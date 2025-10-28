HVAC Expert Kenny Hammock of Acworth Explains Why Your AC Is Blowing Warm Air for HelloNation

ACWORTH, Ga., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why does an air conditioner suddenly start blowing warm air instead of keeping a home cool? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from HVAC Expert Kenny Hammock of Hammocks AC in Acworth, Georgia. The article explains that when an air conditioner begins to push out warm air, the issue often comes down to simple maintenance checks, not major equipment failure.

As Hammock notes in the feature, many homeowners fear that warm air from their vents signals a costly repair. However, most cases are linked to easy-to-fix problems such as thermostat errors, a clogged air filter, or a tripped breaker. The HelloNation article helps readers pinpoint these issues and take corrective action before calling in professional help.

The first area to check is the thermostat. According to the HelloNation feature, many air conditioner concerns start with an incorrect thermostat setting. When the thermostat is accidentally switched to “heat” or the fan setting is set to “on” instead of “auto,” the system can circulate warm air even when the cooling cycle isn’t active. Simply resetting the thermostat to “cool” can often restore proper operation.

Another simple but crucial step involves the air filter. The article explains that a clogged air filter restricts airflow and causes the indoor coil to freeze, leading the system to blow warm air instead of cool air. Replacing filters every few months is a key part of HVAC maintenance that helps an air conditioner work efficiently. Hammock stresses that this minor task can make a major difference in comfort and energy performance throughout the cooling season.

If the thermostat and air filter are in good shape, the next likely cause is a refrigerant leak. Refrigerant is what allows the air conditioner to absorb heat from inside the home and release it outdoors. When levels drop too low due to a leak, the cooling capacity decreases sharply, and warm air may come through the vents. The article points out that low refrigerant is a sign to call a licensed HVAC technician, who can safely locate and repair the leak before recharging the system to proper levels.

Electrical problems can also cause warm air issues. The HelloNation article describes how air conditioners depend on multiple circuits to operate both indoor and outdoor units. If a breaker trips or a fuse blows, the outdoor unit might lose power while the indoor fan continues running. This results in air circulation without actual cooling. Resetting a tripped breaker may temporarily solve the problem, but if it happens repeatedly, it could signal a deeper electrical concern that requires professional service.

The feature also mentions the capacitor, a small electrical component that helps the compressor and fan motors start up. When a capacitor fails, the outdoor unit might hum without running properly. In this situation, the system can only blow warm air inside the home. Hammock recommends having a technician test and replace faulty capacitors as part of routine HVAC maintenance to prevent unexpected breakdowns during peak summer heat.

Another hidden culprit for an air conditioner blowing warm air is dirty coils. The outdoor coil’s job is to release heat from the refrigerant into the outside air, but when it’s covered in dirt or debris, that process slows down. This buildup forces the system to work harder, run longer, and cool less effectively. The HelloNation article suggests gently rinsing the coils with a garden hose for light cleaning while reserving deep cleaning for trained professionals to avoid damage to the delicate metal fins.

Routine HVAC maintenance is the best way to prevent these issues altogether. Hammock emphasizes that annual tune-ups can help identify small problems before they turn into major repairs. A well-maintained air conditioner runs more efficiently, lasts longer, and provides reliable cooling even on the hottest days. Regular inspections keep electrical parts in good shape, refrigerant levels balanced, and airflow unobstructed.

When an air conditioner is blowing warm air, homeowners often assume the worst, but the HelloNation feature encourages a step-by-step approach. By checking the thermostat, air filter, and circuit breaker first, many people can resolve the problem quickly and avoid unnecessary stress. If those steps don’t fix the issue, professional inspection ensures that any refrigerant leaks, electrical faults, or coil problems are handled safely.

Kenny Hammock, a trusted HVAC Expert from Acworth, reminds readers that simple upkeep is often the difference between comfort and frustration during the summer months. His practical guidance in the HelloNation article helps homeowners better understand their systems and maintain efficient performance all season long.

Is Your AC Blowing Warm Air? Here’s What to Check features insights from Kenny Hammock, HVAC Expert of Acworth, Georgia, in HelloNation.

