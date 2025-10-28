MAXIMA GRUPĖ redeemed EUR 240 million bond emission

On October 27, MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB (hereinafter – MAXIMA GRUPĖ) exercised its early redemption right and redeemed all bonds with a nominal value of EUR 240 million from bondholders.

On July 12, 2022, a five-year bond issue with a nominal value of EUR 240 million and a fixed annual interest rate of 6.25% (6.50% annual yield) was distributed. Following the decision to redeem the bonds early, the actual annual yield on the bonds amounted to 8.40%.

As previously announced, MAXIMA GRUPĖ has decided to redeem the bonds ahead of the maturity date in order to smoothly implement changes related to the restructuring of the “Vilniaus prekyba” group of companies.

On October 27, 2025, these bonds were delisted from the Nasdaq Vilnius Debt Securities and Euronext Dublin Stock Exchange lists.

Additional Information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic countries), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online food store "Barbora," operating in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, "Vilniaus prekyba" controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

