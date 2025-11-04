Granite Creek Capital Partners’ Brian Boorstein Appointed Midwest Regional Chair of SBIA Board of Governors

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. , a Chicago-based private investment firm, today announced that Co-Founder and Partner Brian Boorstein was named to the Small Business Investor Alliance (SBIA) 2025-2026 Board of Governors as Midwest Regional Chair. The SBIA is the leading association of lower middle-market private equity funds and investors dedicated to supporting small business growth across the United States.



The SBIA represents the interests of private equity funds and investors who provide capital to America’s small and mid-sized businesses, advocating for policies that promote economic growth and job creation. The organization’s Board of Governors provides strategic direction and guidance on policy priorities, helping shape initiatives that advance the interests of the lower middle-market nationwide. As Midwest Regional Chair, Boorstein will represent the perspectives of investors across the region, fostering collaboration among SBIA members and policymakers.

“It is a privilege to serve as Midwest Regional Chair and to contribute to the SBIA’s ongoing work to strengthen small business investment,” said Boorstein. “The SBIA plays a vital role in advocating for policies that empower entrepreneurs and investors to build successful companies, create jobs, and drive economic growth throughout the Midwest and across the country. I look forward to representing the region’s dynamic investment community and supporting the organization’s mission in the years ahead.”

As a Partner at Granite Creek, Boorstein plays a leadership role in all aspects of the firm’s activities, including originations, deal structuring, transaction execution, and portfolio management, and serves on the Investment Committee of its funds. He has also advised and served on the boards of several portfolio companies across Granite Creek’s private equity funds. Before co-founding Granite Creek, Boorstein established Heller Equity Capital Corporation and Dakota Capital Partners. His earlier experience includes roles at Golder, Thoma & Cressey, Arthur Andersen & Co., and Merrill Lynch Capital Markets. Boorstein earned his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and his B.S. from Stanford University.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek is a Chicago-based private investment firm providing growth capital and strategic resources to lower middle-market companies across manufacturing, business services, healthcare, agribusiness, and aerospace and defense. Known for its collaborative approach and operational expertise, Granite Creek has earned a place on Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for six consecutive years, a testament to its successful partnerships with entrepreneurs.

About the Small Business Investor Alliance

The Small Business Investor Alliance (SBIA) is the premier organization of lower middle-market private equity funds and investors. For more than 65 years, SBIA has been a leading advocate for policies that promote competitive markets and robust domestic investment, helping small businesses grow and thrive.

