in qualitative factors. The Company’s management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to changes in interest rates and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it has appropriately provisioned for the current environment.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $188 thousand compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Other charges and fees decreased $456 thousand in the third quarter due primarily to lower income from equity investments. Bank owned life insurance income increased $380 thousand in the third quarter primarily related to a $400 thousand death benefit recognized in the current quarter. No comparable death benefit income was recognized in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $23.4 million, a decrease of $1.5 million from total noninterest expense of $24.8 million in the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $576 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 to $14.7 million. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to the decrease in bonus and incentive compensation and payroll taxes. Other real estate owned expense decreased $872 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 to income of $10 thousand. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold other real estate owned (“OREO”) and recognized a $862 thousand loss. There was no comparable transaction in the current quarter.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) for the third quarter of 2025 was 51.75%, compared to 56.09% in the prior quarter. The $862 thousand loss on sale of other real estate owned negatively impacted the efficiency ratio by 1.9% during the second quarter of 2025. There was no similar activity during the current quarter.

Income Tax

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company’s income tax expense was $6.1 million, compared with $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2025. The effective rate was 28.1% for the third quarter of 2025 and 29.8% for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the increase of the tax exempt death benefit payout of the bank-owned life insurance, the vesting and exercise of equity awards combined with changes in the Company’s stock price over time and the lower state tax rate as a result of the California’s single-sales-factor apportionment bill enacted in the second quarter of 2025, which reduced the Company’s California state apportioned rate. A remeasurement of the Company’s state net deferred tax assets resulted in a $269 thousand additional tax expense recorded in the second quarter of 2025 to account for the adoption of the bill. There was no comparable remeasurement tax expense in the current quarter.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $4.10 billion, an increase of $147.5 million or 3.7% from June 30, 2025. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily related to an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $129.1 million and an increase in available-for-sale debt securities of $21.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in loans, including loans held for sale, of $664 thousand, as compared to the prior quarter.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.99 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.3 million, compared to June 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, there were new originations of $158.4 million, offset by net paydowns of $12.0 million, loan payoffs of $147.4 million, and charge-offs of loans in the amount of $323 thousand. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $11.8 million, of which multifamily loans increased $39.1 million and 1-4 family residential loans increased by $1.9 million, partially offset by decreases in construction and land development loans of $12.0 million and commercial real estate and other loans of $17.2 million. Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $12.8 million, and consumer loans decreased by $288 thousand. The Company had $6.7 million in loans held for sale at September 30, 2025, compared to $6.1 million at June 30, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2025 were $3.46 billion, an increase of $147.4 million from June 30, 2025. The increase primarily consisted of increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $19.9 million and interest-bearing non-maturity deposits of $151.8 million, partially offset by a $24.3 million decrease in non-brokered time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at September 30, 2025, were $1.24 billion, or 35.8% of total deposits, compared with $1.22 billion, or 36.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, total interest-bearing deposits were $2.22 billion, compared to $2.09 billion at June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, total brokered time deposits were maintained at $3.8 million. The Company offers the Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) product and Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS), each of which provides reciprocal deposit placement services to fully qualified large customer deposits for FDIC insurance among other participating banks. Total reciprocal deposits were $770.3 million, or 22.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to $730.6 million, or 22.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2025.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Liquidity

At September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, the Company had no FHLB or Federal Reserve Discount Window borrowings.

At September 30, 2025, the Company had available borrowing capacity from an FHLB secured line of credit of approximately $750.4 million and available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Discount Window of approximately $347.8 million. The Company also had available borrowing capacity from four unsecured credit lines from correspondent banks of approximately $90.5 million at September 30, 2025, with no outstanding borrowings. Total available borrowing capacity was $1.19 billion at September 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company had unpledged liquid securities at fair value of approximately $191.3 million and cash and cash equivalents of $559.2 million at September 30, 2025.

Total borrowings decreased $19.4 million to $33.4 million at September 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company redeemed all $20.0 million of its 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in September 30, 2030 at par value. Starting in October 2025, the interest rate on these subordinated notes was due to change to a quarterly variable rate equal to the then current 90-day SOFR plus 4.88%, through the original maturity date on September 30, 2030.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets decreased to $15.6 million, or 0.38% of total assets at September 30, 2025, compared with $18.4 million, or 0.46% of total assets at June 30, 2025. Total non-performing loans decreased to $15.6 million, or 0.52% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025, compared with $18.4 million, or 0.61% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025.

