KRTL HOLDING GROUP INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS (UNAUDITED) AND FILES PCAOB-AUDITED 2024 AND 2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Lakewood, CO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL) (the “Company”) reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and announced the completion of a PCAOB audit of its consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023.

Cesar Herrera, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to announce that we now have PCAOB-audited financial statements for our previous two fiscal years and that there were no changes to the previously reported unaudited amounts. Additionally, we are very excited to report our three- and nine-month results for the period ended September 30, 2025, which include 28 days of operations from our newly acquired subsidiary, Industria Químico Farmacéutica Sigma Corp. S.R.L. (‘Sigma’), following its acquisition on September 2, 2025.”

Revenue from the 28 days of operations of the Sigma subsidiary amounted to $1,752,656 in the three months ended September 30, 2025. Total revenues for the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $1,815,781.

Management believes that the Sigma acquisition provides a scalable revenue base, particularly as the Company prepares to expand distribution of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals across international markets, including a planned entry into the United States. On a standalone basis, for the six months ended September 30, 2025, Sigma generated revenue of approximately $19.7 million and a gross margin of 57%, implying an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $40 million based solely on that period’s results. Based on management’s internal capacity assessments and given that Sigma’s manufacturing plant is currently operating at approximately 40% of its capacity, management believes that the existing facility could support up to approximately $100 million in annual revenue without a commensurate increase in fixed manufacturing costs.

“On a consolidated basis, as of September 30, 2025, we now have approximately $23.8 million in total assets and $8.7 million in total shareholders’ equity,” continued Herrera. “The completion of our PCAOB audit is also an important step in positioning the Company to pursue an uplisting to a higher-tier trading venue, so that a broader universe of potential investors can evaluate our business.”

With PCAOB-audited financial statements now in place, the Company intends to evaluate and pursue an uplisting to a more senior marketplace or exchange, subject to satisfying applicable listing requirements and market conditions. Management believes that an uplisting could enhance the Company’s visibility, improve trading liquidity, and make KRTL more accessible to institutional and other investors who are restricted from investing in lower-tier markets.

The Company has uploaded its Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2025, together with its PCAOB-audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, to OTC Markets. Investors are encouraged to review those filings for a complete discussion of the Company’s financial condition and operating results.

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC: KRTL) operates through its subsidiaries KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp. The Company leverages strategic synergies across biotech, technology, and emerging markets to drive growth and deliver shareholder value.

