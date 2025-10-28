Introducing Ask Collage, the Next Level of AI-Powered Cultural Intelligence

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collage, the leading cultural intelligence engine, today announced the launch of AI-powered Ask College, which transforms how brands discover and accelerate growth. Unlike AI tools that simply summarize data points, Ask Collage connects billions of proprietary data points with decades of cultural expertise to provide unparalleled depth of insights on the “why” behind purchase decisions. This is the Collage difference in providing actionable insights that brands can trust.

“Collage’s new AI solution is amazing. With other AI solutions we are always asking if the data is a trusted source. But we always trust the data that comes from Collage, so this will save us so much time,” says Collage Group client Daneyni Sanguinetti, Sr Director Culture & Inclusive Marketing, Pernod Ricard.

New Capabilities to Unlock Growth

Ask Collage introduces powerful new features designed to help brands discover, summarize, and act on cultural insights at the speed of AI - all with source linking to Collage’s proprietary data and insights across its fluen.ci app, Spark tools, and Insights Hub.

Ask any question to get insight-rich summaries of the deep research and data

Dynamic follow-on prompts are personalized to help you surface related content

Takeaways instantly summarize data into activation-ready insights

Enhanced Search makes it easier to discover relevant questions and answers across Collage’s ecosystem

Ask Collage leverages advanced Machine Learning, large language models (LLM), and Agentic AI with extensive quality controls, ensuring that every output is accurate, culturally grounded, and immediately actionable. By grounding this Generative AI in our proprietary research, we ensure that every summary reflects our cultural expertise and includes links to the original data sources.

Built for Business Impact

With Ask Collage, key insights at the intersection of consumer, brand, and category data streamline workflows to accelerate revenue growth. Specifically, brands can:

Identify incremental consumers open to the brand, across multicultural, generational, lifestage or lifestyle segment

Understand the passion points, cultural traits, fandom, and moments that matter to the target audience

Understand the brand’s cultural relevance gaps and learn from best practices

Focus on cultural space where the brand has a right to own

Select the ideal brand sponsorship partner

Identify the top purchase drivers by any audience for product innovation

“Our transformation into the leading insights and data platform with cultural expertise that is second to none is now complete with the launch of Collage AI,” said David Wellisch, CEO & Co-Founder of Collage. “This innovation fuses the speed of AI with the unmatched depth of our proprietary data and cultural insights, giving brands the ability to not only understand what consumers do but more importantly, why they do it. That is the key to building authentic connections and accelerating growth.”

About Collage

Collage is the most trusted AI-powered cultural intelligence engine that provides brands with customized, actionable insights to discover and accelerate revenue growth. Only Collage fuses consumer, brand and category insights from billions of proprietary data points and decades of cultural expertise to provide brands with unparalleled depth of insights on the why behind consumers’ behaviors. This enables brands to identify, understand, and reach new audiences and improve their brand cultural fluency which is predictive of purchase intent. The company’s recently launched, AI-powered Ask College instantly surfaces, summarizes, and sources the deep intelligence and provides recommendations for brands to action. Collage also provides a full suite of custom qualitative and quantitative offerings, with best in class in-culture methodologies to meet the needs of the world’s leading brands.