The decrease in total non-performing loans was primarily due to a repayment of a nonaccrual purchased credit-deteriorated loan of $1.8 million and paydowns totaling $1.2 million, partially offset by a downgrade of a commercial and industrial loan of $39 thousand during the third quarter of 2025.

Special mention loans increased by $33.2 million during the third quarter of 2025 to $98.4 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in the special mention loans was due mostly to $37.8 million in loans downgraded from a pass rating and $404 thousand in net advances, partially offset by $3.5 million in payoffs and $1.5 million in loans downgraded to substandard. Substandard loans increased by $3.2 million during the third quarter of 2025 to $84.7 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in the substandard loans was due primarily to $16.6 million in loans downgraded from pass rating and $1.5 million in loans downgraded from special mention rating, partially offset by $10.6 million in payoffs, $3.8 million in loans upgraded to a pass rating, $323 thousand in charge-offs and $210 thousand in net paydowns.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company downgraded a $16.0 million commercial and industrial loan that was originated in April 2022 to substandard accruing from pass rating. The loan is secured by an original note backed by a commercial real estate property and is supported, in part, by a limited 50% personal guarantee. The downgrade was due in part, to ongoing third-party litigation against the guarantor, who the Company believes to be affiliated with the Cantor Group V, LLC. The loan was current on its payment obligations as of September 30, 2025. In conjunction with the downgrade, the Company subsequently recorded an assignment of trust deed on the associated collateral, which includes a single commercial real estate property located in Oxnard, California. This property serves as collateral for the loan and is not part of a pooled loan structure. Following internal review and current information available to us, the Company believes this trust deed represents a senior secured lien position and anticipates full recovery of the loan balance. This loan was classified as individually evaluated and no reserve was recorded as of September 30, 2025.

The Company had no loans that were over 90 days past due and still accruing interest at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

Loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans) totaled $3.2 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $546 thousand in such loan delinquencies at June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $2.7 million 1-4 family residential loan that became delinquent during the third quarter of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses, which is comprised of the ALL and reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $43.6 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $43.6 million at June 30, 2025. The $54 thousand decrease in the allowance for credit losses included a $221 thousand provision for credit losses for the loan portfolio, partially offset by net charge-offs of $39 thousand and a $236 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The ALL was $41.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025, compared with $41.1 million, or 1.37% at June 30, 2025.

Capital

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP1) at September 30, 2025 was $13.39, compared with $12.82 at June 30, 2025. In the third quarter of 2025, tangible book value was primarily impacted by net income of $15.7 million for the third quarter, stock-based compensation activity, the Company’s stock repurchase program activity, coupled with a decrease in net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities. Other comprehensive losses related to net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities decreased by $1.7 million to $2.1 million at September 30, 2025, from $3.7 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease in the net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities was attributable to non-credit related factors, including a decrease in bond prices at the long end of the yield curve and the general interest rate environment. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP1) as a percentage of total tangible assets (non-GAAP1) at September 30, 2025, increased to 10.94% from 10.89% in the prior quarter, and net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities as a percentage of tangible common equity (non-GAAP1) at September 30, 2025 decreased to 0.5% from 0.9% in the prior quarter.

The Company’s preliminary capital ratios exceed the minimums required to be “well-capitalized” at September 30, 2025.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 89,500 shares of its common stock at an average price of $15.22 and a total cost of $1.4 million under the stock repurchase program. The remaining maximum number of shares authorized to be repurchased under this program was 1,510,500 shares at September 30, 2025.

California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June

30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) EARNINGS Net interest income $ 42,515 $ 41,417 $ 36,942 $ 126,187 $ 78,443 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses $ (15 ) $ (634 ) $ 22,963 $ (4,425 ) $ 25,525 Noninterest income $ 2,668 $ 2,856 $ 1,174 $ 8,090 $ 3,756 Noninterest expense $ 23,382 $ 24,833 $ 37,680 $ 73,135 $ 71,666 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 6,132 $ 5,975 $ (6,063 ) $ 18,931 $ (3,653 ) Net income (loss) $ 15,684 $ 14,099 $ (16,464 ) $ 46,636 $ (11,339 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 21,801 $ 19,440 $ 436 $ 61,142 $ 10,533 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 21,801 $ 19,440 $ 15,041 $ 61,142 $ 26,178 Diluted earnings (losses) per share $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ (0.59 ) $ 1.42 $ (0.53 ) Shares outstanding at period end 32,443,056 32,463,311 32,142,427 32,443,056 32,142,427 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.54 % 1.45 % (1.82 )% 1.57 % (0.55 )% Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.54 % 1.45 % 1.01 % 1.57 % 0.74 % Return on average common equity 11.24 % 10.50 % (15.28 )% 11.61 % (4.48 )% Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 11.24 % 10.50 % 8.44 % 11.61 % 6.00 % Yield on total loans 6.50 % 6.58 % 6.79 % 6.56 % 6.40 % Yield on interest earning assets 6.08 % 6.21 % 6.49 % 6.18 % 6.15 % Cost of deposits 1.59 % 1.59 % 2.09 % 1.59 % 2.09 % Cost of funds 1.69 % 1.73 % 2.19 % 1.71 % 2.19 % Net interest margin 4.52 % 4.61 % 4.43 % 4.59 % 4.12 % Efficiency ratio (1) 51.75 % 56.09 % 98.86 % 54.47 % 87.19 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 51.75 % 56.09 % 60.54 % 54.47 % 68.15 %





