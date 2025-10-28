Champion Safe Highlights Dickson Sportsman Store for Strong Growth and Longstanding Partnership

Provo, UT, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, is proud to spotlight Dickson Sportsman Store in Dickson, Tennessee, for its strong performance in the Southeast region. With 26% year over year sales growth, Dickson Sportsman Store continues to prove that family-owned businesses built on service and trust can thrive in today’s competitive retail environment.

Founded in 1976 and now entering its 50th year in business, Dickson Sportsman Store has become a cornerstone of the Middle Tennessee outdoor community. Owned by Rick Dysinger and operated by family from the beginning, the store is known for treating customers like family — a level of service Rick says you won’t find at big box stores.

“Champion Safes are easy to sell because they speak for themselves,” said Rick Dysinger. “We placed the first order at Champion’s first Sports Inc. buying group show 25 years ago, and we’ve stuck with them ever since. Champion offers the best value for the price we pay, and the best value for the customer walking through our door.”

Champion Safe CEO Tom Mihalek praised Dickson Sportsman Store’s legacy and continued growth.

“Rick and his team are a model of consistency and care. Their long-standing partnership with Champion and their commitment to customer service make them one of the Southeast’s most respected dealers. We’re proud to celebrate their success.”

Dickson Sportsman Store is more than a retailer — it’s a destination for safes, firearms, and outdoor gear. With decades of experience, a knowledgeable staff, and a wide selection of Champion safes, they offer a buying experience built on trust, value, and personal attention. Whether you're securing firearms, valuables, or important documents, Dickson Sportsman Store delivers the kind of expertise that keeps customers coming back.

Visit Dickson Sportsman Store:

586 Highway 46 S, Dickson, TN 37055

(615) 446-5505

www.dicksonsportsmanstore.com

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

