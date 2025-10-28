Deutsche Lufthansa AG to Present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference November 4th

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG (EXCHANGE: LHA.XE), based in Cologne, Germany, focused on the aviation industry, today announced that Marc-Dominic Nettesheim, Head of Investor Relations Lufthansa Group, will present live at the dbVIC - Deutsch Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 4th, 2025. This virtual conference program is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 4th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Deutsche Lufthansa AG recently hosted a capital markets day with the following key messages and strategic and financial outlook:

Maximization of synergies by consistently promoting integrated and networked cooperation within the Group

Focus on hub airlines: transformation programs and fleet renewal pave the way for greater profitability

More than 230 new aircraft by 2030 – including 100 long-haul aircraft

Point-to-point business with Eurowings, MRO and cargo business complete the Group's broad portfolio

New medium-term financial targets for 2028-2030:

8-10 percent Adjusted EBIT margin

15-20 percent Adjusted Return on Capital Employed

Over 2.5 billion euros in Adjusted Free Cash Flow per year

Reduction of 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030 through digitalization, automation, and process consolidation



About Deutsche Lufthansa AG

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. It plays a leading role in its European home market. With 101,709 employees, the Lufthansa Group generated revenue of EUR 37,581m in the financial year 2024.

The Lufthansa Group consists of the business segments Passenger Airlines, Logistics, MRO and Additional Businesses. The Passenger Airlines business segment includes, on the one hand, the network airlines Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways. As part of a multi-hub strategy, they offer their passengers a broad range of flights from their hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome. Lufthansa Airlines also has close relationships with the regional airlines Lufthansa CityLine, Lufthansa City Airlines and Air Dolomiti as well as Discover Airlines, the Lufthansa Group’s holiday airline. Edelweiss, the leading Swiss holiday airline, has a close relationship with SWISS.

Eurowings also belongs to the Passenger Airlines business segment. This airline provides a comprehensive range of point-to-point connections for short- and medium-haul destinations, in particular from German-speaking countries.

Additional Businesses include, in particular, Lufthansa Aviation Training and Lufthansa Systems. The Group Functions are also part of this business segment. AirPlus was sold to SEB Kort Bank AB in July 2024.