As of September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.94 % 10.89 % 9.69 % Book value (BV) per common share $ 17.41 $ 16.87 $ 15.86 Tangible BV per common share (1) $ 13.39 $ 12.82 $ 11.71 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses (ALL) $ 41,292 $ 41,110 $ 50,540 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments $ 2,278 $ 2,514 $ 3,103 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 43,570 $ 43,624 $ 53,643 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 2.65 x 2.24 x 1.90 x ALL to total loans held for investment 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.61 % ACL to total loans held for investment 1.46 % 1.46 % 1.71 % 30-89 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans $ 3,154 $ 546 $ 12,082 Over 90 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans $ — $ — $ 150 Special mention loans $ 98,416 $ 65,264 $ 69,339 Special mention loans to total loans held for investment 3.29 % 2.18 % 2.21 % Substandard loans $ 84,660 $ 81,456 $ 117,598 Substandard loans to total loans held for investment 2.83 % 2.72 % 3.75 % Nonperforming loans $ 15,600 $ 18,354 $ 26,536 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.52 % 0.61 % 0.85 % Other real estate owned, net $ — $ — $ 4,083 Nonperforming assets $ 15,600 $ 18,354 $ 30,619 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38 % 0.46 % 0.76 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 2,996,984 $ 2,997,648 $ 3,156,345 Total assets $ 4,101,209 $ 3,953,717 $ 4,031,654 Deposits $ 3,459,661 $ 3,312,278 $ 3,398,760 Loans to deposits 86.6 % 90.5 % 92.9 % Shareholders’ equity $ 564,724 $ 547,593 $ 511,836





(1 ) Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.





At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Nine Months Ended ALLOWANCE for CREDIT LOSSES September

30,

2025 June

30,

2025 September

30,

2024 September

30,

2025 September

30,

2024 ($ in thousands) Allowance for loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ 41,110 $ 45,839 $ 23,788 $ 50,540 $ 22,569 Initial allowance for PCD loans (1) — — 11,216 — 11,216 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 221 (663 ) 19,711 (3,600 ) 22,387 Charge-offs (323 ) (4,247 ) (1,163 ) (7,729 ) (2,620 ) Recoveries 284 181 — 2,081 — Net charge-offs (39 ) (4,066 ) (1,163 ) (5,648 ) (2,620 ) Balance, end of period $ 41,292 $ 41,110 $ 53,552 $ 41,292 $ 53,552 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (2) Balance, beginning of period $ 2,514 $ 2,485 $ 819 $ 3,103 $ 933 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (3) (236 ) 29 3,252 (825 ) 3,138 Balance, end of period 2,278 2,514 4,071 2,278 4,071 Allowance for credit losses $ 43,570 $ 43,624 $ 57,623 $ 43,570 $ 57,623 ALL to total loans held for investment 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.67 % 1.38 % 1.67 % ACL to total loans held for investment 1.46 % 1.46 % 1.80 % 1.46 % 1.80 % Net charge-offs to average total loans (0.01 )% (0.54 )% (0.17 )% (0.25 )% (0.16 )%





(1 ) Includes $18.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 related to the initial provision for credit losses for non-PCD loans acquired in the merger with the former California BanCorp. (2 ) Included in “Accrued interest and other liabilities” on the consolidated balance sheets. (3 ) Includes $2.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 related to the initial provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments acquired in the merger with the former California BanCorp.



