FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

FEMSA: Total Consolidated Revenues grew 9.1% and Income from Operations increased 4.3% compared to 3Q24.

and compared to 3Q24. FEMSA Retail 1 : Proximity Americas t otal Revenues grew 9.2% and Income from operations increased 7.1% versus 3Q24.

and versus 3Q24. SPIN: Spin by OXXO had 9.9 million active users 2 representing 20.5% growth compared to 3Q24 while Spin Premia had 27.7 million active loyalty users 2 representing 16.4% growth compared to 3Q24, and an average tender 3 at OXXO Mexico of 48.2 % which increased from 38.5% tender in 3Q24.

representing compared to 3Q24 while representing compared to 3Q24, and an average tender at OXXO Mexico of % which increased from 38.5% tender in 3Q24. COCA-COLA FEMSA: Total Revenues and Income from Operations grew 3.3% and 6.8%, respectively against 3Q24.

Financial Summary for the Third Quarter 2025

Change vs. comparable period

Total Revenues Gross Profit Income from Operations Same-Store Sales As Reported 3Q25 YTD25 3Q25 YTD25 3Q25 YTD25 3Q25 YTD25 FEMSA Consolidated 9.1% 8.4% 8.0% 8.6% 4.3% 3.0% Proximity Americas 9.2% 7.7% 11.0% 9.3% 7.1% (1.6%) 1.7%

(0.1%)

Proximity Europe 10.1% 19.3% 10.1% 16.6% 29.1% 25.0% N.A. N.A. Health 2.9% 12.7% 2.8% 12.7% (4.0%) 7.6% 0.8%

9.5%

Fuel 5.0% 2.5% 0.1% 3.6% (0.8%) 0.8% 8.3%

6.3%

Coca-Cola FEMSA 3.3% 5.0% 0.9% 4.3% 6.8% 4.3% Comparable(A) FEMSA Consolidated 4.9% 3.6% 7.7% 5.4% 6.5% (0.2%) Proximity Americas 4.8% 2.8% 8.8% 6.8% 6.6% (6.6%) 1.8%

N.A. Proximity Europe 3.3% 3.4% 3.4% 1.0% 20.7% 8.0% N.A. N.A. Health 4.5% 6.1% 5.0% 6.0% (1.3%) 1.0% 4.1%

N.A. Fuel 5.0% 2.5% 0.1% 3.6% (0.8%) 0.8% 8.3%

6.3%

Coca-Cola FEMSA 5.1% 4.9% 2.4% 4.7% 6.2% 2.8%



José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal, FEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:



“During the third quarter, our results showed a modest sequential improvement in Mexico, a welcome change of trend relative to the first half of the year despite still facing a challenging environment in our key market, including soft consumption dynamics.

We are particularly encouraged by the efficacy of the broad range of tactical initiatives our teams deployed in recent months, which contributed to the improved results at OXXO and Coca-Cola FEMSA. We are also encouraged by the resilience and strength of our geographically diversified platform, as other markets, particularly in South America, and Europe helped mitigate the softer trends in Mexico.

As we enter the final stretch of 2025, we are cautiously optimistic that our results will continue to improve across our business units in the fourth quarter, and we are also getting ready for what should be an exciting 2026, including a FIFA World Cup that will be partly played in Mexico for the third time, as well as the 100th anniversary of Coca-Cola in Mexico. Our teams are already hard at work getting ready for next year.

I have been nearly 40 years with FEMSA. Looking ahead, I am highly confident that our Company and our business units are as well positioned as ever for long-term growth and value creation. I want to take this opportunity, as I step back from the CEO role, to thank once again every one of my colleagues, undoubtedly the best team in the business, who have helped build our Company into the success it is today.”

To obtain the full text of this earnings release, please visit our Investor Relations website at

https://femsa.gcs-web.com/ under the Financial Reports section





CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Our Third quarter 2025 Conference Call will be held on: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:30 AM Eastern Time (8:30 AM Mexico City Time). The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio.

Telephone:

Toll Free US: (866) 580 3963 International: +1 (786) 697 3501 Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/65yp7xh9/ Conference ID: FEMSA If you are unable to participate live, the conference call audio will be available on https://femsa.gcs-web.com/financial-reports/quarterly-results





ABOUT FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates through a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.

__________________________________

(A) Please refer to page 13 for our definition of “comparable” and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance.

1 FEMSA Retail: Proximity Americas & Europe, Fuel and FEMSA Health.

2 Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days.

Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.

3 Tender: OXXO MXN sales with Spin Premia redemption or accrual / Total OXXO MXN Sales, during the period.