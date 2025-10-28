NAPC Defense Accelerates Expansion with Major Interest from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, and Pakistan

LARGO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID:BLIS) (“NAPC” or “the Company”), a licensed broker of munitions and military and enforcement, for military and law enforcement worldwide, is pleased to announce it is nearing the final demonstration of its CornerShot tactical system for the Land Forces of Saudi Arabia, following over a year of dedicated sales and engagement activity both in Saudi Arabia and now at its Florida facility. The demonstration, initially slated for this quarter, was delayed due to the recent U.S. government shutdown and associated security, customs, and logistical complications. Nonetheless, NAPC expects this event to unlock a significant multi-million-dollar contract in early 2026, with Saudi entities having issued a Letter of Intent for CornerShot units, demonstrating strong partnership potential and trust in the Company’s technology, rather than specifying any binding figures.

Beyond Saudi Arabia, NAPC is responding to active interest from Jordan, Kuwait, and Pakistan, markets that have all indicated robust potential for future contracts involving the CornerShot tactical system and other advanced defensive platforms. This increasing global demand highlights NAPC’s commitment to offering reliable, state-of-the-art solutions for the evolving needs of modern defense organizations.

Domestically, the U.S. market stands as a primary arena for NAPC’s growth, with demonstrations conducted for police forces, SWAT teams, ICE agents, and school resource officers throughout Florida and New Jersey. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, prompting numerous agencies to earmark funds for NAPC’s products in their 2026 budgets. Substantial revenue is anticipated as contracts for first responder and school security initiatives are finalized. NAPC has begun a nationwide outreach to law enforcement, schools and other agencies to familiarize them with the abilities and lifesaving abilities of the CornerShot.

As part of its commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, NAPC will release video footage of recent demonstrations and provide a comprehensive executive summary for interested parties and media upon request, and on its soon to be released revamped website.



“Our partners in Saudi Arabia and across the globe recognize the unique operational advantages the CornerShot system delivers,” said Kenny West, CEO of NAPC. “Despite complications caused by the government shutdown and international logistics, Our team's perseverance underscores the value and impact of our offerings. We look forward to beginning 2026 with landmark contracts and expanding our global footprint.”

About NAPC Defense Inc.:

NAPC Defense Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is a leading U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system. NAPC brokers arms and munitions worldwide, with all activities conducted under full U.S. State Department approval.

For more information on NAPC Defense, Inc. visit: www.napcdefense.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the statements of representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. (the “Company”) related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements,” including any other statements of non-historical information.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “guidance,” “projects,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “ultimately” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, NAPC's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Attachments:

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/407a5be2-1997-4ac3-96ae-682082ce45ac