California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 95,046 $ 84,017 $ 60,471 Federal funds sold & other interest-bearing balances 464,170 346,120 327,691 Total cash and cash equivalents 559,216 430,137 388,162 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $212,314, $193,465 and $151,429 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 209,402 188,167 142,001 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at cost (fair value of $48,810 $47,538 and $47,823 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 53,022 53,108 53,280 Loans held for sale 6,685 6,088 17,180 Loans held for investment: Construction & land development 172,747 184,744 227,325 1-4 family residential 141,771 139,855 164,401 Multifamily 297,453 258,395 243,993 Other commercial real estate 1,760,741 1,777,940 1,767,727 Commercial & industrial 595,085 607,836 710,970 Other consumer 22,502 22,790 24,749 Total loans held for investment 2,990,299 2,991,560 3,139,165 Allowance for credit losses - loans (41,292 ) (41,110 ) (50,540 ) Total loans held for investment, net 2,949,007 2,950,450 3,088,625 Restricted stock at cost 30,899 30,858 30,829 Premises and equipment 12,419 12,728 13,595 Right of use asset 15,246 13,095 14,350 Other real estate owned, net — — 4,083 Goodwill 110,934 110,934 111,787 Intangible assets 19,427 20,375 22,271 Bank owned life insurance 66,880 66,397 66,636 Deferred taxes, net 31,929 33,454 43,127 Accrued interest and other assets 36,143 37,926 35,728 Total assets $ 4,101,209 $ 3,953,717 $ 4,031,654 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,237,985 $ 1,218,072 $ 1,257,007 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 855,854 783,410 673,589 Money market and savings accounts 1,225,860 1,146,548 1,182,927 Time deposits 139,962 164,248 285,237 Total deposits 3,459,661 3,312,278 3,398,760 Borrowings 33,443 52,883 69,725 Operating lease liability 19,154 16,715 18,310 Accrued interest and other liabilities 24,227 24,248 33,023 Total liabilities 3,536,485 3,406,124 3,519,818 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock - 50,000,000 shares authorized, no par value; issued and outstanding 32,443,056, 32,463,311 and 32,265,935 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 444,132 444,365 442,469 Retained earnings 122,644 106,960 76,008 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - net of taxes (2,052 ) (3,732 ) (6,641 ) Total shareholders’ equity 564,724 547,593 511,836 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,101,209 $ 3,953,717 $ 4,031,654



California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 48,721 $ 49,080 $ 47,528 $ 148,487 $ 105,169 Interest on debt securities 2,142 1,751 1,687 5,417 4,129 Interest on tax-exempted debt securities 302 304 306 911 918 Interest and dividends from other institutions 6,023 4,651 4,606 14,984 7,024 Total interest and dividend income 57,188 55,786 54,127 169,799 117,240 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts 12,159 11,390 11,073 34,665 24,882 Interest on time deposits 1,402 1,550 5,087 5,015 11,253 Interest on borrowings 1,112 1,429 1,025 3,932 2,662 Total interest expense 14,673 14,369 17,185 43,612 38,797 Net interest income 42,515 41,417 36,942 126,187 78,443 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (1) (15 ) (634 ) 22,963 (4,425 ) 25,525 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 42,530 42,051 13,979 130,612 52,918 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,099 1,178 1,136 3,463 2,229 Gain on sale of loans — — 8 577 423 Bank owned life insurance income 883 503 398 1,849 925 Servicing and related income on loans 69 102 82 313 150 Loss on sale of fixed assets — — — (1 ) (19 ) Other charges and fees 617 1,073 (450 ) 1,889 48 Total noninterest income 2,668 2,856 1,174 8,090 3,756 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 14,717 15,293 15,385 45,874 33,771 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,060 2,094 2,031 6,306 4,928 Data processing 1,913 1,831 1,536 5,679 3,872 Legal, audit and professional 843 972 669 2,674 1,742 Regulatory assessments 508 545 544 1,775 1,278 Director and shareholder expenses 353 395 520 1,152 952 Merger and related expenses — — 14,605 — 15,645 Intangible assets amortization 948 948 687 2,844 817 Other real estate owned (income) expense (10 ) 862 3 920 5,026 Other expense 2,050 1,893 1,700 5,911 3,635 Total noninterest expense 23,382 24,833 37,680 73,135 71,666 Income (loss) before income taxes 21,816 20,074 (22,527 ) 65,567 (14,992 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,132 5,975 (6,063 ) 18,931 (3,653 ) Net income (loss) $ 15,684 $ 14,099 $ (16,464 ) $ 46,636 $ (11,339 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ (0.59 ) $ 1.44 $ (0.53 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ (0.59 ) $ 1.42 $ (0.53 ) Weighted average common shares-diluted 32,811,827 32,685,132 27,705,844 32,732,145 21,579,175 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (2) $ 21,801 $ 19,440 $ 436 $ 61,142 $ 10,533





(1 ) Included (reversal of) provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $(236) thousand, $29 thousand and $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively; and $(825) thousand and $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. (2 ) Non-GAAP measure. See — GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.



