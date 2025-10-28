Granite Creek Capital Partners Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investor List for Sixth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, announced today that it was named to Inc’s List of Founder-Friendly Investors for the sixth consecutive year. The Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list honors the private equity and venture capital firms with top track records backing entrepreneur-led businesses. The Inc. list recognizes firms that entrepreneurs have reported as collaborative and built to support the cultures of founder-led businesses.

The prestigious Inc. list celebrates the investors who believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive. All companies on the list have successful track records of collaboration and remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

“Granite Creek is honored to once again be recognized by Inc. as a Founder-Friendly Investor,” said Brian Boorstein, Co-Founder and Partner at Granite Creek. “For two decades, our team has partnered with exceptional entrepreneurs, helping them scale their businesses while staying true to their founding vision.”

Granite Creek provides its portfolio companies with a wide range of resources, including strategy consultation, business development, market intelligence, acquisition support, banking relationships and operational best practices.

“Raising capital is no small feat for today’s entrepreneurs. That’s why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed.”

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm providing growth capital and strategic resources to lower middle market companies across manufacturing, business services, healthcare, agribusiness, and aerospace and defense. Known for its collaborative approach and deep operational expertise, Granite Creek has earned a place on Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for six consecutive years, a testament to its successful partnerships with entrepreneurs.For more, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Granite Creek

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642