Expion360 Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results

Q3 2025 Sales Growth of 72% to $2.4 Million Driven by Continued Demand for Battery Products, Accessories and Technologies

New CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Expansion

REDMOND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage, today reported its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 and Subsequent Financial and Operational Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net sales totaled $2.4 million, up 72% from the same period in 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net sales totaled $7.4 million, up 104% from the same period in 2024.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2025 increased 222% compared to the same period in 2024.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 133% compared to the same period in 2024.

Net cash used in operations decreased by $2.9 million compared to the first nine months of 2024, a 44% improvement.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.3 million as of September 30, 2025, up approximately $3.7 million from December 31, 2024.

Working capital of $8.5 million, compared to $2.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $9.0 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $2.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Regained Nasdaq listing compliance as of September 17, 2025.

Appointed veteran financial executive and director Joseph Hammer as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors to lead strategic direction and next phase of growth.

Appointed veteran financial executive and director Scott Burell to the Board of Directors.

Appointed veteran financial and accounting professional Shawna Bowin, the previous Controller of Expion360, as Chief Financial Officer.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter of 2025 was underscored by continued revenue momentum on strong product sales growth, and the appointment of new leadership to steer the Company into its next phase of expansion,” said Joseph Hammer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Expion360. “Net sales grew 72% year over year to $2.4 million, driven by strong organic sales of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories within our broad nationwide customer base of dealers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and private label clients. Our results demonstrate a meaningful recovery of demand in the RV market, combined with expanded outreach to OEMs and successful onboarding of new customers.

“Operationally, we recently made two leadership changes necessary to lead Expion360 to its next stage as an industry leader. Shawna Bowin, our former Controller, was appointed Chief Financial Officer. She is an accounting professional with over 20 years of progressive experience in accounting and a proven track record serving public and private companies. Her leadership as Controller, especially guiding us through the complexities of annual audits, quarterly reviews, and SEC reporting, makes her an ideal fit for the role. I was also privileged to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. I look forward to leveraging my over 20 years of experience as a veteran financial executive and Board member, along with my industry relationships, and working with our leadership team to lead the business into becoming a profitable industry leader in lithium-ion batteries solutions.

“Looking ahead, with a strong financial foundation built on cash, receivables, and healthy inventory levels, we believe we are well-equipped to drive our next phase of growth. Our near-term priorities include adding OEM market penetration with new major partners, further developing home energy storage solutions, and introducing new battery features, technologies, and unique OEM-centric form factors. I am excited to have joined Expion360 at such a pivotal moment in its growth and look forward to further announcements of our long-range plans for the business and other strategic initiatives in the months ahead, including a potential expansion into related energy storage areas or markets beyond energy,” concluded Mr. Hammer.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Net sales in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $2.4 million, an increase of 72% from $1.4 million in the prior year period. The increase in net sales was primarily attributable to the RV market recovering from its previous slowdown, and enhanced sales efforts including expanded outreach to OEM partners, strategic marketing initiatives, and the successful onboarding of new customers during this period.

Gross profit totaled $0.5 million, or 23% as a percentage of net sales, as compared to $0.2 million, or 12% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. The increase in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to the product mix sold in different periods.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $3.5 million, an increase of 69% from $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, but reflecting a decrease of three percentage points as a percent of net sales, from 151% in the third quarter of 2024 to 148% in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits as well as legal and professional fees.

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $0.7 million, a $9.5 million improvement from a net loss of $8.8 million in the prior year period. The improvement was driven by increased sales and proportional decreases in cost of sales resulting in improved gross profit, as well as improvements in other income and expense.

