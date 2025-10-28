374Water Secures Order from City of Olathe for AirSCWO 6 System

System to be Used to Assess Scale-Up of Advanced AirSCWO Technology for Sustainable Sludge Management and Additional Waste Streams

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water” or the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for industrial, municipal, and federal markets, and the City of Olathe, KS (“Olathe” or the “City”) today announced that they have entered into an agreement for the sale and deployment of an AirSCWO 6 system and a full-scale 30 wet tons per day pre-treatment and dewatering system in anticipation of future purchases.

Under the agreement, which is valued at approximately $4 million over the next two years, 374Water will deliver an AirSCWO 6 system together with the pre-treatment and dewatering system. Olathe will utilize the Supercritical Water Oxidation (“SCWO”) process at its wastewater treatment facility under real-world conditions and assess its potential as a sustainable alternative to traditional sludge management practices and disposal methods, including land application and landfill disposal. The project will also provide data on the capability of SCWO in removing contaminants such as PFAS and other persistent organic pollutants from wastewater sludge. Olathe will deploy the system to treat various waste streams over a six-month period, after which they will determine the potential to scale 374Water’s technology at the facility.

"Partnering with 374Water allows Olathe to explore innovative sludge management strategies that prioritize sustainability and efficiency," said Sabrina Parker, City of Olathe Water and Sewer Manager. "We are excited to commence operations with the AirSCWO system and dewatering capabilities, which will help us assess new approaches to managing biosolids while advancing our environmental goals."

Stephen Jones, Interim CEO of 374Water, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the City of Olathe on this project. The scale of this operation provides a unique opportunity to showcase the effectiveness of SCWO in a municipal setting and further the development of 374Water’s technology. This partnership exemplifies how cities and innovative waste destruction technology companies can work together to create sustainable solutions for complex waste management challenges.

“This sale and deployment at Olathe represents a critical step in evaluating AirSCWO technology as a scalable and environmentally responsible solution for municipal wastewater treatment. Insights gained from this project are expected to inform future adoption of AirSCWO systems by other municipalities seeking to reduce sludge disposal costs, mitigate environmental risks, and comply with emerging regulatory standards,” concluded Jones.

