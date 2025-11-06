NAPC Defense Launches Grant Initiative to Equip School Resource Officers Nationwide with CornerShot Tactical Systems

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC” or “the Company"), a premier U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company, is proud to announce a new campaign aimed at protecting children in schools across the United States by placing the groundbreaking CornerShot tactical system in the hands of Resource School Officers (RSOs) and designated school security personnel. NAPC is actively pursuing State and Federal grant funding to introduce this life-saving apparatus to over 115,000 schools nationwide, grades K-12.

The CornerShot system, produced and distributed exclusively by NAPC Defense, is designed to provide unprecedented safety for both students and officers, making it an essential fit for the modern school environment. The tactical platform allows RSOs to observe and engage threats from behind cover, incapacitating a perpetrator around corners left or right, into upper floors from lower positions, or down into basements from the ground floor, all while the officer remains protected from direct line of fire.



The system’s true versatility shines in its ability to deploy either lethal or wide arrange of less-than-lethal munitions, such as NAPC’s exclusive pepper ball and stinger-type rounds. These non-lethal options empower officers to safely take down even an armed perpetrator, stunning and subduing the threat long enough for apprehension and arrest, often without loss of life or serious injury. This critical capability makes CornerShot uniquely suited for school use, where the need to neutralize threats without escalating force is paramount.

When staged behind a corner or solid barrier, the CornerShot allows an RSO or security personnel to respond effectively while minimizing their exposure to lethal fire, dramatically increasing the safety of both officers and those in their care.

NAPC Defense has begun work at both State and Federal levels to secure grants supporting deployment of CornerShot technology in U.S. schools.

NAPC has produced a video presentation on the realities and risks of school shootings, further highlighting why advanced solutions like the CornerShot are urgently needed to save lives and prevent future tragedies.

The fit of the CornerShot in protecting our schools is unquestioned. Its combination of tactical superiority, non-lethal options, and officer safety provides a dynamic, responsible answer to one of the nation’s most pressing challenges.

For more information, media inquiries, or access to demonstration footage, contact: Kenny West, CEO of NAPC Defense, at 754-242-6272 Ext.713.

About NAPC Defense Inc.:

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is a leading U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system. NAPC brokers arms and munitions worldwide, with all activities conducted under full US State Department approval.

For more information on NAPC Defense, Inc. visit: www.napcdefense.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e591a1f7-21b3-4e76-85ff-86b15847205b