California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost ($ in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 2,974,224 $ 48,721 6.50 % $ 2,992,299 $ 49,080 6.58 % $ 2,783,581 $ 47,528 6.79 % Taxable debt securities 191,922 2,142 4.43 % 164,558 1,751 4.27 % 149,080 1,687 4.50 % Tax-exempt debt securities (1) 53,092 302 2.86 % 53,438 304 2.89 % 53,682 306 2.87 % Deposits in other financial institutions 452,615 5,101 4.47 % 295,602 3,270 4.44 % 161,616 2,215 5.45 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 29,575 315 4.23 % 65,568 730 4.47 % 143,140 1,886 5.24 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 31,702 607 7.60 % 31,672 651 8.24 % 24,587 505 8.17 % Total interest-earning assets 3,733,130 57,188 6.08 % 3,603,137 55,786 6.21 % 3,315,686 54,127 6.49 % Total noninterest-earning assets 308,742 302,142 277,471 Total Assets $ 4,041,872 $ 3,905,279 $ 3,593,157 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 862,250 $ 4,172 1.92 % $ 763,987 $ 3,666 1.92 % $ 617,373 $ 2,681 1.73 % Money market and savings accounts 1,194,541 7,987 2.65 % 1,149,286 7,724 2.70 % 999,322 8,392 3.34 % Time deposits 151,633 1,402 3.67 % 165,049 1,550 3.77 % 421,241 5,087 4.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,208,424 13,561 2.44 % 2,078,322 12,940 2.50 % 2,037,936 16,160 3.15 % Borrowings: FHLB advances — — — % — — — % 611 9 5.86 % Subordinated debt 52,952 1,112 8.33 % 67,159 1,429 8.53 % 52,246 1,016 7.74 % Total borrowings 52,952 1,112 8.33 % 67,159 1,429 8.53 % 52,857 1,025 7.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,261,376 14,673 2.57 % 2,145,481 14,369 2.69 % 2,090,793 17,185 3.27 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (2) 1,183,313 1,179,791 1,031,844 Other liabilities 43,640 41,629 41,962 Shareholders’ equity 553,543 538,378 428,558 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,041,872 $ 3,905,279 $ 3,593,157 Net interest spread 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.22 % Net interest income and margin $ 42,515 4.52 % $ 41,417 4.61 % $ 36,942 4.43 % Cost of deposits $ 3,391,737 $ 13,561 1.59 % $ 3,258,113 $ 12,940 1.59 % $ 3,069,780 $ 16,160 2.09 % Cost of funds $ 3,444,689 $ 14,673 1.69 % $ 3,325,272 $ 14,369 1.73 % $ 3,122,637 $ 17,185 2.19 %





(1 ) Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2 ) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 34.89%, 36.21% and 33.61% of average total deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.



California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost ($ in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 3,024,919 $ 148,487 6.56 % $ 2,194,059 $ 105,169 6.40 % Taxable debt securities 165,512 5,417 4.38 % 133,321 4,129 4.14 % Tax-exempt debt securities (1) 53,349 911 2.89 % 53,759 918 2.89 % Deposits in other financial institutions 355,431 11,839 4.45 % 87,966 3,569 5.42 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 41,849 1,380 4.41 % 57,634 2,281 5.29 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 31,677 1,765 7.45 % 19,383 1,174 8.09 % Total interest-earning assets 3,672,737 169,799 6.18 % 2,546,122 117,240 6.15 % Total noninterest-earning assets 309,638 189,573 Total Assets $ 3,982,375 $ 2,735,695 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 787,614 $ 11,204 1.90 % $ 446,759 $ 6,860 2.05 % Money market and savings accounts 1,168,715 23,461 2.68 % 767,916 18,022 3.13 % Time deposits 174,529 5,015 3.84 % 312,544 11,253 4.81 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,130,858 39,680 2.49 % 1,527,219 36,135 3.16 % Borrowings: FHLB advances — — — % 26,105 1,103 5.64 % Subordinated debt 63,317 3,932 8.30 % 29,425 1,559 7.08 % Total borrowings 63,317 3,932 8.30 % 55,530 2,662 6.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,194,175 43,612 2.66 % 1,582,749 38,797 3.27 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (2) 1,206,063 784,609 Other liabilities 45,188 30,524 Shareholders’ equity 536,949 337,813 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,982,375 $ 2,735,695 Net interest spread 3.52 % 2.88 % Net interest income and margin $ 126,187 4.59 % $ 78,443 4.12 % Cost of deposits $ 3,336,921 $ 39,680 1.59 % $ 2,311,828 $ 36,135 2.09 % Cost of funds $ 3,400,238 $ 43,612 1.71 % $ 2,367,358 $ 38,797 2.19 %





