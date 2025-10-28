Expion360 Appoints Joseph Hammer as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Veteran Financial Executive and Board Director to Lead Strategic Direction and Next Phase of Growth

REDMOND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage, today announced the appointment of Joseph Hammer as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective October 16, 2025, succeeding Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Shoun, President and Chairman of the Board, both of whom have stepped down from their respective roles at the Company. Mr. Schaffner will serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Joseph Hammer brings over 20 years’ experience as a veteran financial executive and experienced Board director. Most recently he served as the Chief Investing Officer at LHX Corp., a family office service company for a single family, since February 2025 and, prior to that, served as Chief Investing Officer of LH Financial since 2010. LHX evaluates investment opportunities in a wide variety of asset classes including public companies, private companies, merger candidates, development stage companies, technology institutions, startup incubators, and other ventures to determine if they fit within the framework of the family office’s investment criteria. As the CIO, Mr. Hammer sources potential investments for the family office and provides continued guidance for many of the family’s investments in particular within the Middle East. Mr. Hammer has served as the Chairman of the Board of Nasdaq-listed Trailblazer Merger Corporation I since 2023. In addition, since 2016, Mr. Hammer has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Gratitude Railroad LLC, a community of investors operating an alternative investment platform who are inspired and dedicated to solving environmental and social problems through the profitable deployment of financial, intellectual, and human capital. Mr. Hammer is the founder of The JDH Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization he founded in 2020 that supports local and international charitable causes.

“Joseph brings an incredible track record of success, with the experience and industry relationships necessary to lead Expion360 to its next stage as an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate batteries and accessories,” said Brian Schaffner, Director and former CEO of Expion360. “I am pleased to announce such a well-qualified leader who can continue our momentum by growing the business into a profitable industry leader in lithium-ion batteries solutions for recreational vehicles, marine applications, Light EV and home energy storage solutions. We are confident Joseph is the right person to lead the company forward as it advances initiatives to create exceptional value for our customers and stockholders.”

Mr. Hammer commented, “We believe that now is the right time to make a change in leadership as we shepherd the Company into the next phase of expanding distribution and advancing our lithium-ion battery technology. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Expion360 and believe the Company’s current balance sheet positioning, from a combination of cash, receivables, and strong inventory levels, positions us to execute on our key growth initiatives, further developing advanced energy solutions, and introducing new technologies. I look forward to working with the executive team in driving growth for the Company and building long-term stockholder value.”

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles, marine applications, Light EV and residential energy storage.

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country.

To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Chief Executive Officer transition; the Company’s ability to execute on its growth initiatives; and the Company’s future plans for its business and products. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

