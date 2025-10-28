KRTL Biotech Spotlights Anti-Infectives and Antibiotics Portfolio to Support Public Health and Global Treatment Access

Lakewood, CO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL) ("KRTL Holding" or the "Company") today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, KRTL Biotech, Inc., is highlighting its expanded portfolio of anti-infective and antibiotic products, developed in collaboration with SIGMA Corp., as part of the Company’s broader initiative to strengthen access to essential medicines in underserved and emerging healthcare markets.

The anti-infectives product line currently includes targeted, essential formulations such as:

Hostess Suspension (Trimethoprim + Sulfamethoxazole) – Broad-spectrum bactericidal

(Trimethoprim + Sulfamethoxazole) – Broad-spectrum bactericidal Positrin (Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate) – Macrolide antibiotic

(Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate) – Macrolide antibiotic Taxonid (Nitazoxanide) – Broad-spectrum antiparasitic

While the current portfolio is focused, SIGMA’s GMP-certified facility enables the production of a broader range of anti-infective therapies, including:

Penicillin derivatives (e.g., amoxicillin)

(e.g., amoxicillin) Macrolides and fluoroquinolones (e.g., azithromycin

(e.g., azithromycin Oral suspensions and pediatric antibiotics

Injectables for inpatient and outpatient treatment

These existing and potential offerings are aligned with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Model List of Essential Medicines, reinforcing KRTL Biotech’s strategy to meet critical public health needs in both regional and global markets.

According to recent industry research, the global anti-infectives market—including antibiotics, antiparasitics, and related formulations—is estimated to exceed $150 billion annually. Much of this demand is driven by institutional purchasing, national health programs, and urgent care infrastructure in both developed and emerging economies.

With vertically integrated operations in South America and streamlined logistics through its SIGMA facility in Cochabamba, KRTL Biotech is strategically positioned to compete on both cost and quality. The Company's scalable operations—certified under internationally recognized Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)—enable efficient production with competitive pricing, strong quality control, and regional proximity to key LATAM and global markets. This combination of operational efficiency and regulatory alignment enables KRTL Biotech to deliver measurable value to public health systems, procurement agencies, and commercial partners seeking reliable anti-infective sourcing solutions.

"Access to reliable anti-infectives is vital to global public health, especially as resistance trends continue to rise," said Daniel Bishop, CEO of KRTL Biotech. "Our formulations are trusted in real-world settings, and we’re now exploring avenues to expand those capabilities internationally."

All anti-infective products are manufactured at SIGMA’s facility in Cochabamba, Bolivia, which operates in accordance with internationally recognized GMP standards to ensure product integrity, safety, and consistency. KRTL Biotech is currently evaluating regulatory pathways for select formulations to enter U.S. and other export markets, including ANDA submissions, OTC eligibility, and international approvals aligned with regional procurement standards.

"We are proud that our anti-infective line plays a crucial role in public health programs here in Bolivia," said Patricia Wilstermann, CEO of SIGMA Corp. "Through our partnership with KRTL, we’re building toward an international framework that extends this impact across borders."

In fiscal year 2024, SIGMA’s anti-infective and antibiotic products represented a significant portion of its national pharmaceutical distribution in Bolivia, contributing notably to hospital and public health system supply chains. This operational foundation reinforces KRTL Biotech’s confidence in scaling this category to meet international needs.

"This product class exemplifies how public health value and commercial readiness can align," said Cesar Herrera, CEO of KRTL Holding Group Inc. "Anti-infectives remain one of the most essential and scalable pharmaceutical segments, and KRTL is positioned to responsibly support that demand."

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC: KRTL) operates through its subsidiaries KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp. The Company leverages strategic synergies across biotech, technology, and emerging markets to drive growth and deliver shareholder value.

About KRTL Biotech, Inc.

KRTL Biotech, Inc., a 51% majority-owned subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL), recently completed a merger with Industria Químico-Farmacéutica SIGMA Corp. S.R.L., integrating SIGMA’s decades of pharmaceutical expertise and infrastructure into KRTL’s international life sciences platform. This merger combines KRTL’s research, compliance, and global market access with SIGMA’s advanced Bolivian manufacturing capabilities, aligning both companies to deliver world-class pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions.

About Industria Químico Farmacéutica SIGMA Corp SRL

SIGMA is a Bolivian pharmaceutical manufacturer with more than five decades of experience in formulation, quality manufacturing, and commercialization of essential and complementary health products, including pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

For more information:

www.krtlholding.com | www.krtl-icc.com | www.krtlbiotech.com | www.sigmacorp.com.bo/en/about

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “future,” and “opportunity” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments and acquisitions; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company’s business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.