Nine Months 2025 Financial Summary

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net sales totaled $7.4 million, an increase of 104% from $3.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in net sales was primarily attributable to the RV market recovering from its previous slowdown, and enhanced sales efforts including expanded outreach to OEM partners, strategic marketing initiatives, and the successful onboarding of new customers during this period.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 133% to $1.7 million, or 22% as a percentage of sales, compared to $0.7 million, or 20% as a percentage of sales, in the prior year period. The increase in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to the product mix sold in different periods.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 14% to $7.2 million compared to $6.3 million in the prior year period, and decreased as a percentage of sales from 173% of sales in the first nine months of 2024 to 96% of sales in the first nine months of 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and legal and professional fees, slightly offset by a decrease in rent and associated expenses.

Net loss totaled $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an $11.4 million improvement from $13.2 million in the prior year period. The improvement was driven by increased sales and proportional decreases in cost of sales resulting in improved gross profit, as well as improvements in other income and expense.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.3 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $0.5 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $3.7 million, or 684%. Working capital totaled $8.5 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $2.0 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $6.5 million, or 327%. Stockholders’ equity was $9.0 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $2.5 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $6.5 million, or 258%.

Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 totaled $3.7 million, compared to $6.6 million in the prior year period. Receiving inventory that was prepaid during the prior period accounted for the majority of the change for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Expion360 will not host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 due to recent management changes. For further detail and discussion of the Company’s financial performance, please refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. We look forward to providing future updates on our business.

EXPION360 INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

As of

September 30, 2025

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,293,797 $ 547,565 Accounts receivable, net 567,991 613,022 Inventory 3,631,659 4,831,461 Prepaid/in-transit inventory 581,837 1,612,686 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 485,452 236,461 Total current assets 9,560,736 7,841,195 Property and equipment 807,082 914,081 Accumulated depreciation (453,857 ) (430,191 ) Property and equipment, net 353,225 483,890 Other Assets Operating leases – right-of-use assets 743,024 754,832 Deposits 32,016 27,471 Total other assets 775,040 782,303 Total assets $ 10,689,001 $ 9,107,388 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 522,794 $ 338,091 Customer deposits 6,516 48,474 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 154,426 187,464 Current portion of operating lease liability 327,683 256,153 Current portion of long-term debt 30,553 31,758 Suspended liability — 4,985,948 Total current liabilities 1,041,972 5,847,888 Long-term debt, net of current portion and discount 175,022 198,412 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 459,942 542,764 Total liabilities 1,676,936 6,589,064 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 8,643,662 and 2,096,082 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 8,644 2,096 Additional paid-in capital 45,376,727 37,091,468 Accumulated deficit (36,373,306 ) (34,575,240 ) Total stockholders’ equity 9,012,065 2,518,324 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,689,001 $ 9,107,388





EXPION360 INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 2,393,192 $ 1,389,495 $ 7,432,470 $ 3,639,462 Cost of sales 1,850,709 1,220,804 5,765,810 2,922,786 Gross profit 542,483 168,691 1,666,660 716,676 Selling, general and administrative 3,544,666 2,096,468 7,166,907 6,290,202 Loss from operations (3,002,183 ) (1,927,777 ) (5,500,247 ) (5,573,526 ) Other (income) / expense Interest income (23 ) (14,589 ) (24 ) (60,049 ) Interest expense 4,439 467,715 13,756 971,561 Loss on sale of property and equipment — 146,454 13,353 146,760 Settlement expense — 400,900 — 709,900 Other (income) / expense (3,729,429 ) 5,885,940 (3,729,379 ) 5,884,751 Total other (income) / expense (3,725,013 ) 6,886,420 (3,702,294 ) 7,652,923 Income / (Loss) before income taxes 722,830 (8,814,197 ) (1,797,953 ) (13,226,449 ) Franchise taxes 38 460 113 1,379 Net income / (loss) $ 722,792 $ (8,814,657 ) $ (1,798,066 ) $ (13,227,828 ) Net income / (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ (24.55 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (78.63 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (24.55 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (78.63 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 5,995,776 358,990 4,157,417 168,219 Diluted 7,567,322 358,990 4,157,417 168,219





EXPION360 INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)