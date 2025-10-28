Schellman Appoints Abhi S. Visuvasam as Chief Technology Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services and a top 50 CPA firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Abhi S. Visuvasam as its new Chief Technology Officer. Visuvasam brings over three decades of experience leading enterprise architecture, software engineering, data engineering, platform modernization, and AI/ML initiatives for Fortune 500 companies and high-growth SaaS firms.

A visionary and entrepreneurial technology executive, Visuvasam has held leadership roles at IBM, Accenture and Reltio, where he built and scaled global teams that aligned technology innovation with measurable business outcomes. His cross-industry experience and perspective in modern digital transformation have established him as a recognized thought leader to some of the world’s top enterprises.

“We’re excited to welcome Abhi as our new CTO,” said Avani Desai, CEO of Schellman. “His breadth and depth of experience across technology and professional services, combined with his forward-thinking approach to innovation and AI, aligns perfectly with our vision to be the foremost tech-enabled assessment firm in the industry. Abhi brings not only technical expertise but also a strategic understanding of where the industry is heading and how Schellman can continue to lead that evolution.”

In his role as CTO, Visuvasam will oversee Schellman’s technology strategy, architecture, and innovation roadmap, driving the continued evolution of the firm’s platforms, data capabilities, and AI development and integration. His focus will be on Schellman’s modernization efforts, advancing automation across service delivery, and expanding the firm’s technological reach to better serve clients in an increasingly digital and connected landscape.

“I’m genuinely excited to join Schellman at such an exciting time in its growth,” said Visuvasam. “Schellman’s foundation of trust in compliance isn’t just a differentiator; it’s the perfect launchpad for innovation. My focus is on harnessing the power of AI, data, and next-generation platforms to make technology an engine for excellence, elevating how we deliver value to clients, driving smarter operations, and setting a new benchmark for quality across the industry.”

Based in Tampa, Florida, near Schellman’s corporate headquarters, Visuvasam’s appointment underscores Schellman’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team with exceptional talent.

To learn more about Schellman’s services and how they can help your organization, visit www.schellman.com.

About Schellman

“Schellman” is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, being among the pioneering CMMC Authorized C3PAOs, as well as offering international certification services including TISAX and HDS.

Renowned for its professionals’ expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. The company's approach fosters successful, long-term relationships, enabling clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com.

Contact

V2 Communications

schellman@v2comms.com