(1 ) Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2 ) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36.14%, and 33.94% of average total deposits for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.



California BanCorp and Subsidiary

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income (loss), (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per common share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30,

2025 June

30,

2025 September

30,

2024 September

30,

2025 September

30,

2024 ($ in thousands) Adjusted net income Net income (loss) $ 15,684 $ 14,099 $ (16,464 ) $ 46,636 $ (11,339 ) Add: After-tax Day1 provision for non PCD loans and unfunded loan commitments (1) — — 14,978 — 14,978 Add: After-tax merger and related expenses (1) — — 10,576 — 11,535 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,684 $ 14,099 $ 9,090 $ 46,636 $ 15,174 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 23,382 $ 24,833 $ 37,680 $ 73,135 $ 71,666 Deduct: Merger and related expenses — — 14,605 — 15,645 Adjusted noninterest expense 23,382 24,833 23,075 73,135 56,021 Net interest income 42,515 41,417 36,942 126,187 78,443 Noninterest income 2,668 2,856 1,174 8,090 3,756 Total net interest income and noninterest income $ 45,183 $ 44,273 $ 38,116 $ 134,277 $ 82,199 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.7 % 56.1 % 98.9 % 54.5 % 87.2 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.7 % 56.1 % 60.5 % 54.5 % 68.2 % Pre-tax pre-provision income Net interest income $ 42,515 $ 41,417 $ 36,942 $ 126,187 $ 78,443 Noninterest income 2,668 2,856 1,174 8,090 3,756 Total net interest income and noninterest income 45,183 44,273 38,116 134,277 82,199 Less: Noninterest expense 23,382 24,833 37,680 73,135 71,666 Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) 21,801 19,440 436 61,142 10,533 Add: Merger and related expenses — — 14,605 — 15,645 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 21,801 $ 19,440 $ 15,041 $ 61,142 $ 26,178





(1 ) After-tax Day 1 provision for non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments and merger and related expenses are presented using a 29.56% tax rate.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June

30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 ($ in thousands) Return on Average Assets, Equity, and Tangible Equity Net income (loss) $ 15,684 $ 14,099 $ (16,464 ) $ 46,636 $ (11,339 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,684 $ 14,099 $ 9,090 $ 46,636 $ 15,174 Average assets $ 4,041,872 $ 3,905,279 $ 3,593,157 $ 3,982,375 $ 2,735,695 Average shareholders’ equity 553,543 538,378 428,558 536,949 337,813 Less: Average intangible assets 130,825 132,600 104,409 132,321 60,917 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 422,718 $ 405,778 $ 324,149 $ 404,628 $ 276,896 Return on average assets 1.54 % 1.45 % (1.82 %) 1.57 % (0.55 %) Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.54 % 1.45 % 1.01 % 1.57 % 0.74 % Return on average equity 11.24 % 10.50 % (15.28 %) 11.61 % (4.48 %) Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 11.24 % 10.50 % 8.44 % 11.61 % 6.00 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.72 % 13.94 % (20.21 %) 15.41 % (5.47 %) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.72 % 13.94 % 11.16 % 15.41 % 7.32 %





September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share Shareholders’ equity $ 564,724 $ 547,593 $ 511,836 Less: Intangible assets 130,361 131,309 134,058 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 434,363 $ 416,284 $ 377,778 Total assets $ 4,101,209 $ 3,953,717 $ 4,031,654 Less: Intangible assets 130,361 131,309 134,058 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 3,970,848 $ 3,822,408 $ 3,897,596 Equity to asset ratio 13.77 % 13.85 % 12.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP) 10.94 % 10.89 % 9.69 % Book value per share $ 17.41 $ 16.87 $ 15.86 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.39 $ 12.82 $ 11.71 Shares outstanding 32,443,056 32,463,311 32,265,935



